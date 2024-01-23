Japan’s Premier Pitches ‘Golden Opportunity’ at Goldman Event

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touted the nation’s economic prospects at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Hong Kong, at a time when investor interest in the nation is surging on the back of a stock market boom.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Now Japan has a golden opportunity to completely overcome low economic growth and a deflationary environment that have persisted for a quarter of a century,” Kishida said in a video address Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs Global Macro Conference.

Attendees in the Asian financial hub might have seen the irony in the remarks, which came just as China faces a deepening stock market rout as the economy shows signs of the deflation that plagued Japan for decades. In contrast, optimism over Japan’s economic revival has propelled the benchmark Topix index to the highest level in 34 years.

In the speech, Kishida renewed his pledges to promote investing by households, advance corporate governance reforms, support startups and overhaul the asset management industry. He also vowed to work with the Bank of Japan to achieve “wage increases above inflation.”

The central bank maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy on Tuesday, but is widely expected to scrap negative interest rates in coming months if salaries keep growing.

Read more: BOJ Watchers See Rising Case for April Rate Hike on Wage Talks

The government will “demonstrate to all of you Japan’s transition to a new economic stage by mobilizing all policy tools,” Kishida said.

Kishida is the first sitting prime minister to speak at a Goldman Sachs event either in Japan or abroad, said Hiroko Matsumoto, a Tokyo-based spokesperson for the US investment bank. He gave a speech in New York last year to attract asset managers to Japan.

Still, he’s not the first leader to pitch Japan to the investment community overseas. In 2013, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe famously urged traders to “buy my Abenomics” in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.