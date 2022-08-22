Japan Premier Returns to Work After Testing Positive for Covid

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returns to work Monday after testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, as he seeks to recover at his official residence from mild symptoms.

Kishida, 65, who was on vacation, developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and came up positive in a PCR test, according to a statement by the Cabinet Secretariat. He will work remotely, and his illness means he will likely call off an expected visit to Tunisia for an African development conference that starts this week.

The infection adds to the woes of the premier who is also seeing an erosion of his high support rate over a cabinet reshuffle this month where he appointed members with ties to the Unification Church.

The approval rate for Kishida’s government plunged 16 percentage points from about a month ago to 36% in a Mainichi newspaper poll taken over the weekend. A solid majority of respondents said they saw ties between Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church as being “extremely problematic.”

The group that has long faced allegation of shady finances came into focus after the man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July told police he was motivated by a perceived connection between Abe and the church, which he blamed for his family’s financial ruin. Kishida has said that to the best of his knowledge he has no connections to the group, and he picked only ministers who agreed to review any ties with the group.

Kishida does not need to face an election for three years after his LDP scored a victory in races for the upper house of parliament in July. But a further decline in support could fuel concern over a return of Japan’s revolving-door leadership between 2006 and 2012 when the Topix index slumped 45%, compared with a dip of 2.1% in the MSCI World Index.

Kishida is the most recent leader of a Group of Seven leading economy to become infected with Covid after US President Joe Biden, who recovered from a bout of Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Both Biden and Kishida were fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus infections in Japan have remained near record highs in recent week, with 24,780 Covid cases found in Tokyo alone on Sunday. That’s forcing politicians and health-care officials to reconsider what steps, if any, are needed to contain the outbreak. The same problem is facing countries around the globe, as the arrival of more infectious omicron subvariants has led to higher infection rates even as testing in most areas is on the decline.

The end of pandemic restrictions on businesses in late March helped to spur the Japanese economy. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economic output, led the growth, as did capital expenditure. The relaxing of Covid rules resulted in increased spending at restaurants and hotels, as well as on clothes.

Kishida, who has been calling on the elderly to get their fourth Covid-19 vaccination, got a booster shot himself earlier this month.

The route of infection is unknown at this this time, and only some family members, including Kishida’s wife, are close contacts, broadcaster NHK reported, citing government officials. He played golf last Tuesday -- his first round since becoming premier in October -- and the following day went to a hot spring resort, Kyodo News reported.

