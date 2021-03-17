Japan PM Suga hints at ending COVID-19 curbs as scheduled

  • FILE PHOTO: Japan's PM Suga delivers policy speech at opening of Lower House parliamentary session in Tokyo
  • FILE PHOTO: Police officers wearing protective face masks are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tokyo
  • FILE PHOTO: A passersby wearing a protective face mask walks on the Shibuya crossing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo
1 / 3

Japan PM Suga hints at ending COVID-19 curbs as scheduled

FILE PHOTO: Japan's PM Suga delivers policy speech at opening of Lower House parliamentary session in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested on Wednesday that he planned to let state of emergency curbs imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus expire on schedule on Sunday.

The situation regarding hospital bed availability in the capital region has improved, Suga said.

"The figures have moved in the direction of lifting (the emergency measures)," he told reporters.

"I will make a final decision towards ending the curbs after listening to the views of experts," he added.

The government declared a state of emergency around New Year's as Japan's third and deadliest wave of COVID-19 cases took its toll.

Most prefectures affected by the declaration lifted the measures at the end of February, but Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures have remained under watch as the decline in new infections slowed.

The latest measures have had a less heavy impact on the economy than a previous nationwide emergency last year, which caused the largest economic slump on record in the second quarter.

But they dealt a heavy blow to service sector firms in particular as consumers have piled up savings, while manufacturers are benefiting from a pickup in overseas demand.

"Most scary is a resurgence" in COVID-19 cases, said Yuji Kuroiwa, the governor of Kanagawa, one of the four prefectures under emergency, which make up 30% of Japan's population.

After the lifting of the emergency, the four prefectures - Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama - would continue to ask restaurants and bars to close by 9 p.m. at least until the end of the month to reduce the chance of a resurgence in infections, Kuroiwa said.

Under the state of emergency, the government has requested restaurants and bars to close an hour earlier, by 8 p.m, while also asking people to stay home after 8 p.m. unless they have essential reasons to go out.

Roughly 451,200 people have tested positive in Japan and nearly 9,000 have died since the pandemic reached the country.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Rocky Swift and Daniel Leussink, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines says wider lockdown possible as coronavirus infections spike

    A wider lockdown in the Philippines cannot be ruled out if its surge in COVID-19 infections continues, its health minister said on Wednesday, as authorities announced strict curbs on international arrivals to arrest the virus spread. The government is facing renewed criticism over its handling of the epidemic after a jump in coronavirus cases - nearly 20,000 in the past four days - a year after it imposed one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns. "If nothing changes and cases continue to rise, then the possibility of a more widespread lockdown is strong," Health Secretary Francisco Duque told ANC news channel, adding he hoped that could be averted in the coming days.

  • 1965 Jaguar XKE Is Still A Revolutionary Sports Car

    Starting out like so many of that time, the XKE from Jaguar was much more than just a roadster.

  • Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

    The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013. "It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open Tournament Director and former player James Blake said in a news release. Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Yangon residents build complex barricades

    Some were also scattering bricks in the streets to create obstacles for security forces; a tactic adopted from Hong Kong protests.Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law. Thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya, where security forces killed 40 people on Sunday (March 14) and Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze.More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says.

  • Get $25 FREE when you sign up for BetMGM, PLUS get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • U.S. film maker Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

    U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after last year's event, which Lee was set to chair, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Cannes festival - one of the movie industry's biggest events - was first postponed from May to the end of June, then cancelled. "For 30 years, the indefatigable Spike Lee has raised the issues of his era...we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to question these tumultuous times," Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure said in a statement.

  • How did early life on Earth start? It could have been lightning, study says

    Prior to this study, it had been thought that meteorites provided the needed ingredients for life on Earth to begin.

  • Cult city? A new tour of downtown Clearwater raises ire and eyebrows

    CLEARWATER — When Ted Reinhard launched Cult City Tours in February, he said his goal was to demystify the presence of the Church of Scientology in downtown by laughing at it. The 90-minute walking tour around church landmarks eases any fears with his sarcastic reading of Scientology teachings, he said, but the route ends up exposing visitors to a fledgling district of bars and restaurants ...

  • 49ers suddenly have a WR problem with Kendrick Bourne’s exit

    Kendrick Bourne's 3-year contract with the Patriots pushes wide receiver up the 49ers' list of roster needs.

  • Six EU countries raise concerns over COVID jabs distribution: official

    Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Slovenia raised concerns over COVID-19 vaccine distribution in a call with the head of the European Council on Wednesday, a European Union official said. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, discussed the matter with leaders from the six countries on Wednesday.

  • Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'

    Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying: "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence'". Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audience, held remotely from the Vatican library because of COVID-19 restrictions. More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.

  • China's iQIYI to develop regional stars for Southeast Asia push

    Chinese online video platform iQIYI plans to launch a talent agency in Southeast Asia to cultivate its own entertainers amid a major push to become Asia's dominant streaming platform, a senior executive told Reuters. The company, whose parent is search engine giant Baidu, announced on Wednesday it is partnering with Singapore entertainment group G.H.Y Culture & Media to start a talent management agency to identify and train talent in the region of 655 million and showcase them in its productions. The move, which comes three months after the streaming platform installed its international headquarters in Singapore, is meant to launch young stars that would be popular with both Chinese and Southeast Asian audiences, said Yang Xianghua, vice president for international business.

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League Is a Big Improvement Over the Original

    You'll struggle to find a scene you'd swap out for the 2017 version.

  • Tokyo Olympics Organizers Announce COVID-Safe Plans for Upcoming Torch Relay

    Spectators watching the Tokyo Olympics torch relay from the side of the road will be required to social distance, wear masks and cheer quietly

  • China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal. Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement Monday. It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and the fourth to be given emergency use approval.

  • Giants sign fullback Cullen Gillaspia

    The New York Giants have signed former Houston Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia.

  • Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends

    Thailand's prime minister received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca on Tuesday, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe, saying that so far there is no evidence to link the two. Many countries using the vaccine also said the benefits from inoculation far outweighed possible risks, even as parts of Europe suspended it pending investigation of potential side effects. AstraZeneca has developed a manufacturing base in Asia, and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has been contracted by the company to produce a billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations.

  • Changed the Game: Before Kristi Yamaguchi and Michelle Kwan, there was Tiffany Chin

    When Chin made her U.S. Figure Skating Championships debut in 1982, she was a 14-year-old Chinese American girl in an otherwise all-white field.

  • Demon Slayer , Japan's biggest hit movie, lands a U.S. premiere: Here's what you should know

    The box-office-busting movie is coming to North America.