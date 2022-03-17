Japan says it spotted Russian amphibious ships heading toward Europe





Japan said on Thursday it spotted four Russian amphibious ships in waters close to its shores on Wednesday.

The Japanese military said the four ships sailed in the Tsuruga Strait that separates Japan's Honshu island and Hokkaido island, an unusual move for Russia, Reuters reported.

The ships are able to hold military equipment, including tanks, and hundreds of troops.

Japan's defense ministry released pictures of the ships that appeared to have military trucks on at least one of them, according to Reuters.

When a defense ministry spokesperson was asked if the equipment could be going to Ukraine, he said "it is possible."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and destroyed hundreds of buildings over the past three weeks.

Russia has targeted hospitals, movie theaters and residential buildings, although the Kremlin denies doing so.

Ukrainian officials have decried alleged Russian war crimes and continue to push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Western countries have resisted the move but have provided military aid to Ukraine to defend its country.

Russia continues to falsely claim their presence in Ukraine is a "special military operation" to liberate the people from a "neo-Nazi" government.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have been displaced due to the fighting.