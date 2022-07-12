Japan readies sombre farewell to slain Abe, its longest-serving premier

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elaine Lies
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan

By Elaine Lies

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Tuesday prepared to bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, a polarising figure who dominated Japanese politics for decades as the country's longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.

Long lines of people dressed in black, mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside central Tokyo's Zojoji temple, the site of Abe's funeral, by early morning. The 1:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) ceremony itself is open only to family and close friends.

Hundreds of mourners had filed into the temple in steamy summer heat on Monday evening to pay their respects to Abe, who died aged 67. His killing on Friday by an unemployed man wielding a homemade gun stunned a nation where both gun crime and political violence are extremely rare.

Following the funeral, the hearse bearing Abe's body will proceed through downtown Tokyo, where black mourning ribbons draped Japanese flags.

The procession will take in the capital's political heart of Nagatacho, including landmarks such as the parliament building Abe first entered as a young lawmaker in 1993, and the office from which he led the nation in two stints as prime minister, the longer from 2012 to 2020.

Tributes have poured in from international leaders, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken making a brief, unscheduled stop on Monday morning to pay his respects. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Taiwan vice president William Lai, on a private visit as a family friend, also joined mourners.

French leader Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences in footage posted on the country's official presidential Twitter account after he visited the Japanese embassy in Paris.

"I remember all our meetings and work together, especially during my visit (to Japan) in 2019 ... I've lost a friend," said a solemn Macron.

"He served his country with great courage, and audacity."

The suspected killer, arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation", Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigators.

The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect's mother was one of its members. Reuters could not determine whether the mother belonged to any other religious organisations.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

    Days after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination, his party vowed to use its victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals, including strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution. While the comfortable majority secured Sunday by the governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito could allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025, the loss of Abe also opened up a period of uncertainly for his party. The promised constitutional amendment, for one, faced an uphill battle.

  • Why Alibaba, Bilibili, and Pinduoduo Are Falling Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were all sliding this afternoon after the Chinese government imposed fresh lockdowns in some parts of the country, and fined Alibaba and other Chinese tech companies for not complying with some anti-monopoly regulations. As a result, the Chinese tech stock sector was sliding today, sending Alibaba down 8.5%, Bilibili falling 9.4%, and Pinduoduo tumbling 10.1% as of 2:26 p.m. ET.

  • Skyrim Co-Op Mod Released, Mostly Actually Works

    I know there have been a lot of attempts at releasing multiplayer mods for Skyrim over the years, but none of those have been as ambitious as the co-op mod Skyrim Together Reborn, which aims to get between 2-8 players running around in the same game, completing the same quests and fighting the same monsters.

  • ‘It will feel much hotter’: Heat index over 100 expected in South Florida, forecasters say

    South Florida is in for another hot week, with temperatures expected to feel like more than 100 degrees. There’s also a slight chance the region will get some Saharan dust later this week, according to forecasters.

  • Analysis: Japan's dovish Kishida may now take defence mantle of slain mentor Abe

    After a strong showing in an election overshadowed by the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have fresh momentum to hike defence spending on a scale beyond the grasp of his slain mentor. In doing so, Kishida, a moderate from Hiroshima who wants nuclear weapons banned, would expand on Abe's hawkish legacy and ensure support from Liberal Democratic Party hardliners loyal to Abe. The LDP's ruling coalition increased its majority in parliament's upper house two days after Abe, the nation's longest-serving premier and a party power broker, was gunned down during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

  • Euro teeters on brink of parity amid recession risks

    The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar on Tuesday amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation. The Fed is expected to lift rates by 75 basis points for a second straight time at its July 26-27 meeting.

  • Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Bria, weds in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony

    Bria Murphy is a bride! On Saturday, the 32-year-old— artist, actress and eldest daughter of Eddie Murphy and ex-wife Nicole […] The post Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Bria, weds in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bostic: Recent inflation data not as encouraging as hoped

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Recent inflation data "has not been as encouraging as I would have liked," Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Monday, saying that the lack of month-to-month improvement in the pace of price increases warrants another 0.75 percentage point increase in the federal funds rate when policymakers meet later this month. “The data that came in the last several months really pointed to a need for us to get closer to that neutral stance faster,” Bostic said in comments to reporters, noting that the current federal funds rate, set in a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, is still in his view "accommodative" and encouraging economic activity. Bostic in late May said he wanted to avoid "recklessness" in raising interest rates and supported sticking with the half-point rate increases that Fed officials seemed to broadly back at that point.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade

    "We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.

  • Jill Biden chided for saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'

    Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Biden attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years. "Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said.

  • Derek Jeter Addresses Rumor He Gave Autographed Swag Bags and Gift Baskets to His One-Night Stands

    In the upcoming ESPN docuseries The Captain, the MLB Hall of Famer speaks out about a decade-old story that "became larger than life"

  • 'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Yellowstone" actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced Monday. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance. While working on “Dora” in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Brett Kavanaugh for Fleeing Morton’s Steakhouse With Protestors Outside: ‘Let Me Take Out My Little Violin’

    "He was not at risk, he was not in danger," Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out

  • Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesSteve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court.A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving

  • When Trump asked for a 'number' to support his claims of record approval ratings, Hope Hicks gave him a Tennessee GOP poll: 'I mean, I had to give him something, right?'

    Trump "didn't seem to process" that the approval rating he was citing was lower than his ratings among Republicans nationwide, per Mark Leibovich.

  • Man crashes SUV into Chicago elementary school, dies, police say

    The Major Accidents Unit and the medical examiner are investigating, police said.

  • Biden told the father of a Parkland shooting victim to 'sit down' as he heckled the president during a gun law speech

    Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, interrupted Biden as the president touted a bipartisan gun control law.

  • Body of Idaho developer who went missing in Owyhee County found in ravine

    Matt Schultz, of Meridian and Pocatello, had been missing since Wednesday.

  • Dundee Road in Northbrook closed as police repsond to area

    Northbrook police said they responded to a barricaded person Monday morning that prompted a closure of a section of Dundee Road.

  • Florida Paper Retracts Column Defending Proud Boys After Omitting Key Detail

    Running the column was "outside of our responsibility to provide a fair forum for different points of view," the editor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune wrote.