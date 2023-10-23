Japan opens antitrust probe into Google over deals to prioritize its search engine

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Japan Free Trade Commission said on Monday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Google.

Japan's digital watchdog said Google likely broke the country's antitrust rules by entering into contracts with manufacturers of Android devices that pushed them to prioritize its search engine, Goggle Chrome browser and Google Play app store.

The Free Trade Commission said it is seeking input from third parties and has "not reached any conclusions" yet as to whether Google has violated any laws.

It said that Google, which reportedly holds a 90% share of the global search engine market, allegedly instructs the manufacturers on where to place icons on their device screens.

The probe also seeks to determine whether Google entered into deals under which it shared advertising revenue with manufacturers who agreed not to pre-install competing search applications on their devices.

Google said that the Android operating system on smartphones is an "open-source platform" that allows customers to make their choice for search engines among products.

"Its openness and flexibility ensure that users always have a choice to customize their devices to suit their needs, including the way they browse and search the Internet or download apps," a Google spokesperson told CNBC.

The probe comes as Google faces an antitrust trial in the United States, which alleges the company has used its size and reach to limit its competition, including reaching deals with companies such as Apple, Samsung and Mozilla to prioritize its search engine.

In that case, Google executives have argued that its dominance results from the fact that its browser is consistently superior to its competitors.