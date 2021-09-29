Kono, Kishida Face Runoff in Election for Japan Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- The race to become Japan’s next prime minister is down to a two-way race between vaccine czar Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, after no candidate secured an outright majority in a four-way ballot to lead the country’s ruling party.

Results for the Wednesday runoff in Tokyo are expected later in the afternoon. The vote will be conducted among some 380 Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, with each of the country’s 47 prefectures and regions having one ballot. The LDP will use its parliamentary majority to elect the winner as the next leader to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a special session Monday.

Japanese stocks extended losses, with the Topix Index and Nikkei 225 down 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively, as of 2:14 p.m. Local time.

Wednesday’s vote caps an unpredictable LDP campaign, in which two of the four candidates are female -- a first for the party that has ruled Japan for about 62 of the past 66 years -- and most of the party’s largest factions allowed their members a free vote.

While polls have shown Kono to be the most popular candidate with voters, Kishida is seen as having the advantage in a runoff due to his stronger network among parliamentarians. Supporters of rival Sanae Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister, are also willing to throw their weight behind him in a runoff against Kono, the Sankei newspaper reported.

Seiko Noda, another female former internal affairs minister, was seen as having little chance of victory going into the first round.

Markets believe the next leader will back a major stimulus plan, which has helped the Nikkei 225 surge almost 5% in September, making it one of the top performers among more than 90 global indexes tracked by Bloomberg.

The next prime minister must lead the LDP into a national election within weeks, and lay out policies for tackling long-running issues such as the dwindling population. The new cabinet will also be tasked with figuring out how to tackle sour relations with China, the country’s biggest trading partner, without distancing Japan from its only military ally, the U.S.

Suga, who abandoned a plan to run for re-election after his support rates plummeted to record lows amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic, was seen as a liability for his party heading into the election expected next month.

The country’s vaccination program got off to a slow start, and efforts to provide financial support to individuals were seen as inefficient. Nonetheless, the death toll in Japan is far lower than that seen in other wealthy nations, while restrictions on daily life have been relatively light.

In one of his final acts as premier, Suga on Tuesday decided to lift a virus state of emergency at the end of September as new Covid-19 infections recede, easing restrictions that have dragged on the economy and limited operations at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

