Japan ready to join sanctions on Russia

Japan has announced it will join the U.S. and other Group of Seven (G-7) nations to implement sanctions on Russia if the country goes through with its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are "unacceptable and a violation of international law" and urged the Russian leader to show restraint.

Reuters reported that Kishida's office had phone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and that the two agreed to monitor developments in the region.

Kishida added that Japan is ready to enforce a strong response to Russia if an invasion happens.

"Ukraine is facing a tense situation now, so we must firmly watch how it could affect Japan's economy," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a press briefing, according to the wire service.

The news comes after Putin announced Monday that Russia had recognized two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent. He later sent troops into the region where Russian-backed separatists were fighting the Ukrainian military.

The United States and its European allies have stated in previous weeks that should Russia invade Ukraine, they would impose harsh economic sanctions on the country.

Germany on Tuesday moved to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a vessel that would run gas from Russia to Germany. The move was in response to Russia's recognition of the eastern Ukrainian territories as independent.

Previous governments in Japan have approached Putin with a more delicate approach in an effort to obtain islands occupied by Russian forces at the end of World War II, Reuters reported.

Also, Japan has been reliant on Russian energy exports. In 2021, Russia provided more than 12 percent of Japan's thermal coal and more than 8 percent of its liquefied natural gas.

