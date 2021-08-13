Japan PM Suga's support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's support ratings hit 29.0% in August, down 0.3 point from the previous month, a poll by Jiji news agency showed on Friday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to give a boost to the premier's popularity.

Of total respondents, 55.2% said they disapproved of Suga's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 25.7% who gave him a passing grade, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted on Aug. 6-9.

