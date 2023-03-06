Japan Real Wages Fall Most Since 2014 Despite Kishida Push

Erica Yokoyama
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese workers’ real wages fell by the most since 2014 despite the government push for more pay, making it more likely for the Bank of Japan to maintain its easy policy this week.

Real cash earnings for Japan’s workers declined 4.1% from a year earlier in January, slipping for a 10th consecutive month, the labor ministry reported Tuesday. Economists had forecast a 3.2% decrease. A drop in bonuses dragged on paychecks, as inflation continued to outpace gains in wages.

Growth in nominal wages sharply slowed from the previous month’s highest jump in a quarter century, which was largely driven by soaring bonuses.

Tuesday’s data shows wage growth hasn’t accompanied a recent rise in inflation, in line with the BOJ’s view.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank will keep monetary easing until both wages and prices rise steadily, a stance likely to be maintained by Kazuo Ueda who’s set to take over the BOJ’s helm from April.

Nominal cash earnings rose 0.8% from the previous year in January, still distant from the level the central bank has said is necessary for sustainable price growth. Kuroda indicated that a 3% wage hike would be necessary to support stable 2% inflation in Japan.

The latest monthly data confirms that December’s pay jump was just a blip. Nominal wages climbed at the fastest pace since 1997 in December, boosted by winter bonuses that were 7.6% bigger than a year earlier.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect pay growth to accelerate in 2Q23. Early results from this year’s wage negotiations between workers and management have sent a strong signal that point toward bigger increases. We expect a 2.8% bump in base pay for 2023, up from 2.2% last year.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

The stagnant salary data may mean significant pay increases shouldn’t be expected from upcoming spring wage negotiations between companies and labor unions. About 80% of Japanese firms are planning to raise wages, although most won’t reach the 5% increase target set by Rengo, Japan’s largest union federation, a report by Tokyo Shoko Research showed. Initial pay round results from Rengo are expected in March.

(Updates with more details from the report)

