Japan Ruling Coalition Easily Retains Upper House Majority

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling coalition is projected to maintain its majority in an upper house election held Sunday, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who led the bloc to numerous victories during his term as premier.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exit polling from national broadcaster NHK and other major media said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito were projected to win at least 69 seats, well above the 56 seats they needed to retain the majority. The LDP alone is set to win at least 59, up on the 55 it had before the vote, NHK said. If the two score more than 69 seats combined, they would increase their majority in the body.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had been seeking a solid victory for his long-ruling LDP that could bolster his grip over the party and open the way for a “golden three years” in which he need not face another national election.

Half the seats in the less powerful upper house are contested every three years, with an extra vacant seat also up for grabs this time, for a total of 125 out of the 248-strong chamber.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party was set to win between 13-20 seats, down on the 23 it held before the vote. The right-wing opposition Japan Innovation Party was forecast to win at least 10, compared with six previously.

Abe -- Japan’s longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence -- died after being shot at a campaign event Friday for his LDP.

Ex-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks Nation

Following the election, Kishida will face a raft of challenges, including finding ways to revive the lackluster economy and tackle inflation, as Covid-19 infections start to rise again.

Story continues

He needs to pick a successor to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has steered the country’s ultra-easy monetary policy. Kishida also faces a tricky debate over his pledge to radically upgrade Japan’s military, with a commensurate increase in spending. Kishida’s former boss Abe was one of the most outspoken proponents of a stronger military.

(Updates throughout with details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.