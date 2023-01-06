Japan Real Wages Fall Most Since 2014, Keeping BOJ Goal Distant

Erica Yokoyama
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese workers’ real wages fell by the most in eight years, suggesting that there’s still some way to go before the central bank can achieve its wage-growth accompanied price goal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Real cash earnings for Japan’s workers dropped 3.8% from a year earlier in November, declining for the eighth straight month, the labor ministry reported Friday. Economists had predicted a 2.8% slump.

The decline was led by a sharp drop in bonus payments, as the gain in basic salaries remained relatively stable.

The prolonged fall lends some credence to the view that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda won’t take further action for the remainder of his term. Kuroda has repeatedly stressed the bank will not move away from monetary easing until wages and prices rise stably, and insisted that December’s surprise move was purely to address market function and was not a step toward policy normalization.

Given that the November drop was largely the result of a dip in one-time bonus payments, “it would be premature to conclude that wages are significantly declining based on this month’s results alone,” said Uichiro Nozaki, an economist at Nomura Securities Co. “The focus is on whether Japan’s wage trend will change after this year’s spring wage negotiations.”

Nominal wages rose 0.5% from the previous year in November, still weaker than the level Kuroda has said is necessary for sustainable price growth. The governor earlier indicated that Japan needs paychecks to grow at around 3% to achieve the BOJ’s 2% price goal.

Core inflation in Japan recently hit a four-decade high, making it increasingly difficult for wages to keep up. Price hikes are expected to continue this year, putting more downward pressure on consumption. November retail sales data already showed some inflationary impact, with consumer spending unexpectedly falling despite a rebound in demand from foreign tourists.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The pay data will be troublesome for the BOJ. The central bank in December took some small steps to prepare the way for an eventual exit from stimulus, widened the range of its yield curve settings to give bond yields more room to move. Signs that the current inflation isn’t sustainable make any moves in this direction more difficult.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

Attention is being paid to the outcome of the upcoming spring wage negotiations, which will become clear a few weeks before Kuroda concludes his decade-long stint in April. The wage trajectory is expected to impact the BOJ’s policy direction beyond Kuroda’s term.

Economists see payrolls going up to some extent, with a number of Japanese companies, including Canon Inc. and Kirin Holdings, reportedly planning to raise their base salaries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida repeated his call for firms to increase pay fast enough to remain ahead of inflation on Thursday, speaking to a gathering of senior business executives.

The government is also keeping a close eye on wage trends. A 71.6 trillion yen ($537 billion) economic stimulus package unveiled by Kishida last year included incentives for businesses to increase wages, in addition to anti-inflationary measures.

(Updates with more details from the report, economist comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Dec service-sector activity rebounded on tourist boom

    Japan's service sector activity rebounded in December thanks to a boom in international and domestic tourism as COVID curbs were relaxed, a business survey showed on Friday. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.1 from November's 50.3, although it came in lower than the flash reading of 51.7 for December. The recovery was supported by an increasing number of international tourists as well as a discount campaign for domestic travellers, according to Laura Denman, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiled the survey.

  • Wall St drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening

    Wall Street's main indexes lost more than 1% on Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation. Thursday's ADP National Employment report showed a higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December. While a strong labor market would usually be welcomed as a sign of economic strength, investors currently see it as a reason for the Fed to keep interest rates high.

  • Asia Stocks Mixed as US Futures Climb, Dollar Flat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed and US futures climbed ahead of crucial jobs data that will help identify the path forward for Federal Reserve monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking

  • Microsoft Hopes OpenAI’s Chatbot Will Make Bing Smarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is preparing to add OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine in a bid to lure users from rival Google, according to a person familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservat

  • EU Urges Covid Travel Screening for Passengers From China

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states recommended new restrictions on passengers traveling into the bloc from China but stopped short of adding new rules for flights. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking

  • Hess signals Guyana's 7th oil platform to lift output above 1.2 million boepd

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Hess Corp on Thursday said drilling results expected this month could add a seventh platform in Guyana, which would lift the nascent oil producing nation's output above the 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day planned. The U.S. oil producer is part of the Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that controls all production in the tiny South American nation. The 2022 Fangtooth offshore oil discovery is big enough to potentially require a platform for itself, which would be Guyana's seventh, Hess Corp Chief Executive Office John Hess said in a conference by Goldman Sachs.

  • Can Swiss ski resorts survive climate change?

    STORY: This normally bustling village in the Swiss Alps has a big problem this winter season: It’s green.Unusually mild weather across Europe has deprived the resort village of Leysin, Switzerland of its trademark powdery snow. Recent temperatures climbed as high at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.It's indicative of a much larger problem:Switzerland is warming at about twice the global average rate... and with snowless slopes - can resorts survive?2022 was the warmest year since the country began keeping records in 1864, according to Switzerland’s federal office for meteorology. The mountains here have a heat-trapping effect, and that's having a major impact on all of the businesses that built their livelihoods around tourism and the slopes.Armon Cantieni is the director of Tele-Leysin, which operates cable cars and other facilities.He said there is a decrease in usage of around 35-40 percent compared to last year.Ski resorts across the country and cable car companies also have been struggling, trying to occupy tourists with other forms of leisure.Some are luring vacationers with alpine bike paths to compensate for a delayed ski season.This waiter said he was laid off last week from his restaurant job due to a lack of snow bringing in customers.He's finding short term gigs to make ends meet, until he can find more steady employment. Recent Satellite imagery showed ski resorts in Switzerland - and also France and Austria - with significantly less snow compared to this time last year, as record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year.It's led to the closure of some of them.Visitors like Elisa Taylor, a U.S. citizen living in Switzerland, are worried for the businesses that are left.“I think climate change is really scary, I’m so nervous for the people who make their lives in the winter mountains, you know the livelihoods are very much connected to tourism and if there is no ski, there is probably not as much tourism, there is a lot of interconnected concerns I have. Also, for my skiing.”Scientists have not yet analyzed how climate change has affected the recent high temperatures...But they say this winter's warm weather spell fits into the longer-term trend of rising temperatures due to human-caused climate change.

  • Samsung flags lowest quarterly profit in 8 years on demand slump

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported on Friday a likely 69% plunge in December-quarter operating profit to an eight-year low, as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the memory-chip industry outlook. The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its profit slumped to 4.3 trillion won ($3.37 billion) in October-December from 13.87 trillion won a year earlier. It was Samsung's smallest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014 and fell short of a 5.9 trillion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

  • Tesla’s Sales in China Are Slipping, as Local Competition Catches Up

    The EV company is losing ground in a country that makes up 40 percent of its sales.

  • Rishi Sunak set to announce anti-strike laws as train driver walkouts bring Britain to standstill

    Rishi Sunak is set to unveil his new anti-strike laws as rail passengers face a third consecutive day of travel disruption.

  • Goodyear CEO explains venture into sustainable tires

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Goodyear's push into sustainable tires with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company CEO Rich Kramer.

  • McCarthy Turmoil Is Grim Omen for Debt Limit, Spending Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil that has for three days stalled the start of the new Republican House majority offers a warning that disarray in Washington risks igniting a US debt crisis capable of roiling financial markets later this year.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany S

  • U.S. securities regulator probes FTX investors' due diligence -sources

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking details about FTX investors' due diligence, according to two sources familiar with the inquiry, as fallout from the crypto firm's collapse spreads. The SEC has so far brought charges against three of FTX's top executives, accusing them defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform that has since filed for bankruptcy. The SEC is now asking financial firms what diligence policies and procedures they have in place, if any, and whether they followed them when choosing to invest in FTX, the sources said.

  • Should You Hold Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)?

    Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria World Equity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the third quarter, the fund returned -6.61% compared to a -6.82% return for the MSCI All Country World Index. Poor performance of the global market […]

  • 15 Biggest Nuclear Energy and Reactor Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 Biggest Nuclear Energy and Reactor Companies in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Biggest Nuclear Energy and Reactor Companies in the World. Nuclear energy has been in the conversation lately partly due to its ability to provide clean energy […]

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stall as firm Fed reins in China rally

    The rally in global stocks paused on Thursday, led by declines on Wall Street, as upbeat jobs data after a firm message from the Fed that it won't be cutting interest rates any time soon offset China's latest reopening plans. News that China's mainland border with Hong Kong will be reopened after three years had sent Asian-Pacific shares outside Japan to a four-month high overnight, but with both the dollar and bond market borrowing costs creeping up, Europe couldn't keep up. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%.

  • Hundreds of potential jurors questioned in Young Thug’s YSL gang case

    Potential jurors had to fill out a 250-question form asking questions like, "Have you heard of Lil Wayne?"

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after strong labor market data

    U.S. stocks sank Thursday after economic data showed continued tightness in the labor market that's likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track for higher interest rates. Investors also look ahead to tomorrow's main monthly jobs report.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Intercepted call of occupier to his wife: "There will be no Ukrainians soon, wait a bit more"

    The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife. Source: Press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: " - Babe, these are just Khokhols (a Russian derogatory term for Ukrainians - ed.