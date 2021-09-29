Kono, Kishida Face Runoff in Election for Japan Prime Minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isabel Reynolds
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The race to become Japan’s next prime minister is down to a two-way race between vaccine czar Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, after no candidate secured an outright majority in a four-way ballot to lead the country’s ruling party.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Results for the Wednesday runoff in Tokyo are expected later in the afternoon. The vote will be conducted among some 380 Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, with each of the country’s 47 prefectures and regions having one ballot. The LDP will use its parliamentary majority to elect the winner as the next leader to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a special session Monday.

Japanese stocks extended losses, with the Topix Index and Nikkei 225 down 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively, as of 2:14 p.m. Local time.

Wednesday’s vote caps an unpredictable LDP campaign, in which two of the four candidates are female -- a first for the party that has ruled Japan for about 62 of the past 66 years -- and most of the party’s largest factions allowed their members a free vote.

While polls have shown Kono to be the most popular candidate with voters, Kishida is seen as having the advantage in a runoff due to his stronger network among parliamentarians. Supporters of rival Sanae Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister, are also willing to throw their weight behind him in a runoff against Kono, the Sankei newspaper reported.

Seiko Noda, another female former internal affairs minister, was seen as having little chance of victory going into the first round.

Markets believe the next leader will back a major stimulus plan, which has helped the Nikkei 225 surge almost 5% in September, making it one of the top performers among more than 90 global indexes tracked by Bloomberg.

The next prime minister must lead the LDP into a national election within weeks, and lay out policies for tackling long-running issues such as the dwindling population. The new cabinet will also be tasked with figuring out how to tackle sour relations with China, the country’s biggest trading partner, without distancing Japan from its only military ally, the U.S.

Suga, who abandoned a plan to run for re-election after his support rates plummeted to record lows amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic, was seen as a liability for his party heading into the election expected next month.

The country’s vaccination program got off to a slow start, and efforts to provide financial support to individuals were seen as inefficient. Nonetheless, the death toll in Japan is far lower than that seen in other wealthy nations, while restrictions on daily life have been relatively light.

In one of his final acts as premier, Suga on Tuesday decided to lift a virus state of emergency at the end of September as new Covid-19 infections recede, easing restrictions that have dragged on the economy and limited operations at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polling Shows Premier Vote Set for Runoff: Japan Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Voting to elect the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is almost certain to go to a second round, with no candidate expected to reach the initial majority needed to avoid a runoff, national broadcaster NHK said.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconvention

  • South Korea Is Beating Hong Kong in IPO Proceeds This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s market for initial public offerings has been on fire in the third quarter, with record proceeds that are set to surpass Hong Kong’s for the first time since 2017.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFirms selling sh

  • Here Are the Contenders to Be Japan’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling party picks a new leader Wednesday to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and guide the world’s third-largest economy as it tries to recover from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardCandidates Fumio

  • Alabama state lawmakers want to use COVID relief funds to fund new prisons

    Alabama state lawmakers are trying to funnel up to $400 million of the state's American Rescue Plan funds to pay for a $1.3 billion plan to build and renovate prisons across the state, the Associated Press reports.Why it matters: Diverting dollars from the COVID-relief package, passed in March, is prompting criticism over misuse. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: State lawmakers began a special legislative session Monday on the $1.3 billion const

  • Taiwan lawmakers brawl as opposition assails COVID-19 policy

    Taiwan's legislature descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted a policy address and rushed the podium Tuesday. Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speaker's podium as the chamber's head, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the government’s performance with a focus on national security and the economy. The opposition lawmakers — members of the Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang — broke through the protective barrier formed by members of Su's own party, the ruling Democratic Progress Party, as they shouted for the speaker's resignation.

  • French accuse UK of igniting a new fishing war

    A fresh Brexit fishing war threatened to break out on Tuesday night after the Government rejected three quarters of applications from small French boats to fish waters around Britain.

  • Democrats Are Holding America Hostage, and Trying to Blame the GOP

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesThe time to hesitate is through. Congress needs to get its act together.If it doesn’t raise the debt limit, the government won’t be able to pay its bills come October. And the key to this is for Democrats to suck it up and do the job the American public elected them to do. If they don’t, there will be hell to pay.Now, there is a temptation to try and blame Republicans for refusing to help. But according to a Politico and Morning Consult su

  • China seeks to calm power supply fears as crunch bites

    China's all-powerful economic planning agency waded into the country's power crunch on Wednesday, attempting to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation under close watch. The state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it has asked local governments to closely monitor coal use and stocks at power plants and to improve fulfilment of medium- and long-term contracts to supply thermal coal. The move comes as electricity shortages continue to paralyse parts of the world's no. 2 economy in various regions, particularly the northeast.

  • Gabby Petito's family to speak as Laundrie search continues

    Gabby Petito's family will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon as the FBI manhunt continues for her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

  • CNN quits Facebook in Australia, citing defamation risk

    CNN said it has stopped posting articles on Australian Facebook Inc pages, citing a court ruling that publishers are liable for defamation in public comments and the social media firm's refusal to help it disable comments in the country. The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organisation to pull its Australian Facebook presence since the country's high court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories - even if the stories themselves were not defamatory. CNN does not feature prominently in Australian media consumption, but the decision could have reverberations across the industry if other outlets followed suit.

  • Arizona attorney general asks Maricopa to preserve 2020 election materials for investigation

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked Maricopa County to preserve materials related to the 2020 election for an investigation and possible litigation over how the county administered the contest.

  • Melania Trump started showing up on the arm of a 'handsome military aide' after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke, former aide says in book

    Stephanie Grisham writes that Melania was "basically unleashed" to take subtle digs at Trump in public after stories reporting he'd had affairs.

  • Opponents accuse Boise neighborhood association of discouraging voting. Here’s why.

    “It’s problematic,” said one member.

  • U.S. bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul - activists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied U.S. landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 Americans and U.S. green card holders evacuated from Afghanistan, organizers of the flight said. "They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a U.S. port of entry," Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo, said of the department's Customs and Border Protection agency.

  • Arizona officials react to Maricopa County election review results

    State officials are reacting to the results of a review of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million votes cast in November.

  • Trump skipped anesthesia for a previously unreported procedure at Walter Reed to avoid giving Pence temporary power, according to new book

    Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV, the book says.

  • 3 Trump associates, including a Marvel exec, tried to get the Department of Veterans Affairs to sell vets' medical records for profit, docs say

    The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.

  • The unimportance of Trump's incompetence

    The unimportance of Trump's incompetence

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Liz Cheney flips Trump's insult on him, tweeting: 'I like Republican presidents who win re-election'

    Trump sent out a meme of Cheney and former President George W. Bush's faces morphed together after Bush announced his official support for Cheney.