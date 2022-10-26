Japan Retail Traders Bearish Yen Bets Surge Despite Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s mom-and-pop investors are taking the opportunity of intervention-driven yen surges to build up bets on further weakness in the beleaguered currency.

The proportion of individual investors making bearish bets on the yen surged to 68% this week, the highest since August, according to data from Japanese currency broker Gaitame.com. Japan was suspected of intervening once more to help support the yen last Friday, and again on Monday.

The yen was little changed around 148 per dollar Tuesday after weakening to a three-decade low of almost 152 last week. That triggered likely action from Japanese authorities who are estimated to have spent more than $57 billion to support the currency over the last two months, including a confirmed $19.7 billion as part of September’s intervention.

Yen traders were bracing for a rocky week as chatter around potential intervention mixed with the likely impact of the Bank of Japan meeting. Economists expect the central bank to keep its policy unchanged again at its two-day meeting ending Friday, a decision which could trigger further yen weakness.

“The odds are pretty good they won’t change things,” said Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank AG’s chief international strategist. “If they were going to change, why intervene?”

