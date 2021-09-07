Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 billion-plus stimulus package -media

FILE PHOTO: Japan's ruling LDP lawmaker and former foreign minister Kishida attends news conference in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fumio Kishida, a strong contender to succeed Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister, called for a stimulus package of more than 30 trillion yen ($273 billion) to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a magazine reported.

Suga's shock Friday announcement he was stepping down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-execs-meet-pm-suga-struggles-ahead-election-2021-09-03 has thrown a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race set for Sept. 29 wide open, with an array of candidates - including Kishida - considering running.

Kishida also told Diamond magazine that if he were to become prime minister, he would have the Bank of Japan maintain its 2% inflation target and massive stimulus programme.

"We can't touch it for the time being. Removing the goal could send the wrong message to markets," Kishida said on the BOJ's price target, which critics say is unrealistic for an economy long suffering from near-zero inflation.

"We must support the economy with large-scale monetary easing and fiscal stimulus to protect people's lives from the pandemic," he was quoted as saying in an interview that ran on Monday evening.

The remarks came after Kishida told a news conference on Friday the government must compile a spending package worth "several tens of trillions yen," without giving a specific number.

Kishida said under his plan, the government would compile a supplementary budget exceeding 30 trillion yen that will be funded by issuing bonds, according to the magazine.

"Kishida is stressing the need for a short-term, targeted package, a view seen shared by another strong candidate Taro Kono," said Chotaro Morita, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding 30 trillion yen will be the ballpark number for any new stimulus regardless of who becomes next premier.

Sanae Takaichi, who is also expressing interest in running and has the backing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has called for freezing a target for balancing the budget until the BOJ's 2% inflation target is met.

($1 = 109.8200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Target & 7 More Store Apps That Save You Money and Make Shopping Seamless

    Many of your favorite retailers have their own mobile apps that can make your shopping experience easier and more convenient. Not only that, but they often grant you access to discounts and other ways...

  • Japan's July household spending rises less than expected

    Japan's household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt. Household spending rose 0.7% year-on-year in July, after a revised 4.3% fall in June, government data showed on Tuesday. The modest rise in July was partly due to a sharp contraction in the same month last year, when household spending slumped 7.6% year-on-year as consumers delayed spending on things such as travel and overnight stays due to the health crisis.

  • Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

    Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws. More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police. The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that's home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers' leader.

  • Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

    The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week's poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks. But the weak jobs report did not spark a new wave of dollar selling on Monday as the greenback spent the Asian session pushing higher against its rivals, prompting some major currencies including the euro and the Australian dollar to move back to pre-Friday jobs report levels. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields firming to more than one-week highs also boosted the dollar.

  • Goldman Cuts U.S., Decoupling Engine, Japan Contenders: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.Goldman Sachs revised down forecast U.S. economic growth this year, pointing to a “harder path” ahead for the American consumerChina’s regulatory efforts to increase control over its technology sector adds another “decoupling engine” to the global economyBloomberg Economics looks at Japan’s leadership contenders and their policies. Meantime, green energy stocks surged o

  • The next iPhone's rumored satellite calls might only work in certain areas

    This year's new iPhone might only offer satellite communication in limited areas without satellite coverage.

  • 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

    Choosing a career can be an overwhelming decision thanks to the vast array of options available to you. So, aiming high and setting a six-figure salary goal could be a smart move -- it narrows down...

  • 4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land

    A week after the last U.S. troops left the country, a senior state department official help four citizens make it across a land border into a neighboring country.

  • The Story Behind Gov. Kristi Noem’s Weird Gift to Donald Trump

    Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net

    WASHINGTON — When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats’ ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity. Passage of the bill, which could spend as much as $3.5 trillion over the next decade, is anything but certain. President Joe Biden, who has staked

  • Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ in Husband’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run, CNN’s Kate Bennett Says (Video)

    Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? He refuses to give a definitive answer on that just yet. But, according to CNN host Kate Bennett, the former first lady has absolutely no desire to see or help make it happen. “Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention, really, of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett said during a segment on Sunday morning’s “Inside Politics.” “And I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to 'go after' investigative journalist, calling him an 'enemy of our country'

    The MyPillow CEO threatened to sue Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo after he broke multiple stories about Lindell's

  • Acclaimed photographer Steve McCurry captured the beauty of Afghanistan for almost 4 decades. He describes his hopes and fears for its people after the Taliban takeover.

    McCurry's most recognized work is the portrait of "Afghan Girl", Sharbat Gula, at a refugee camp. Check out some of his other incredible images.

  • Black female Miami cop who blew whistle after demotion claims cited captain scolded her

    A Miami police lieutenant who filed whistle-blower and discrimination complaints over a recent demotion was humiliated and scolded over the radio and in person by the senior officer named in her complaints, her attorney said.

  • Melania Trump is telling friends she has no interest in being first lady again despite her husband's 2024 teases, report says

    Donald Trump continues to tease a 2024 run, but sources told CNN that Melania Trump wasn't planning to help with another campaign.

  • Scottish independence will be ‘Brexit times 10’, warns Sturgeon’s economic advisor

    One of Nicola Sturgeon’s new hand-picked economic advisors has warned independence would be “Brexit times 10” thanks to the much deeper economic ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

  • As Migrants Surge Toward Border, Court Hands Biden a Lifeline

    MATAMOROS, Mexico — When the Supreme Court effectively revived a cornerstone of Trump-era migration policy late last month, it looked like a major defeat for President Joe Biden. After all, Biden had condemned the policy — which requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico — as “inhumane” and suspended it on his first day in office, part of an aggressive push to dismantle former President Donald Trump’s harshest migration policies. But among some Biden officials, the Supreme Court’s order was quiet

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.