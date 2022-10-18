Japan will respond appropriately to excessive FX moves, Finance Minister says

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Japanese yen banknotes
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
·2 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities would respond appropriately to excessive currency moves driven by speculators, as the yen fell to a fresh 32-year low to the dollar.

Suzuki, speaking to reporters, declined to comment when asked whether authorities are conducting stealth intervention to support the weakening currency.

"We cannot tolerate excessive currency moves driven by speculators," Suzuki said. "We are closely watching currency moves with a sense of urgency."

Suzuki later told parliament the government is ready to take appropriate action "decisively" against speculative-driven, excessive moves in the yen. When asked by an opposition lawmaker what he meant by decisive action, Suzuki said: "We intervened in the currency market (last month)."

At the same parliament session, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also said speculative-driven rapid currency moves were problematic.

Kishida brushed aside the dominant market view the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy was largely behind the yen's sharp declines, saying that currency rates move on various factors, not just U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials.

"The Bank of Japan decides monetary policy based not just on currency moves but comprehensive factors, such as economic and price developments as well as the impact on small and midsize firms," Kishida said.

Japan spent 2.8 trillion yen ($18.81 billion) in dollar-selling, yen-buying last month when authorities intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.

Speculation remains that authorities may have intervened in the market since then without announcing, although Suzuki declined to comment on that.

"Generally speaking, there are times when we intervene by making announcements and some other times when we do without it," Suzuki said, declining to comment further.

($1 = 148.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Shortages Have Turned to Gluts. TJX, Burlington, and Other Stocks That Could Benefit.

    When a company has too much to sell, it has little choice but to start discounting. But some, like off-price retailers TJX, Ross Stores, and Burlington Stores, could benefit from the trend.

  • Japan keeps up warnings over rapid yen moves after G20

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese authorities kept up their verbal warnings to the market on Monday of a firm response to any overly rapid yen declines, after a 32-year low for the yen last week and meetings of global financial leaders that acknowledged currency volatility. Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters that "each country would respond appropriately" on currencies, following a Group of Seven (G7) statement last week that indicated members would closely monitor recent volatility. The statement stopped short, however, of giving signs of joint intervention.

  • Analysis-G7 fails to reach intervention deal to ease pain of soaring dollar

    Japan and other countries facing the fallout from a soaring U.S. dollar found little comfort from last week's meetings of global finance officials, with no sign that joint intervention along the lines of the 1985 "Plaza Accord" was on the horizon. With a strong push from Japan, finance leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies included a phrase in a statement on Wednesday saying they will closely monitor "recent volatility" in markets. But the warning, as well as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's threat of another yen-buying intervention, failed to prevent the currency from sliding to fresh 32-year lows against the dollar as the week came to a close.

  • Japan Greenlights Tougher Anti-Money-Laundering Rules for Crypto

    A cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws closely follows a government plan to introduce new rules for remittances, all aimed at tightening anti-money laundering measures for crypto.

  • Exclusive-Toshiba's preferred bidder offers price short of key 6,000 yen a share -sources

    The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp has offered to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of 6,000 yen a share, two sources said, indicating the premium for the Japanese conglomerate may not be as rich as investors had hoped. A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.

  • Russia launches deadly drone strikes on Kyiv

    A swarm of Russian drones packed with deadly explosives descended on Ukraine's capital early Monday morning. Russia has repeatedly stated that it doesn't target civilians, but Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it a terrorist state. Holly Williams has the latest.

  • Japan leader sends offerings to controversial Tokyo shrine

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida donated religious offerings on Monday to a Tokyo shrine viewed by Chinese and Koreans as a symbol of Japanese wartime militarism, though he did not visit it in person. Kishida donated Shinto “masakaki” ornaments for Yasukuni Shrine’s biennial festival, as he has done since becoming prime minister last year. Victims of Japanese aggression during the first half of the 20th century, especially Chinese and Koreans, see the shrine as a symbol of Japanese militarism because it honors convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead.

  • Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations.

  • BTS will serve military duty in South Korea, likely placing them on hiatus until 2025

    After years of cultivating one of the most passionate stan armies on the planet, BTS is joining up with a different battalion altogether. The seven members of BTS will soon begin a mandatory period of military service in the South Korean Army, the group’s management BigHit music confirms.

  • Gary Cohn talks inflation, Fed policy, the midterm elections, and the impact of the CHIPS Act

    Former National Economic Council Director and IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn spoke with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith at Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit.&nbsp;

  • The GMC Hummer EV is big and fast; it's also a social conundrum

    Robinson Meyer, a staff writer for The Atlantic, thinks the 9,000-pound GMC Hummer EV is problematic, as its size and power are a safety hazard.

  • Lawmakers seek emergency powers for Pentagon’s Ukraine war contracting

    Proposal aims at ramp up the U.S. defense industrial base and helping European allies arm up.

  • Man killed as gunfire interrupts Bolsonaro ally's Sao Paulo campaign

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A man was killed near a campaign event in Sao Paulo for a close ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, authorities said, after the sound of gunfire interrupted the event. The candidate running for governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio Freitas, said the incident appeared unrelated to his campaign. Officials said the man was killed near the event in the city's Paraisopolis neighborhood, but gave no further details on his identity.

  • BTS Are Officially On Hiatus Until 2025 Because It’s Mandatory Military Service Time

    BTS will be in the army, while millions of ARMYs await their return.View Entire Post ›

  • Watch: Hong Kong protester 'beaten up at Chinese consulate in Manchester'

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was apparently beaten inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester on Sunday, according to footage circulating on social media.

  • Belarus to host nearly 9,000 Russian troops -defence ministry

    STORY: "The first troop trains with Russian servicemen who are part of the (regional grouping) began to arrive in Belarus," Valeriy Revenko, head of the defence ministry's international military cooperation department, wrote on Twitter. "The relocation will take several days. The total number will be a little less than 9,000 people."More information would be provided at a briefing for military attachés, he added.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said last week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing what he said were threats from Ukraine and the West.

  • South Korea Caps Temperature Levels in Buildings to Save Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is putting a cap on temperature levels in public buildings this winter in an effort to trim electricity consumption amid the deepening global energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another

  • ESPN’s David Jacoby thinks the Boston Celtics are a second-round exit in the 2023 NBA Playoffs

    Could they know something we do not?

  • Japan's prime minister orders government investigation into the Unification Church

    Japan's prime minister orders government investigation into the Unification Church

  • BTS’ Jin Is Enlisting in the Military in November—Here’s When the 6 Other Members Will Join Him

    They promise that they're coming back for more, since the best is "yet to come."