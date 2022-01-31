Japan Quarterly Output Gain Signals Growth Return Before Omicron

Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s industrial production rebounded last quarter, with the recovery in manufacturing likely helping restore economic growth at the end of 2021 before the omicron variant started its rapid spread.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A bounce back in auto output after a summer slowdown helped overall factory production climb 1% compared with the previous three months, the economy ministry reported Monday.

A separate report showed retail sales increased 2% from the prior quarter, as consumers returned to shops before the latest wave of the virus hit.

Still, weaker than expected production and retail sales figures in December after the emergence of omicron and a sharp escalation of infections this month are casting a shadow over the economy’s performance this quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. this month reported production cuts due in part to an outbreak at a supplier’s factory in Japan. Widespread supply-chain disruptions around the world spurred the International Monetary Fund last week to predict slower global growth this year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The steeper-than-expected drop in Japan’s industrial output in December reflected downward pressure on the economy from the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections...This suggests downside risk to output in the first quarter.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

To read the full report, click here.

Overall production slipped in December a tad more than economists had expected, following a record gain a month earlier, and record cases of the virus at home and abroad, driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant, have clouded the outlook in recent weeks.

“Supply constraints are having a bigger impact than I had expected,” said economist Harumi Taguchi at IHS Markit. ‘The spread of the omicron variant is keeping workers at home, causing production to halt.”

An unexpected drop for retail sales last month may also be an early signal that omicron took some shine off last quarter’s rebound. Receipts fell 1% in December, compared with analysts expectations for a fourth straight month of increases.

Covid Outbreak at Seat Belt Supplier Behind Toyota Output Cuts

Still, manufacturers surveyed by the economy ministry said they planned to raise output by 5.2% this month and another 2.2% in February. The results suggest a continued recovery in the factory sector, although reported plans tend to be overly optimistic.

Auto production increased 12% compared with the prior quarter, but supply chain problems are also far from clearing.

Factory output will be key to keeping Japanese growth going this quarter, given surging omicron cases that have triggered renewed restrictions across the country that are likely to deter shopping and eating out. With the 7-day average of infections now topping 70,000 nationally, quasi-emergencies were declared for Tokyo and most other major business centers this month.

“Domestic demand held up in December, but the omicron variant is hitting service businesses, especially restaurants and leisure-related ones,” IHS Markit’s Taguchi said. “We may see service-related consumption to fall in the first quarter.”

(Adds economist’s comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The worst of omicron may be over as reported cases fall

    However, more than 62 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated and the overall U.S. death toll approaches 883,000 Americans lost to the virus.

  • Beijing seals off more residential areas over Covid

    China is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games opening Friday.

  • China Manufacturing Slips in Latest Sign of Slowing Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to slow at the start of the year, with manufacturing output slipping and Covid-19 outbreaks curbing consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $

  • Top Miners Hurt by Labor Squeeze In Australia’s Hermit State

    (Bloomberg) -- From explosives experts to truck drivers, labor shortages are becoming an increasing challenge for mine operators across Western Australia after the state abandoned plans to end Covid-related border controls. Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After

  • The Worst Big IPOs of 2021 So Far

    Thirty companies raised more than $1 billion with their IPOs in 2021. Only six of these big offerings are trading above their offer prices.

  • Beijing seals off more residential areas, reports 12 cases

    Beijing officials said Sunday they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics opening Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said.

  • China Manufacturing Loses Steam as Growth Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldChina’s manufacturing

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • How Tesla's Record Earnings Impact Lucid and Rivian

    Despite reporting record earnings after market close on Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other electric car companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw their stock prices tumble on Thursday and Friday. Here's how Tesla's results and management's commentary affect Lucid and Rivian. Daniel Foelber (Lucid): If you're new to investing, it can seem confusing when an industry-leading company like Tesla reports incredibly impressive results, but its stock price gets crushed anyway.

  • Oil Punches Higher at the Week’s Open on Ukraine, Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopa

  • Oil rises, hovers near 7-year highs on supply fears, political risks

    Oil rose 1% on Monday, hovering near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, amid concerns over tight supply as well as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Brent crude rose 92 cents, or 1.0%, to $90.95 a barrel at 0051 GMT, after adding 69 cents on Friday. "Underlying anxiety about global supply shortages, coupled with ongoing geopolitical risks, have caused the market to start the week on a strong note," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • 1992 Niles cold case murder cracked by new DNA evidence

    Richard Sisto, charged in the 1992 Niles murder of Helen Cardwell, died at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet earnings, jobs report: What to know this week

    The wild ride in markets is likely to power on this week, with investors in store for a slew of big earnings and fresh reads on key unemployment data out of Washington, including the ever-important monthly jobs report.

  • Inflation hits Minnesota’s smaller cities, rural areas harder than Twin Cities

    With food costs rising faster than he's ever seen, Brett Almich, a third-generation grocery store owner in southwestern Minnesota, spends more time running numbers and deciding how much to raise prices. "I used to worry about being competitive and not overpriced," he said last week. "Now I need to make sure my prices are where I need to make the margin to pay the bills." The changes are ...

  • Stimulus Update: IRS Announces All Third-Round Economic Impact Payments Have Been Sent

    The IRS announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 that all third-round Economic Impact Payments have been sent out. However, people can still claim any remaining stimulus money they're owed on their 2021 income...

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • Zimbabwe Dollar’s Second Death Seen as Only a Matter of Time

    (Bloomberg) -- When Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Chanakira asked 100 chief executive officers at a seminar in Harare on Jan. 27 if they were willing to use the local currency, only one raised his hand.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn A

  • Fed rate hike could be half-point if needed, says Raphael Bostic - FT

    Bostic stuck to his call for three quarter-point interest rate increases in 2022, with the first in March, but a more aggressive approach was possible if warranted by economic data, he told the newspaper on Friday. "Every option is on the table for every meeting," Bostic told FT.

  • Several Michigan unemployment insurance claimants file class-action lawsuit against agency

    The 37-page class action complaint said the agency is acting outside the law by determining claimants aren't eligible for benefits retroactively.

  • Myanmar Generals Face Spiraling Economy, Threat of New Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s coup leader-turned-premier Min Aung Hlaing is grappling with an economy weakened by clashes with armed ethnic groups, foreign investors cutting ties and the threat of more U.S. sanctions as the junta enters its second year of government. Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider