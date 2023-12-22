Japan provides nearly $1 billion in financial support to Ukraine

Ukraine's state budget received approximately $950 million from Japan as part of a World Bank project for recovery and social protection, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reported on Dec. 21.

The aid consists of a $52.4 million grant from Japan for the “Housing repair for recovery and people’s opportunities” (HOPE) project and a $900 million loan from the Government of Japan through the “Investments in Social Protection for Increased Coverage, Resilience, and Effectiveness” (INSPIRE) project.

The funds will be used to reimburse the Ukrainian state budget's urgent and priority expenses, particularly in the areas of recovery and social assistance, the Ministry explained.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko thanked the World Bank and the Japanese government for their financial support, while Deputy Minister Olha Zykova noted that the obtained funds were the result of coordinated and systematic work by teams from the Ukrainian government, Japan, and the World Bank. The arrival of such funding is a “significant contribution” to providing Ukrainians with necessary services, which are critically important during the war, she said.

The Finance Ministry explained that the INSPIRE project is financed with a $1.2 billion loan from the World Bank from the Targeted Fund for Providing Essential Credit Support to Ukraine (ADVANCE Ukraine) and supported by the Japanese government. The project aims to provide social protection for vulnerable populations during and after the war, improve access to social assistance and services, and strengthen the adaptability of the social support system to respond effectively to challenges.

Meanwhile, the HOPE project's goal is to rebuild infrastructure in areas of Ukraine affected by combat actions in the liberated territories. Funds will also be provided to homeowners for repairs in multi-apartment buildings and houses that have suffered moderate damage but do not require major repairs.

Previously, U.S. newspaper The Washington Post reported that Japan would officially implement policy changes allowing it to export several dozen Patriot missiles to the U.S. In turn, Washington will be able to send more air defense systems to Ukraine.

