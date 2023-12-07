Japan is ready to provide $4.5 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Japan is ready to provide $4.5 billion for the recovery of Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced during an online G7 meeting on Dec. 6.

Japan has already offered Ukraine support amounting to $1 billion, consisting of humanitarian aid and funds for recovery.

Kishida also reported that in Feb. 2024, Japan will host a Japanese-Ukrainian conference to promote economic recovery with the involvement of the private sector.

The Prime Minister added that Japan will be expanding its sanctions regime beyond Russia, to include third-world legal entities suspected of circumventing the sanctions.

At the meeting, G7 leaders stated that their solidarity with Ukraine remains unwavering, and that they will continue to firmly advance sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took part in the summit.

