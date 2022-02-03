Japan ruling party heavyweight Kono says hopes border measures can be eased from March

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior official in Japan's ruling party and its former vaccine tsar on Thursday said he hopes the country's strict border measures, the toughest among the Group of Seven nations, can be eased from March.

Taro Kono, who now heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's public relations office, told Reuters in an interview he hoped it would be possible to ease the restrictions especially to help the roughly 150,000 foreign students who have been waiting to enter, some for years.

"It may not happen that way, but it is important to be ready," he said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the measures will be in place until the end of February.

