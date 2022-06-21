Japan PM Kishida says no numerical targets for defence spending

FILE PHOTO: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida holds news conference in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has vowed to substantially increase his nation's defence spending, said on Tuesday there are no numerical targets for the outlay.

In the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an increasingly tense situation in Asia with missile tests from North Korea and a more assertive China, Kishida has vowed to strengthen defence fundamentally in five years.

The issue is expected to be a focus of public attention leading up to the election for Japan's less powerful upper house of parliament on July 10. Campaigning starts on Wednesday.

Asked at a debate of political party leaders how much he plans to raise Japan's defence spending and how he will finance the rise, Kishida said that there was no numerical target - and that the issue didn't come up in discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden last month.

"We never had talks with numerical targets in our minds (at the summit meeting) ... What I've been proposing is to build the necessary defence capability in five years, while keeping a close eye on what's happening in other countries," Kishida said.

"As we prepare to acquire what's necessary, it will become clear how big a (defence) budget we need, and then, depending on the size of the budget, we will need to think about how to finance it."

The yen's slide in recent weeks to 20-year lows against the dollar, boosting the cost of imported goods, will put upward pressure on procurement costs.

Although Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to do well in the election, recent public opinion surveys have shown Kishida's support edging lower, with most voters particularly unhappy about rising prices.

Since no further national elections need to be held for the next three years, a substantial win for the LDP would free Kishida's hand to tackle policy issues ranging from a weak yen to revising the war-renouncing constitution.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Questions Correctly?

    Most Americans are familiar with Social Security, but few have a complete understanding of exactly how it works. In fact, some simply believe that once they retire, Social Security will kick in and...

  • Some of Topeka's busiest bridges are 'basically intolerable,' feds say. KDOT and city push back.

    Falling concrete has brought rising concern about bridge safety in Topeka. Here's what federal inspection reports say about bridge conditions here.

  • I read an ex-Apollo partner's tell-all book about the inner workings of private equity and was perplexed — and ultimately disappointed

    Masters of private equity always beat the markets because they have a winning mindset, argues the author of a new book — but he fails to back it up.

  • US student loan forgiveness would impact 1 in 8 Tennesseans — here's how much they owe

    The average Tennessee student loan borrower's debt is $36,418, according to the Education Data Initiative.

  • Analysis-Are high prices unpatriotic or as American as you can get?

    President Joe Biden's pointed criticism of oil and gas companies for earning massive profits as families suffer from high gasoline prices challenges a pillar of American capitalism: that U.S. companies should make as much profit as they legally can, and direct that windfall back to investors. Biden told Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp and other refining giants last week they have another responsibility: to do everything they can to bring down high gasoline prices that are squeezing American consumers and driving up inflation.

  • Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal unlikely

    Senators in both parties briefed recently by senior Biden administration officials on negotiations with Iran say they doubt Tehran will agree to any new deal to limit its development of nuclear weapons. Lawmakers say the administration has an offer on the table, but that Iran is showing little willingness to reestablish the Joint Comprehensive…

  • Iran blames U.S. for stalled talks with world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a "good deal" with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the U.S. for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact. The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. In 2018 then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.

  • There’s a New Way to Bet Bitcoin Will Fall. Be Careful.

    ProShares said it will launch on Tuesday a short-Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, called Short Bitcoin Strategy. The ETF, which will have the ticker BITI, seeks to track the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index and will have an expense ratio of 0.95%. The fund comes about eight months after ProShares launched the (BITO).

  • DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

    Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation's capital four years ago without serious opposition, and as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in an uncontrolled gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight, fending off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. “Call it sky blue vs. Tar Heel blue,” said Michael Fauntroy, an associate professor of policy and government at George Mason University.

  • Putin alert for signs of eroding Western unity on Ukraine

    Will inflation and energy woes crack Western unity over Ukraine? Putin likely hopes so.

  • ‘Open the register before I shoot you’: Man arrested after allegedly robbing 2 stores within minutes

    He was previously convicted on June 16, 2016, for burglary and sentenced to six years in Bedford County.

  • Gov. McKee plans to sign gun control package into law on Tuesday

    Gov. Dan McKee plans to sign the ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds — and two other-newly passed guns bills — on Tuesday.

  • Is ‘Stranger Things’ Leading Up to a Big Gay Surprise With Will Byers?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/NetflixIt’s been a few weeks since Stranger Things 4: Part One was released and it’s not long until the final Mind Flayer-sized episodes of Part Two come out on July 1. In the time since the season was released and after countless articles, tweets, fan-forum posts, and cast interviews parsing just about every single detail of the episodes, there’s still one question lingering on our minds: Is Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) going to come out this year?After going

  • Tesla Cars Won’t Be Allowed Near China Leadership Meeting: Report

    Tesla cars are equipped with several external cameras. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has said the cars don't spy in China or anywhere else.

  • There's an 85% chance of a recession based on stock market price action as gloomy talk of a downturn becomes self-fulfilling, JPMorgan says

    "There appears to be heightened concerns about the prospect of a US recession which could become self-fulfilling if they persist," JPMorgan said.

  • 661-pound fish caught in Cambodia said to be "world's largest"

    STORY: This stingray weighs 661 poundsand may be the world'slargest freshwater fishLocation: Stung Treng, CambodiaIt was caught, recorded and released back into the Mekong riverby a team of researchers and fishermenZEB HOGAN, FISH BIOLOGIST SAYING:"So this is very exciting, it’s very exciting news because it was the world's largest fish. It’s also very exciting news because it means that this stretch of the Mekong is still healthy. We hear a lot of stories about all the problems with the Mekong river, but this is actually a sign of hope that these huge fish still live in the Mekong."The team named the fish “Boramy” which translates to full moonZEB HOGAN, FISH BIOLOGIST SAYING:"This world’s largest fish was the first fish that the team tagged and released back into the river, and that means for the next year we’ll be able to track its movements to learn about the stingray’s life. Giant freshwater stingray, they haven't been well studied, we know almost nothing about them, so this is a real opportunity to learn more about one of the world's largest freshwater fish."

  • How the Warriors are eyeing the Lakers as they try to create a long-running NBA dynasty

    For the sixth time in the eight seasons, the Warriors are in the NBA Finals. Team owner Joe Lacob is intent on sustaining that success.

  • Chinese Developer Accepts Wheat, Garlic as Payment to Woo Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s property slump persists, one developer is trying to entice farmers to buy homes by accepting their crops as payment. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting RateCentral China Real Estate

  • California lawmakers to investigate steep gas prices, accuse oil companies of 'ripping off' motorists

    Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has created a special committee to investigate high gas prices and look into possible action by the state.

  • There are no people among Ukrainian officials who allow the existence of "Minsk-3:" Head of the Presidents Office

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 12:06 Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office assured that there are no people in the governing team who would allow the "Minsk-3" option. Source: Yermak in an interview with Lb Quote from Yermak: "No, we definitely aren't allowing it (version" Minsk-3 "- ed.