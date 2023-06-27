Japan Reinstates South Korea as a Preferred Trading Partner
(Bloomberg) -- Japan decided to restore South Korea to its list of preferred trading partners, adding to signs of improving ties that will help them strengthen cooperation with the US.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Blasts Wagner ‘Traitors’ After Prigozhin Denies Coup Plot
Student Loan-Relief Backers Warn Biden ‘Failure Isn’t an Option’
Putin Faces Historic Threat to Absolute Grip on Power in Russia
Russia Latest: Zelenskiy Adviser Says Wagner Remains in Ukraine
South Korea will return to Japan’s so-called white list of trading partners on July 21, Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura indicated Tuesday. The restored status will smooth out export procedures to South Korea and comes about three months after South Korea made a similar move.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have taken steps this year to resolve issues tied to Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula so that the two nations can collaborate further with the US over North Korea and China.
In March, Japan decided to roll back export restrictions of key semiconductor materials for South Korea, easing licensing requirements on fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and photoresists — all essential materials for the manufacture of displays and semiconductors.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The World’s Empty Office Buildings Have Become a Debt Time Bomb
The ‘Extend and Pretend’ Real Estate Strategy Is Running Out of Time
Race-Based Affirmative Action Is Over. Corporate Diversity Could Be Next
The Problem With Fashion’s Sustainability Push: It Doesn’t Make Much Money
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.