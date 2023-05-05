Japan Policeman Found in Suspected Suicide at PM Residence: NHK

(Bloomberg) -- A male riot police officer was found bleeding in a bathroom at the Japanese prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo around 4:40 a.m. local time Friday, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a suicide, NHK said. A pistol was found near the man, and another officer reported hearing a gunshot, local media earlier reported.

A spokesperson for the police agency declined to comment.

--With assistance from Grace Huang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.