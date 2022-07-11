Mourning Abe, Japan's ruling party secures sombre election win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Satoshi Sugiyama and Elaine Lies
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

By Satoshi Sugiyama and Elaine Lies

TOKYO/NARA (Reuters) - With flags at half-mast, Japan mourned the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday even as the ruling party that he had dominated secured an election win that gives current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the chance to cement his own power.

Three days after he was gunned down at an election rally, Abe's body was taken to Zojoji Temple in Tokyo for a wake, due to be held on Monday evening, with a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday.

As authorities raised questions about security after the killing of Japan's longest-serving prime minister, who resigned in 2020, the Japanese head of the Unification Church said the suspect's mother had been one of its followers.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was identified by police as the man who approached Abe and opened fire during a campaign speech in the western Japan city of Nara. The attack, captured on video, shocked a nation where gun violence is rare.

Yamagami believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation", Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources. Yamagami told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation, the Yomiuri newspaper and other media have reported.

The suspect's mother was a member of the Unification Church but Yamagami himself was not a member, said Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Yamagami's mother and could not determine whether she belonged to any other religious organisations.

SOMBRE VICTORY

In elections held on Sunday, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its ruling coalition partner extended their majority in the upper house of parliament. With a majority already in place in the lower house, what would have been a celebratory mood at LDP headquarters in usual circumstances turned sombre.

A moment of silence for Abe was offered in his memory, and Kishida's face remained grim as he pinned rosettes next to winning candidates' names on a board in a symbol of their victory.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Kishida during a brief stopover on Monday to offer condolences on behalf of President Joe Biden.

"I shared with our Japanese colleagues the sense of loss, the sense of shock that we all feel - connected people feel - at this horrific tragedy," said Blinken.

"But mostly, I came at the president's behest because more than allies, we're friends. And when a friend is hurting, other friends show up."

The LDP and its junior partner Komeito won 76 of the 125 seats contested in the chamber, up from 69 previously. The LDP alone won 63 seats, up from 55, to win a majority of the contested seats, though it fell short of a simple majority on its own.

With no elections set for another three years, Kishida has gained unusually large breathing space to attempt to implement an ambitious agenda that includes expanding defence spending and revising Japan's pacifist constitution - a long-held dream of Abe's before ill health led to his resignation.

Abe led the largest faction within the LDP, and analysts said his death could lead to potential turmoil within the party that might challenge Kishida's control.

Kishida told a news conference that he would take up the difficult problems that Abe was not able to resolve, such as revising the constitution, adding that he hoped there could be discussions on the topic during the next session of parliament.

"We gained strength from voters for stable government of this nation," Kishida told a news conference.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Nara, and Chang-ran Kim and Mariko Katsumura in Tokyo; Writing by Elaine Lies and Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Pope highlights Japan's commitment to peace after Abe killed

    Pope Francis prays that Japan will strengthen its commitment to peace and nonviolence despite the “senseless” assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Vatican said Saturday. In a telegram, Francis said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the assassination and offered his condolences to Abe’s family and the people of Japan. The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, signed the telegram, which said of the pope: “In the wake of this senseless act, he prays that Japanese society will be strengthened in its historic commitment to peace and nonviolence.”

  • Kim Kardashian Explains Why North West Called Out Photographers With Stop Sign at Paris Fashion Show

    North West held up a 'stop' sign to photographers taking her picture at the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show during Paris Fashion Week with Anna Wintour.

  • Japan Ahead: Author Dujarric on Former Prime Minister Abe's Legacy

    Robert Dujarric, co-director of Temple University's Institute of Contemporary Asian Studies and co-author of "The Abe Legacy: How Japan Has Been Shaped by Abe Shinzo" talks about the political legacy of the former Japanese Prime Minister, who died after being&nbsp;shot at a campaign event Friday, and the challenges current Premier Fumio Kishida faces.&nbsp;Abe is perhaps best known for his plans to revive Japan's flagging economy through unprecedented monetary easing, nimble fiscal spending and regulatory reform eventually labeled "Abenomics."&nbsp;Dujarric speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Japan’s Police Chief Takes Responsibility For Shinzo Abe Killing

    Asahi ShimbunThe police chief of the prefecture where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated said he “take[s] responsibility” for security failures that resulted in the killing.At a press conference on Saturday, Nara Prefectural Police Chief Tomoaki Onizuka said that Abe’s security followed his own approved plan.“As the regional police chief responsible for safety and security of the region, I took necessary steps and built structures for security and guarding,” he said. “I be

  • Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Unearths $159 Million Overseas, $302 Million Globally

    Disney’s Marvel adventure “Thor: Love and Thunder” has thundered to $302 million at the global box office, thanks to a better-than-expected $159 million start overseas. Overall ticket sales mark a franchise-best start for Marvel’s standalone stories about Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. It also ranks as the third-best opening weekend of the year, behind “Doctor […]

  • TJ Watt marries long-time girlfriend in Mexico

    On Twitter, Watt said it was the 'best day of his life.'

  • Religious Group Confirms Mom of Alleged Abe Killer Was a Member

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese affiliate of a South Korean-founded religious group confirmed the mother of the person charged with assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member, as claimed by his alleged killer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe Family Federation

  • Unification Church: Abe suspect's mother a member

    STORY: Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe and opened fire during a campaign speech on Friday (July 8), an attack that was captured on video and shocked a nation where gun violence is rare.Yamagami believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation," Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources. Yamagami told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation, the Yomiuri newspaper and other media have reported.Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, told reporters at a briefing in Tokyo that Yamagami's mother was a member of the church.Tanaka declined to comment on her donations, citing the ongoing police investigation. Neither Abe nor the man arrested for his shooting were members of the church, Tanaka said. Abe was also not an adviser to the church, Tanaka said, adding the church would cooperate with police on the investigation if asked to do so.

  • Analysis: Japan's dovish Kishida may now take defence mantle of slain mentor Abe

    After a strong showing in an election overshadowed by the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have fresh momentum to hike defence spending on a scale beyond the grasp of his slain mentor. In doing so, Kishida, a moderate from Hiroshima who wants nuclear weapons banned, would expand on Abe's hawkish legacy and ensure support from Liberal Democratic Party hardliners loyal to Abe. The LDP's ruling coalition increased its majority in parliament's upper house two days after Abe, the nation's longest-serving premier and a party power broker, was gunned down during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

  • Body of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Toyko

    Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign speech.

  • Mother of Abe killing suspect is a Unification Church member, church says

    The mother of the man arrested for the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is a member of the Unification Church, the church's Japan head said on Monday. Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe and opened fire during a campaign speech on Friday, an attack that was captured on video and shocked a nation where gun violence is rare. Yamagami believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation", Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources.

  • On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

    Cruise-ship tourists crowding souvenir shops and couples chasing the perfect Instagram sunset throng the alleyway outside the Monastery of St. Catherine, steps from Santorini’s world-famous volcanic cliffs. Inside this convent on one of the trendiest islands in Greece, a predominantly Christian Orthodox country, 13 cloistered Catholic nuns devote their lives to praying for those visitors and for the world. “In such a touristy island, the last thing one thinks about is praying — so we are the ones who do it,” Sister Lucía María de Fátima, the prioress, said on a recent morning.

  • In full uniform, Myles Garrett warms up with Cavs Summer League team

    After showing off his skills against JOK Sunday morning, Garrett showed up to the Cavs Summer League in uniform and warmed up with the team:

  • Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Reunite for ‘WAP’ at Wireless Festival in London

    The hip-hop stars last performed "WAP" together at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

  • Death and devastation as Russian rockets hit Ukraine apartment block - local officials

    CHASIV YAR/KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -At least 15 people were killed and two dozen more were feared trapped after Russian rockets hit a five-story apartment block in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, local officials said on Sunday as rescuers picked their way through rubble. Ukraine also reported clashes with Russian troops on fronts in the east and south, while Moscow said its forces struck Ukrainian army hangars storing U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery, near Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.

  • Prime Day 2022: the best early deals and everything you need to know before the sale

    Prime Day 2022 is on July 12th and 13th. Here are the early deals, and expert tips to shop smart.

  • Japan's ruling coalition makes strong election showing after Abe killing

    TOKYO/NARA, Japan (Reuters) -Japan's conservative coalition government increased its majority in the upper house of parliament in an election on Sunday, two days after the assassination of dominant politician and power broker Shinzo Abe. Abe, Japan's longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara in a killing that stunned a country where political violence and gun crime are rare. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which Abe remained an influential lawmaker, and its junior partner Komeito won 76 of the 125 seats contested in the chamber, from 69 previously, according to an exit poll by public broadcaster NHK.

  • Tina Fey Urged to Reprise Sarah Palin ‘SNL’ Role After Impassioned Trump Rally Speech Goes Viral

    "Someone call Tina Fey. We need her again," one user tweeted

  • Russian attempt at reconnaissance in force thwarted near Slovyansk

    Russian forces engaged in reconnaissance in force near the Donetsk Oblast village of Dolyna were repulsed by Ukrainian units defending the area, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a report on July 10.

  • Spain swelters as temperatures reach 43C in second heatwave

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spaniards kept to the shade in parks, headed for the beach or sipped iced drinks to tackle stifling temperatures as high as 43C (110F), as the country experiences its second heatwave this year. Warm summer sunshine combined with a hot air front from North Africa have sent temperatures soaring, state meteorological forecasters AEMET said on Sunday, and the heatwave could last until July 14. The highest recorded temperature on Sunday was 43C (110F) by the Guadalquivir river near Seville in southern Spain and in Badajoz, towards the west of the country, forecasters said.