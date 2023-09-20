Japan opens hotline for male sex abuse victims after scandal rocks talent agency

[Source]

The Japanese government has announced the creation of a dedicated hotline for male survivors of sexual abuse following shocking revelations of sexual misconduct at influential boyband agency Johnny & Associates.

A lifeline for male survivors: A specialized hotline which aims to serve as a vital resource for male survivors of sexual abuse will be made available starting this Friday. Operational for three months, the hotline will have trained specialists on hand to offer counseling services, ensuring a safe and empathetic space for victims to seek help and guidance.

Creating a safe environment: While Japan already offers a 24-hour hotline for both male and female survivors, concerns about men's reluctance to use the service prompted the creation of the specialized hotline.

Minister of State Ayuko Kato, who is in charge of child policies, expressed the government's deep commitment to creating a secure environment for survivors.

“We hope victims will feel safe and can consult without hesitation,” she said in a statement.

A long-standing scandal: Johnny & Associates, renowned for birthing iconic J-pop groups such as SMAP, TOKIO and Arashi, is currently embroiled in an abuse scandal.

Earlier this month, the company admitted to the sexual abuse perpetrated by its founder, Johnny Kitagawa, who passed away in 2019. The revelations emerged after years of allegations and gained international attention through a BBC documentary and the brave testimonies of victims.

