Japan securities association says data leaked from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) said on Wednesday client data was leaked from brokerage Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, without specifying a time period for the leaks.

The securities company shared 499 cases of confidential information from 401 clients to some of its corporate bond issuers, according to a statement from JSDA

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said in a statement the JSDA had reprimanded the securities firm and ordered it to improve its data protection.

"We take this incident very seriously and will work to strengthen our internal management," Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said in its statement, released on Wednesday afternoon. The statement didn't comment on the number of cases of leaked information.

"We hope to win back the trust of our customers and others involved by implementing our prevention measures," the statement said. The leaked information has either been returned or destroyed in the meantime, the brokerage said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda has the most promising financial sector in eastern Africa

    Kampala could soon dislodge Nairobi from its status as the financial capital of eastern Africa if Uganda continues with measures that have seen it rise to become the regions’ most developed financial sector. This is according to the sixth edition of the 2022 Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (pdf) released by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum(OMFIF), a London-based banking think tank and Absa Bank, one of Africa’s leading banks.

  • India is taking digital banking to the poor with a new initiative

    India has taken another step towards financial inclusion and strengthening digital banking in the country.

  • Analysis-Mexico's non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive

    Mexico's biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. "Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find a way to become a bank," says Mike Packer, an investor at QED, a venture capital fund which has backed several lending fintechs. During the pandemic, the non-bank institutions grew to represent 20% of Mexico's private credit market.

  • Credit Suisse pays $495 mln to settle U.S. case

    STORY: Credit Suisse is paying $495 million to settle a case brought against it in the U.S. It’s just the latest in a series of scandals and blunders that have battered the bank’s reputation. The new payout covers a case brought by the New Jersey attorney general over mortgage-backed securities sold by the firm prior to 2008. Credit Suisse was alleged to have “misled investors and engaged in fraud or deceit” over the sale of the securities. Now the bank says it’s happy to have settled the last case involving claims by a regulator over the mortgage instruments. Last week chairman Axel Lehmann pledged to reform the firm after what he called a “horrible” time. The Swiss lender has faced a series of scandals, including the loss of over $5 billion due to the collapse of investment firm Archegos. It was also convicted of failing to prevent money laundering by Bulgarian drug traffickers, and pleaded guilty to defrauding investors over a loan to Mozambique. Credit Suisse is now expected to reveal details of a long-awaited strategic review later this month.

  • BofA profits fall as bank sets aside money for downturn

    Bank of America's profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as the bank set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It's the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street's biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter. The results were better than Wall Street forecasts, who were looking for BofA to earn 78 cents a share, according to FactSet.

  • Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call for growth

    China's six largest state-owned banks vowed they will enhance support to the slowing economy, in response to President Xi Jinping's call for a high-quality economic growth at the opening of a critical Communist Party Congress. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's largest bank by asset, said it will play the pillar role of a major bank and further increase credit support to the real economy, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday. Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and Postal Savings Bank of China said they reached fast credit growth in the first three quarters this year and will continue to contribute financial strength needed for the stable and high-quality operation of the economy.

  • Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

    Goldman Sachs seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter. The famous bank will carry out a major reorganization, the fourth since 2020, report the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Co.

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest diversified financial services firms in the United States, with a nationwide network of several thousand branches and a large base of financial advisors. Wells Fargo provides a full range of consumer banking, commercial banking, and investment banking services. The company nearly doubled its assets with the acquisition of the former Wachovia. Wells Fargo originates roughly one of every four residential mortgages in the United States.

  • Why JPMorgan Chase's Stock Is Rising After a Wall Street Upgrade

    Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, traded nearly 5% higher as of 12:52 p.m. ET today after a Wall Street analyst upgraded the stock this morning. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase reported $3.12 of earnings per share on managed revenue of $33.5 billion for the third quarter of the year, both numbers that topped expectations. Furthermore, management raised its full-year guidance for NII due to the higher-interest-rate environment, which boosts the yields on many of JPMorgan's loans and bonds.