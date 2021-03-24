Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile; didn't fall in territory

North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, Japan's defense ministry said on Thursday, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea says North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

    South Korea said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure the Biden administration while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Suga said the launches threaten “peace and safety in Japan and the region," and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s testing activities.

  • Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

    More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November. Also, dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. “I'm often asked, are we turning the corner?” Fauci said at a White House briefing.

  • Biden wants to explore keeping U.S. counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan: top lawmaker

    The Biden administration is looking to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a U.S. counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top U.S. lawmaker said on Wednesday. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith's comments provided new details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s conduct of the Afghanistan peace process that he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • A $60 Billion U.S. Stimulus Windfall Is Heading China’s Way

    (Bloomberg) -- David Ni is expecting a great year for his Chinese car-wheels business, thanks to the $1.9 trillion boost President Joe Biden just gave to the U.S. economy.Americans flush with $1,400 stimulus checks mean “demand in the U.S. is rampant,” said Ni, whose Jiangsu Siborui Import and Export Co., headquartered in Nanjing, buys high-end aluminum alloy car wheels from Chinese producers and sells them to retailers in the U.S.“Citizens get cash and they jump into shopping,” he said, predicting his sales will surge by more than 30% this year.The U.S. fiscal boost will bring huge spillovers for the global economy, especially China, the world’s biggest exporter. About $360 billion of the stimulus package will be spent on imports, according to Allianz SE, with Chinese exports likely to increase by $60 billion over 2021-2022 as Americans snap up computers, household equipment and clothing.But it also means rising prices for Chinese-made goods that have already started to tick up and a possible worsening in tensions with the U.S. over trade imbalances.While U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico will see the biggest impact relative to the size of their economies, the stimulus package could increase China’s gross domestic product by 0.5% over the next year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 1% boost to U.S. demand adds about 0.08% to China’s GDP.That means the economy could expand 9% this year, according to UBS AG, which upgraded its forecast for China’s export growth in 2021 to 16%, compared with 3.6% last year. The export boost would give businesses room to spend on expanding capacity, allowing China to maintain its high levels of investment even as state spending on infrastructure slows, according to chief China economist Wang Tao. The government’s official GDP growth target for this year is “above 6%.”There’s already concerns in the U.S. that the stimulus and expected economic rebound this year could lead to faster inflation there, with Treasury yields surging in recent weeks. An increase in imports from China combined with the recent rebound in Chinese factory prices mean American consumers could soon be paying more for their goods too.Read More: China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation RisksNi said Chinese wheel producers are raising prices because of shipping costs near record highs and the recent rise in metal costs.“Southeast Asia manufacturing has not yet recovered -- the orders will fall on Chinese exporters,” he said. “Consumer prices in the U.S. are unavoidably rising.”Protectionist MovesThe trade boom could also mean more effort from the U.S. to curb imports in the longer term in order to ease the trade imbalance with China, a source of tension in Washington for years.“Given America’s history, it is easy to envisage that protectionist sentiment, including on currencies, could be exacerbated,” Mark Sobel, a former career Treasury official, wrote in a commentary last week. “Even if the widening current account deficit is largely made in the U.S., history shows that won’t stop American finger pointing.”Stronger export growth will also slow Beijing’s efforts to rebalance the economy to make it more reliant on domestic consumption and less on industrial production. The government has been saying it wants to do this for several years, but little progress has been made and the process was actually set back last year when consumer spending collapsed.“I don’t feel that the relatively weak domestic consumption is bothering the policy makers that much. It’s similar to last year,” said Chen Long, an economist at Beijing-based consultancy Plenum. “I don’t think there’s discussion about re-balancing at all.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia and China lash out at 'destructive' US in united front against West

    China and Russia on Tuesday lashed out at the “destructive” behaviour of the United States and called for a UN Security Council summit to establish stability between global superpowers. The rare show of diplomatic unity came after a Western coalition imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged interment camps in Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uighur Muslims are said to have been held in slave-like conditions. China on Tuesday summoned the British and EU ambassadors over the coordinate sanctions. After meeting in the Chinese city of Guilin, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on Tuesday called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability". The statement also urged other countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the deplorable human rights record of both Moscow and Beijing. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said that Moscow and Beijing agree about the “destructive” intentions of the United States which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War-era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centered international legal architecture”. Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer.” Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable,” Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday. “Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying. Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.

  • Turkey rejects Macron's claim of possible vote interference

    Turkey on Wednesday rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestions that Ankara could seek to interfere in France’s next election by manipulating public opinion. In an interview with France 5 television, Macron accused Turkey and Turkish state media of engaging in a “policy of lies” and of portraying France as having a “problem with Islam.” “Obviously, by manipulating public opinion ... there would be attempts to interfere with the next election,” Macron said.

  • US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter 'aggressive' China

    The United States and European countries are closing ranks to respond to what the U.S. calls “aggressive and coercive” behavior by China, days after the U.S. and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he wants to work with the U.S.'s partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”

  • North Korea's Kim breaks ground for huge apartment development despite other stalled projects

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang, state media reported on Wednesday, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled. Kim’s ambitious new plan for the next five years is aimed at developing North Korea’s economy, but the proposals may falter in the face of major challenges, including international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, but Washington played down the first such tests since Joe Biden became president and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang.

  • Biden administration allows access to border facility -- but not ones over capacity

    The Biden administration on Wednesday -- for the first time -- let journalists into a Texas border facility housing young migrants who crossed the southern border, after weeks of denying access to members of the news media. A reporter and camera crew were permitted on Wednesday to enter a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement. The administration granted the press access a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold the first formal, solo news conference of his presidency, where he is likely to face questions about why the administration was keeping the news media out.

  • Boris Johnson says COVID certificates to enter pubs could be decided by landlords

    The PM has previously ruled out any government-led vaccine passport scheme.

  • U.S. plays down North Korean missile test

    North Korea fired off two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, marking the first such tests since the start of the Biden administration.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Wednesday they had detected the tests and monitored them in real time, though they had not acknowledge them until days later.Washington has played down the tests, and insisted it will remain open to dialogue with Pyongyang.The tests come after North Korea refused repeated U.S. attempts at contact since mid-February.U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about the tests by reporters in Ohio on Tuesday:"We have learned that there's nothing much has changed."A top U.S. general last week warned North Korea may soon begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles, a provocative move that would further inflame tensions with Washington.North Korea hasn't tested an ICBM or nuclear weapon in over three years, but has continued testing short-range missiles since talks with the Trump administration broke down in 2019.It's since developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs over the past year in violation of international sanctions, according to U.N. reports.Senior U.S. officials say the Biden administration is in the "final stages" of a full review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, and will host discussions with allies Japan and South Korea next week.

  • Indonesian man spends 24 years transforming fire-ravaged land into lush ecosystem

    A man in Indonesia has transformed barren, arid land into a lush ecosystem over the course of 24 years, defying naysayers. The land in Central Java was destroyed by a fire meant to prepare it for cultivation. Sadiman, 69, said he knew if he didn't plant banyan and ficus trees to store water, the little resources left would dry up. So he planted more than 11,000 trees across 617 acres, and paid for it by selling and bartering goats and plants from his nursery. Eventually, springs formed and water was piped to homes and farms. Now, the area's once-annual harvest now takes place two to three times a year thanks to the additional water, he said. "I hope the people here can have prosperous lives and live happily," Sadiman said. Read more at Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementThere is no immigration crisis

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Mystery drones hovered over Navy destroyers off California, report says

    The drones were many miles from the mainland and were able to stay aloft more than 90 minutes, longer than commercially available drones.

  • Ex-Operation Warp Speed chief fired from private firm over sexual harassment allegation

    Moncef Slaoui, the former chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration, was fired as chairman of the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics after allegations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at GlaxoSmithKline.Why it matters: Operation Warp Speed was established to accelerate and fund the development, manufacturing and distribution of multiple coronavirus vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which have both been authorized by the FDA.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK," GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani, said in a statement."Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.""Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture."Background: Slaoui spent 30 years at GSK, where he oversaw the development of numerous vaccines.In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Anthony Fauci said that the Trump administration's "recruitment of Dr. Moncef Slaoui was an incredibly important step forward that the administration deserves credit for, because that did motivate a lot of actions, a lot of coordination."Slaoui resigned from Operation Warp Speed in January at the request of the incoming Biden administration.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 12 state AGs push Facebook, Twitter to crack down on anti-vaxxers

    The group urged Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey to do more to clamp down on harmful content.

  • Black Tampa officer protests termination for using racial slur

    A Black Tampa police officer who was fired earlier this month for using the N-word is calling his punishment "excessive" and fighting his termination with the help of his union.The question driving the debate: Should a Black cop be fired for using the N-word? The inflammatory word used against African Americans is sometimes also used by African Americans in popular culture and as an effort to reclaim it, though some object to that use, too.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Police Chief Brian Dugan contends he had to be consistent under the city’s policy forbidding discriminatory language, per the Tampa Bay Times.But former officer Delvin White’s supporters — including students at Middleton High, where he was a school resource officer — are calling for the chief to reinstate White. An online petition created by a Middleton student has garnered nearly 1,300 signatures.What they're saying: "Black folks are looking at this like, white police officers have done us wrong, shot us dead in the street, they have mistreated us and still have their job, so why would you want to fire this man for saying a word?" said Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis. This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kenya orders closure of two refugee camps, gives ultimatum to UN agency

    Kenya on Wednesday ordered the closure of two sprawling camps that host hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Somalia and gave the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) two weeks to present a plan to do so, the interior ministry said. The Dadaab and the Kakuma refugee camps in northern Kenya together host more than 410,000 people, a small proportion of whom are from South Sudan. Authorities in Nairobi first announced their intention to shut the Dadaab camp, which is closer to the border with Somalia than Kakuma, back in 2016, citing national security concerns.

  • China is trying to use the Atlanta and Boulder mass shootings to undermine US criticism of its Uyghur abuse

    Two Chinese foreign ministry officials suggested that the US should not criticize Beijing's rights abuses while failing to address its own.

  • China Has Bought Only a Third of U.S. Goods Required by Trade Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is well behind on the two-year targets set in its trade deal with the U.S., having purchased only about a third of the goods it said it would buy so far.Total purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured, and energy goods were $123 billion in the 14 months since the trade deal was signed in January 2020, according to Bloomberg analysis of official Chinese data. That was 32.6% of the target of $378 billion for 2020-21.There was widespread skepticism that China would ever meet the promised targets, even before the pandemic broke out, damaging both demand and the U.S.’s ability to supply goods. However, it’s unclear if China will face any repercussions from the U.S. for failing to meet its goals.Although China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said trade was discussed by officials during recent talks between the two nations in Alaska, there was no specific mention of the trade deal or what both sides would do with the tariffs imposed during their dispute.China has been raising imports of U.S. farm goods since late last year, as it seeks to feed its recovering pig herd and make up for shortages of commodities.Note 2: Monthly services data are not available from China authorities.Note 3: (*) Indicates actual purchases made from 2020 through end-Feb. this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.