Japan Ruling Party Contender Kishida Vows to Defeat Deflation

Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said he would aim to defeat deflation as he unveiled the economic policies underpinning his campaign to become the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a vote later this month.

Kishida, one of the frontrunners in the race, said Wednesday he would also introduce tens of trillions of yen (hundreds of billions of dollars) to help a Covid-battered economy. To help execute his policies, he would appoint a minister for economic national security.

The winner of the Sept. 29 LDP election is virtually guaranteed to become the next prime minister and replace outgoing premier Yoshihide Suga, thanks to the ruling coalition’s dominance in parliament. A general election must be held by the end of November.

Promising to try to revive the country’s middle class, Kishida said he would rethink the taxation of investment income, including a “100 million yen ($907,000) barrier,” under which income of more than that amount is taxed at a lower rate.

Kishida is likely to be battling vaccine czar Taro Kono and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi for the top job. While Kono is the most popular option in public opinion polls, the vote is often swayed by internal horse trading among party factions.

The race was thrown open last week when Suga announced he was abandoning plans to seek another term as leader of the LDP after about a year on the job as his support rate plummeted and criticism mounted over his pandemic management. The Topix gauge jumped to its highest levels in three decades on hopes the next prime minister would favor expanding economic stimulus.

If Kishida becomes the next premier, the next stimulus package would be driven by fiscal tools rather than additional central bank easing, according to Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute.

“Like Kono, he doesn’t seem to be a reflationist, and I don’t think the LDP leadership race will prompt the Bank of Japan to move,” Kumano said. “For the post-Covid economy, Kishida is probably aiming for a self-sustainable model based on new initiatives like carbon neutral efforts rather than fiscal and monetary stimulus,” Kumano added.

Here are some highlights from Kishida’s plans:

Would spend 15 trillion yen ($136 billion) over five years on disaster preventionPlans to press ahead with digitalization of financeTo set up a panel on “new Japanese-style capitalism; would change “neo-liberal” economic policies he said have been in place since the premiership of Junichiro KoizumiNuclear power should be considered as a clean energy option; nuclear technology and personnel should be maintainedNot planning to change consumption tax rate for time being

