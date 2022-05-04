Japan PM, pope discuss nuclear arms after NKorea test launch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

ROME (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Pope Francis and top Vatican officials in talks about the need for “a world free of nuclear weapons,” the Vatican said Wednesday.

The meeting came as nuclear-armed Russia pressed its war in Ukraine and after North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and vowed to speed up the development of its own nuclear arsenal.

Kishida and Francis spoke privately for about 25 minutes in a Vatican reception room. Kishida then met with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican foreign minister.

In a statement, the Vatican said the talks touched on bilateral and international relations “with particular attention to the war in Ukraine, stressing the urgency of dialogue and peace and expressing the hope, to this end, for a world free of nuclear weapons.”

Francis has changed church teaching on nuclear weapons, saying their mere possession was “immoral.” He made the comments during a 2019 visit to Japan, where he paid tribute to survivors of the atomic bombs in Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Kishida said the North’s actions that “threaten the peace, safety and stability of the international community are impermissible.”

South Korean and Japanese officials reported Wednesday that North Korea had test-fired a ballistic missile.

Kishida said he planned to discuss the missile launch when he meets with Italian Premier Mario Draghi later Wednesday.

Francis was seen limping heavily during the Vatican meeting, the effect of strained ligaments in his right knee. The pope recently revealed he had undergone some injections to relieve the pain, though it wasn’t clear what the procedure entailed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea fires ballistic missile as South prepares for new president

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, about a week after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed". The North's 14th known weapons test this year comes days before the South's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, takes office on May 10. The North's last test, on April 16, involved a new tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting its nuclear capability.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

    North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals. The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing this year, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

  • UN Says Reproductive Health Is Condition For Equality Amid Global Women's Rights Pushback

    "Without the full participation of 50% of its population, the world would be the biggest loser,” said a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

  • Energy & Environment — Lawmakers weigh carbon import tariff

    Bipartisan lawmakers are weighing border carbon tariffs and permitting reform. And the government is also delaying the release of water from Lake Powell amid a serious drought. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk.…

  • EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?

    The European Union's executive commission has proposed phasing out imports of Russian oil within six months. It is part of Europe's struggle to stop paying Russia $850 million a day for energy and hit the Kremlin's finances over its invasion of Ukraine. For one thing, Hungary and Slovakia, both landlocked and big users of Russian oil, have said they won't go along with the boycott.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

    Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports. The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched precision guided missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots. The defense minister repeated that Russian forces have blocked off a steel mill in Mariupol — the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in that city.

  • Pope says he has offered to meet with Putin but has received no Kremlin response

    Pontiff, who has refrained from direct censure of the invasion of Ukraine, reportedly warns Russian Orthodox patriarch against serving as ‘Putin’s altar boy.’

  • Kim Kardashian Says Boyfriend Pete Davidson Looks 'So Handsome' in Met Gala Look

    Kim Kardashian is gushing about her man! The beauty mogul and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, attended the 2022 Met Gala together on Monday night. While speaking to ‘Vogue,’ she couldn't help but praise how handsome the comedian looked.

  • UK could be ‘plunged into the sea’ by underwater nuclear strike, Russia state TV threatens

    Dmitry Kiselyov, a Putin propagandist, threatened the UK with a Poseidon underwater drone

  • Fans point out Princess Charlotte's resemblance to Prince William in birthday photos

    The father/daughter duo are the spitting image of each other in newly released images.

  • German regulator imposes tougher rules on Facebook owner Meta

    Germany's cartel office said that Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, has "paramount significance for competition across markets", a classification which gives the regulator more leeway to curb digital companies' market power. Under legislation introduced by German lawmakers in early 2021, the cartel office can ban what it deems to be anti-competitive activities. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, operates a strong, ad-supported social media ecosystem that continues to expand and is used by a large portion of the population in Germany, the cartel office said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Russian retailers in talks to import goods via Kazakhstan -report

    Russian retailers Magnit and Lenta are in talks with their suppliers and other parties about importing goods via Kazakhstan, Russia's southern neighbour and close partner, a Kazakh official was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Rouble volatility and supply chain disruptions have hit the Russian market since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow says is a "special military operation" to degrade Kiev military capabilities and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces, while many foreign companies have ceased or suspended their Russian operations.

  • Harris: Women's rights in America 'under attack'

    Vice President Kamala Harris says the draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn federal abortion right shows that "women's rights in America are under attack." (May 4)

  • Central American, Caribbean blocs condemn attack on Ukraine

    Two blocs of Central American and Caribbean countries condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and warned about the impact of the conflict on the region Tuesday, following meetings between diplomats and a high-ranking European Union representative. More than a dozen foreign ministers met in Panama Monday and Tuesday to discuss global issues affecting the region, such as the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine, economic conditions and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking for the Caribbean Community bloc, which represents the majority of the Caribbean, Belizean Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay said in a news conference, "We demand the cessation of hostilities with respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

  • What are ‘koinobori,’ and why are they all over Japan this week?

    Here's what you need to know about koinobori, a Japanese tradition that's centuries old.

  • Israel commemorates war dead with nationwide pause, sirens

    Israel honored its soldiers and civilians killed in wars and militant attacks on Wednesday with sirens wailing nationwide for Memorial Day. Ceremonies and poetry readings were held at cemeteries for the over 24,000 people lost in Israel’s conflicts, before the occasion turns more festive at sundown with parties and military flyovers to kick off the country's 74th Independence Day. During the two minutes of sirens, people stood still, heads bowed.

  • NY governor faces fallout of running mate resignation

    When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last year after her predecessor resigned in a sexual harassment scandal, one of her first big decisions was appointing a lieutenant governor who could help restore trust in government. Now the Democrat is hoping to try again, vetting candidates for a new partner as legislative allies changed state law Monday in a way that gets Benjamin off the ballot in the primary election and allows Hochul to campaign with a new, yet-to-be named running mate. Hochul's choice for a job that normally fades into the background is now a high-stakes decision that could make it tougher to shake off two primary challengers and weigh her down in the general election in November.

  • Patriarch Kirill falsely claims that Russia "did not attack anyone"

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022, 2:30 PM The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, also known as Vladimir Gundyaev, said that "Russia has never attacked anyone". Source: RIA Novosti Quote: "We do not want to fight with anyone, Russia has never attacked anyone.

  • Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 10 weeks into the war and with its troops making only marginal gains in Ukraine’s east, Russia is focused on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000

  • Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply. The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy". Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin.