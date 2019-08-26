Japan PM Abe: Stable U.S.-China relations crucial for global economy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday stable relations between the United States and China are "very important" not just for these economies, but for the sake of the global economy.

"I hope there will be good results from U.S.-China trade negotiations that will help stabilise the global economy," Abe told a news conference after a G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

"We will guide economic policy with an eye on the impact (the U.S.-China trade tensions) could have on Japan's economy," he told the news conference broadcast in Japan.

Abe also said he agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to speed up work to aim for signing a bilateral trade deal by the end of September.





