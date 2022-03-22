Japan Scrambles to Avoid Tokyo Blackout After Earthquake Stretches Grid

(Bloomberg) -- Japan is scrambling to keep the lights on in Tokyo on Tuesday, as freezing temperatures and power plant outages after last week’s earthquake puts the nation’s capital at risk of rolling blackouts.

Households and businesses need to conserve as much electricity as possible for Tuesday, Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said, after the government issued its first-ever power supply alert for the Tokyo area. People and businesses in the city could be “asked to implement further measures to curb power consumption depending on the situation,” Hagiuda added, without elaborating on whether that included planned blackouts.

The country’s power supplies have been stretched thin since last week’s strong earthquake, which struck in the northeast and took several power plants offline. Japan has very limited power reserves, as utilities retire older oil-powered plants and most nuclear reactors remain shut after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Japan has ordered nearly all of the nation’s regional utilities to send spare power supplies to the Tokyo area, according to a statement from the grid coordinator on Tuesday. Tepco is to receive as much as 1.4 gigawatts from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, it said.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. expects to see peak demand at around 4 to 5pm local time, it said on the website. The company sees power demand outstripping supply, with reserves falling as low as -4.8% on Tuesday. Tohoku Electric Power Co., which services the area next to Tokyo, expects reserves to fall as low as 0%. A prolonged drop below 1% could trigger rolling blackouts.

JFE Holdings Inc.’s steel-making unit has been by Tepco to conserve electricity and increase output from its own power generation facilities in Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The company has not been asked to reduce production and will maintain operation and delivery, the spokesperson said.

