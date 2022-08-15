Japanese cabinet minister visits Yasukuni war dead shrine on WW2 anniversary

By Elaine Lies

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Japanese minister visited a controversial Tokyo shrine for war dead on Monday, the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, a move set to anger South Korea and China where the site is seen as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression.

Japan's ties with China are particularly strained this year after it conducted unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan following the visit there by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month. During the drills several missiles fell in waters inside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The commemoration at Yasukuni Shrine, a site that honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal, as well as war dead, leaves Prime Minister Fumio Kishida facing a tricky balancing act.

On the dovish side of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), he must avoid irking international neighbours and partners while still keeping the more right-wing members of the party happy, particularly after the killing of party kingpin Shinzo Abe last month.

Footage on broadcaster NHK showed the shrine being visited early on Monday by Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi. Earlier the site was visited by Koichi Hagiuda, the head of the LDP's policy research council and a key ally of slain former prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression, the central Tokyo shrine was also visited by Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday, NHK footage showed.

"I am not aware of whether the Prime Minister will visit Yasukuni Shrine or not, and I believe that he will make the appropriate decision," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Monday.

"It is natural for any country to pay respect to those who gave their lives for their country," Matsuno said. "Japan will continue to strengthen its relations with its neighbours, including China and South Korea."

A group of lawmakers that normally visit en masse on Aug 15 said last week they would not do so due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Kishida avoided paying his respects in person on the anniversary of the war's end while he was a cabinet minister and LDP official, but has sent offerings to the two Yasukuni festivals that have taken place since he took office last October. He, as well as Emperor Naruhito, will attend a separate, secular ceremony later in the day.

Abe was the last prime minister in recent memory to visit Yasukuni while in office, in 2013 - a visit that outraged both China and South Korea and even drew a rebuke from its close ally the United States.

The United States and Japan have become staunch security allies in the decades since the war's end, but its legacy still haunts East Asia.

Koreans, who mark the date as National Liberation Day, resent Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula, while China has bitter memories of imperial troops' invasion and occupation of parts of the country from 1931-1945.

(Additional reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

