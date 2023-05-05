Japan Policeman Found in Suspected Suicide at PM Residence: NHK
(Bloomberg) -- A male riot police officer was found bleeding in a bathroom at the Japanese prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo around 4:40 a.m. local time Friday, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.
The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a suicide, NHK said. A pistol was found near the man, and another officer reported hearing a gunshot, local media earlier reported.
A spokesperson for the police agency declined to comment.
--With assistance from Grace Huang.
