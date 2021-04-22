Japan raises emissions cut target to 46% by 2030

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask meets COP26 President Alok Sharma at the prime minister's official residence Monday, April 19, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Associated Press
·1 min read
TOKYO (AP) — Japan said Thursday it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from 26%, NHK television reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.

Suga on Thursday announced a new more ambitious target of 46% in emissions reduction by 2030, significantly up from the current 26% from the 2013 levels, NHK said.

It comes hours before Suga attends a virtual climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

Japan has been under pressure from European countries to do more than its earlier target of 26%.

Suga, during his visit to Washington last week, agreed to cooperate in leading global efforts to decarbonize by promoting clean energy technologies and implementing the 2015 Paris accord.

