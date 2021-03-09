Japan seeks 'recovery of people's hearts' decade after quake

  • Michihiro Kono, president of Yagisawa Shoten Co., stands at a his factory under construction Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan. Just a month after a tsunami as high as 17 meters (55 feet) smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, soy sauce maker Kono inherited his family's two-century-old business from his father. Later this year the ninth generation owner of Yagisawa Shoten Co. will open a new factory on the same ground where his family started making soy sauce in 1807. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • FILE - In this March 9, 2014, file photo, Yasuo Takamatsu prepares to take a diving lesson at Takenoura bay, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan. Takamatsu, 64, lost his wife, Yuko, when the tsunami hit Onagawa, in Miyagi prefecture. He has been looking for her ever since. He even got his diving license to try to find her remains, and for seven years he has gone on weekly dives. (AP Photo/Koji Ueda, File)
  • Yasuo Takamatsu speaks with The Associated Press at Onagawa, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan on Monday, March 8, 2021. Takamatsu, 64, lost his wife, Yuko, when a tsunami hit Onagawa, on March 11, 2011, in Miyagi prefecture. He has been looking for her ever since. He even got his diving license to try to find her remains, and for seven years he has gone on weekly dives. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • Yasuo Takamatsu speaks with The Associated Press at Onagawa, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan. Monday, March 8, 2021. Takamatsu, 64, lost his wife, Yuko, when a tsunami hit Onagawa, on March 11, 2011, in Miyagi prefecture. He has been looking for her ever since. He even got his diving license to try to find her remains, and for seven years he has gone on weekly dives. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • Michihiro Kono, president of Yagisawa Shoten Co., stands at a hill overlooking a newly built factory where his company's headquarters was located before the 2011 tsunami, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan. Just a month after the tsunami as high as 17 meters (55 feet) smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, soy sauce maker Kono inherited his family's two-century-old business from his father. Later this year the ninth generation owner of Yagisawa Shoten Co. will open a new factory on the same ground where his family started making soy sauce in 1807. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • FILE - In this March 5, 2015, file photo, Michihiro Kono, president of Yagisawa Shoten Co., walks by a hill where his company's employees ran up to a shrine for safety when the 2011 tsunami hit Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Just a month after a tsunami smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, Kono took over his family's soy sauce business. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • Workers of Yagisawa Shoten Co., prepare for soy sauce extractor of the company's factory in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan Friday, March 5, 2021. Just a month after a tsunami smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, soy sauce maker Michihiro Kono inherited his family's two-century-old business from his father. Later this year the ninth generation owner of Yagisawa Shoten Co. will open a new factory on the same ground where his family started making soy sauce in 1807. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • FILE - In this March 6, 2015, file photo, a worker of Yagisawa Shoten Co., checks soy sauce tanks of the company's new factory in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Just a month after a tsunami as high as 17 meters (55 feet) smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, soy sauce maker Michihiro Kono inherited his family's two-century-old business from his father. Later this year the ninth generation owner of Yagisawa Shoten Co. will open a new factory on the same ground where his family started making soy sauce in 1807. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • FILE - In this March 5, 2015, file photo, Michihiro Kono, president of Yagisawa Shoten Co., holds his company's soy sauce bottle, named "the miracle," at his company's new headquarters in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Just a month after a tsunami smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, soy sauce maker Kono inherited his family's two-century-old business from his father. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • Naoto Matsumura speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his farm land in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. About 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, rice farmer Matsumura defied a government evacuation order and stayed on his farm to protect his land the cattle abandoned by neighbors a decade ago. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Naoto Matsumura speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. About 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, rice farmer Matsumura defied a government evacuation order and stayed on his farm to protect his land the cattle abandoned by neighbors a decade ago. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Naoto Matsumura pets his dogs during an interview with The Associated Press at his farm land in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. About 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, rice farmer Matsumura defied a government evacuation order and stayed on his farm to protect his land the cattle abandoned by neighbors a decade ago. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Yuya Hatakeyama, a Tomioka town official, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press as he guides reporters in a "difficult-to-return" zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Hatakeyama, forced to evacuate as a 14-year-old junior high school student, is back in town as a rookie official. Now at age 24, Hatakeyama wants to help rebuild the community and reconnect residents for the struggling town. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Yuya Hatakeyama, a Tomioka town official, walks by a temporary storage location for bags of dirt with possible radioactive waste during an interview with The Associated Press as he guides reporters in a "difficult-to-return" zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Hatakeyama, forced to evacuate as a 14-year-old junior high school student, is back in town as a rookie official. Now at age 24, Hatakeyama wants to help rebuild the community and reconnect residents for the struggling town. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Hazuki Sato, a Futaba town official, walks around an elementary school she used to attend until she evacuated due to a nuclear scare following a 2011 earthquake, during an interview with The Associated Press in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. She's now preparing for the coming-of-age ceremony that is typical for Japanese 20-year-olds, hoping for a reunion in town so she can reconnect with her former classmates who have scattered. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Hazuki Sato, a Futaba town official, visits a playground she used to play daily until she evacuated due to a nuclear scare following a 2011 earthquake, during an interview with The Associated Press in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. She's now preparing for the coming-of-age ceremony that is typical for Japanese 20-year-olds, hoping for a reunion in town so she can reconnect with her former classmates who have scattered. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
1 / 16

Japan Tsunami Anniversary Lives Changed

Michihiro Kono, president of Yagisawa Shoten Co., stands at a his factory under construction Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan. Just a month after a tsunami as high as 17 meters (55 feet) smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, soy sauce maker Kono inherited his family's two-century-old business from his father. Later this year the ninth generation owner of Yagisawa Shoten Co. will open a new factory on the same ground where his family started making soy sauce in 1807. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
MARI YAMAGUCHI and HARUKA NUGA
·6 min read

TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — Ten years after Japan's earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, the lives of many who survived are still on hold.

On March 11, 2011, one of the biggest temblors on record touched off a massive tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people and setting off catastrophic meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Nearly half a million people were displaced. Tens of thousands still haven't returned home.

More than 30 trillion yen ($280 billion) has been spent on reconstruction so far — but even Reconstruction Minister Katsuei Hirasawa acknowledged recently that while the government has charged ahead with new buildings, it has invested less in helping people to rebuild their lives, for instance, by offering mental health services for trauma.

The Associated Press talked to people affected by the disasters about how far they have come — and how much more needs to be done.

___

“AS LONG AS MY BODY MOVES”

Yasuo Takamatsu, 64, lost his wife, Yuko, when the tsunami hit Onagawa, in Miyagi prefecture.

He has been looking for her ever since.

He even got his diving license to try to find her remains, and for seven years he has gone on weekly dives — 470 and counting.

“I’m always thinking that she may be somewhere nearby,” he said.

Besides his solo dives, once a month he joins local authorities as they conduct underwater searches for some 2,500 people whose remains are still unaccounted for across the region.

Takamatsu said the city’s scars have largely healed, “but the recovery of people’s hearts ... will take time.”

So far, he has found albums, clothes and other artifacts, but nothing that belonged to his wife.

He said he will keep searching for his wife “as long as my body moves.”

“In the last text message that she sent me, she said, ‘Are you okay? I want to go home,’” he said. “I’m sure she still wants to come home.”

___

“STARTING LINE AGAIN”

Just a month after a tsunami as high as 17 meters (55 feet) smashed into the city of Rikuzentakata, Michihiro Kono took over his family's soy sauce business.

That he was even able to continue the two-century-old business is a miracle, he says. The precious soy yeast was only saved because he had donated some to a university lab.

For the last decade, Kono has worked to rebuild the business in Iwate prefecture, and later this year he will finish construction on a new factory, replacing the one that was destroyed, on the same ground where his family started making soy sauce in 1807. He has even launched a soy sauce named “Miracle” in honor of the saved yeast.

“This is a critical moment to see if I can do something meaningful in the coming 10 years,” said the ninth-generation owner of Yagisawa Shoten Co. “I was born here, and now I’m at the starting line again.”

But challenges remain: His customer base has been decimated. The city's population has plunged more than 20% to about 18,000, so he is trying to build business networks beyond the city.

Kono often thinks of the people killed by the tsunami, many of whom he used to discuss town revitalization plans with.

“Those folks all wanted to make a great town, and I want to do things that will make them say, ‘Well done, you did it,’ when I see them again in the next life,” he said.

___

“WHO WANTS TO COME BACK?”

About 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the wrecked nuclear plant, rice farmer Naoto Matsumura defied a government evacuation order a decade ago and stayed on his farm to protect his land and the cattle abandoned by neighbors.

He's still there.

Most of the town of Tomioka reopened in 2017. But dozens of neighboring homes around Matsumura are still empty, leaving the area pitch dark at night.

The Fukushima prefecture town's main train station got a facelift. A new shopping center was built. But less than 10% of Tomioka’s former population of 16,000 has returned after massive amounts of radioactive material spewing from the plant forced evacuations from the town and other nearby areas. Parts of the town remain off-limits; houses and shops stand abandoned.

“It took hundreds of years of history and effort to build this town, and it was destroyed instantly,” he said. “I grew up here ... but this is nothing like a home anymore.”

Because it took six years to lift the evacuation order, many townspeople already found jobs and homes elsewhere. Half of the former residents say they have decided never to return, according to a town survey.

This has been true across the region.

In Tomioka, radioactive waste from decontamination efforts in the town are still stored in a no-go zone.

“Who wants to come back to a place like this?” Matsumura asked. “I don’t see much future for this town.”

For company, Matsumura has several cows, a pony and a family of hunting dogs that help him chase away wild boars. The cows are descendants of those from neighboring farms that he has kept, as a protest, after the government issued an order to destroy thousands because of radiation fears.

This spring, for the first time since the disaster, the 62-year-old farmer plans an experimental rice planting, and to expand his beekeeping efforts.

“I will stay here until the end of my life," he said.

___

“THEIR HOME IS STILL HERE”

Yuya Hatakeyama was 14 when he was forced to evacuate from Tomioka after the disaster.

Now 24, the former third baseman for the Fukushima Red Hopes, a regional professional league team, is in his first year working at the Tomioka town hall — but he still hasn't returned to live in the town, joining the many who commute into it from outside.

Hatakeyama has bittersweet memories of Tomioka. The area that's now a no-go zone includes Yonomori park, where people used to gather for a cherry blossom festival. Decontamination work is being stepped up in the area and the town plans to lift the rest of the no-go zone in 2023.

“I want to reach out to the residents, especially the younger generation, so they know their home is still here,” Hatakeyama said. One day, he said, he wants to see young families playing catch, like he used to do with his father.

___

“A PLACE OF COMFORT”

Hazuki Sato was 10 when she fled from her elementary school in Futaba, home of the wrecked nuclear plant.

She's now preparing for the coming-of-age ceremony that is typical for Japanese 20-year-olds, hoping for a reunion in town so she can reconnect with her former classmates who have scattered.

Despite horrifying memories of escaping from her classroom, she still considers Futaba her home.

After studying outside the region for eight years, Sato now works for her hometown — though from an office in Iwaki, another city in the Fukushima prefecture.

None of Futaba’s 5,700 residents can return to live there until 2022, when the town is expected to reopen partially. An area outside a train station reopened last March only for a daytime visit to bring in the Olympic torch.

Sato has fond memories of Futaba — a family barbecue, riding a unicycle after school and doing homework and snacking with friends at a childcare center while waiting for her grandma to pick her up.

“I want to see this town become a place of comfort again,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • No, "Japandi" Isn't a New Trend: The Complex History Behind the Japanese and Scandinavian Design Relationship

    The history of the intertwined design styles actually goes back over 150 years.

  • Swiss voters agree to 'burqa ban'

    Voters in Switzerland have agreed to outlaw facial coverings in a referendum criticized as Islamophobic.It was instigated by the same far-right group that organized a successful vote on banning new minarets in 2009.The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a narrow margin according to provisional official results. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks.Yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the 'burqa ban'.Before the vote a member of parliament for the Swiss People's Party had described face veils as quote "a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland."Muslim groups condemned the vote and said they would challenge it.It promised legal challenges to laws implementing the ban and a fundraising drive to help women who are fined.

  • Rancher guards irradiated cattle near Fukushima

    The cows raised in Japan's Ranch of Hope can never be sold. They live just miles away from what was once the Fukushima nuclear station, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.In its wake, Japan's government ordered a widespread cull of livestock exposed to radiation.But for the past decade, rancher Masami Yoshizawa defied that order, and kept his cows alive."I've been exposed to radiation, but I chose to stay here. By keeping these cattle, I'm hoping for a world without nuclear power plants."Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes a decade ago following the disaster.Many cows starved to death as a result.But Yoshizawa stayed - and took in animals left behind. Now he guards more than 200 cattle as protest against the government and Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, which owned the Fukushima nuclear plant."I hope that more people see these cattle stay alive for a long time - as a memorial of the disaster, and as a symbol of anti-nuclear power."Yoshizawa says it costs about USD$74,000 a year to feed them.That mostly comes from donations. He even drives a bulldozer every day to pick up rotting vegetables from supermarkets, and food waste from factories to feed his cows at a lower cost. While he's received compensation from the disaster, he is also critical of what Tepco has contributed to local residents.And every month, he takes his protest straight to the utility company's doors. Yoshizawa says he's probably the only rancher taking care of the affected cattle. But he also says he isn't slowing down, any time soon.

  • Toyota VC invests in AI startups, firms that refine everyday processes

    Toyota Motor Corp's first venture capital fund is investing in startups that help the Japanese automaker refine everyday processes by bringing sharper supply-chain management and robotics to the factory floor, a fund executive said. The Silicon Valley-based Toyota AI Ventures fund, with $200 million under management, has so far invested in 36 early-stage startups, including self-driving car software firm Nauto, factory video analytics company Drishti and air mobility firm Joby Aviation. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by vehicle sales, and many car companies such as Volkswagen AG are funnelling money into startups to help gain an edge in artificial intelligence as investor interest shifts to self-driving cars.

  • Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

    When a huge earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, a stunned world watched the chaotic struggle to contain the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. At the time, some - including Prime Minister Naoto Kan - feared Tokyo would need to be evacuated, or worse. "Fukushima is stamped for the rest of the history of nuclear energy," said Kiyoshi Kurokawa, head of an investigation that concluded the disaster was "profoundly man-made".

  • UK's Johnson steers clear of royal racism row after Meghan interview

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided wading into the clash of British royals on Monday, praising the queen but sidestepping questions about racism and insensitivity at the palace after an interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The former Hollywood actress, whose mother is Black and father is white, accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide. In a tell-all television interview, she said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son's skin.

  • 'What Meghan wants': Prince Harry accused of 'blowing up' his own family by Tory minister

    A minister in Boris Johnson’s government has accused Prince Harry of 'blowing up his family' following the revelations in Sunday’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

    China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. Last week U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. Speaking at his annual news conference, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, struck a tough line even as he outlined where the world's two biggest economies could work together.

  • Help is on the way for NC prison inmates with this infectious disease. It’s not COVID.

    COVID-19 has shown the risk of letting an infectious disease go unchecked, an attorney for the plaintiffs said.

  • Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote

    A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets. The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Rename Texas Town to 'Starbase,' But Judge Says He's Getting Ahead of Himself

    The billionaire already has a SpaceX facility in the small town of Boca Chica, Texas

  • Grand jury ties Haitian man now in US custody to American citizen’s kidnapping in 2020

    Charles Wiener was on his way home in Haiti’s capital when a group of heavily armed men surrounded his vehicle, held him inside at gunpoint and drove him to a slum, where he was held captive for three days.

  • Rich countries hoarding COVID-19 vaccines are making a mistake that could worsen their own death tolls, experts say

    By vaccinating those in wealthy nations at the expense of the most vulnerable in poorer countries, the risk increases of dangerous variants emerging.

  • U.S. says all options on table for a decision on Afghanistan

    The U.S. government said on Sunday all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1. The State Department comments came after reports emerged that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made a new urgent push for a United Nations-led peace effort that included a warning that the U.S. military was considering exiting Afghanistan by May 1. Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the United States is "considering the full withdrawal of forces by May 1st as we consider other options".

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw Decided Pandemic Was Perfect Time to Buy and Not Disclose Stocks

    Tom Williams/GettyRep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) did not buy or sell any stocks in his first 13 months as a congressman. That changed in March 2020, when he made half a dozen buys as the largest economic relief package in history was written and debated.Five of those purchases came in the three days between March 25 and 27, as the Senate and House voted on the CARES Act and former President Trump signed it into law. Crenshaw, who supported the bill, did not initially disclose the transactions, in violation of the STOCK Act, a law that requires members of Congress to tell the public when they engage in securities trades. Months later he amended his records to reflect the purchases.The trades, which are listed only in a range of values, add up to a maximum of $120,000, and do not compare in size or volume to the kinds of headline-grabbing transactions executed ahead of the pandemic by Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. They only appeared in December, when Crenshaw amended his annual report, originally submitted in August.“You’re referencing financial disclosures that use a range to report stock purchases, and you’re choosing the upper end of the range to come up with that $120,000 figure,” Justin Discigil, Crenshaw’s communications director, told the Daily Beast in an email. “The real number is around $30,000 at most,” Discigil said, and “in no way were his purchases unethical or related to official business.”The timing, however, along with Crenshaw’s own trading history and connections to the industry, raises questions about why he made the purchases and failed, twice, to disclose them.“Members of Congress should not be actively trading securities in the middle of a crisis. It shows that when the market crashes, that person is thinking about themselves and using the volatility to their own advantage,” said Ben Edwards, a securities law expert and professor at the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Las Vegas Nevada. “We all have a limited amount of attention, and if you’ve got [an] eye on your stock portfolio, then you’re not giving that crisis or the American people the full attention they demand.”Crenshaw, elected in 2018, had never traded individual stocks in office until that crisis struck, according to public records. Then, when global markets crashed on March 12, Crenshaw bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon. Two weeks later, while Congress voted on the CARES Act, Crenshaw bought stocks valued at the same price range in Southwest, Boeing, energy infrastructure manfacturer SPX, and Kinder Morgan, a Texas-based company specializing in pipeline construction. He also bought into an index fund tied to the performance of the S&P 500.While it’s unclear why Crenshaw did not initially disclose the transactions, they came as an increasing number of high-profile lawmakers were getting snared in an insider-trading scandal. Except for the Amazon purchase, all of Crenshaw’s transactions came a week after ProPublica reported that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) had sold up to $1.72 million on the heels of private coronavirus briefings. On March 20, The Daily Beast reported that Loeffler and her husband had sold off seven figures worth of stock following her first confidential briefings on the pandemic. Scrutiny soon fell on trades executed by Sens. David Perdue (R-GA), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and John Hoeven (R-ND), spurring investigations by the Justice Department, the Senate Ethics Committee and the Securities and Exchange Commission. None of the lawmakers faced criminal charges. Perdue and Loeffler lost their re-election bids to Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in runoff elections this January.In response to the scandal, the Campaign Legal Center analyzed all congressional stock trades made between Feb. 2 and April 8, finding that a dozen senators made a combined 127 transactions in the timeframe, and 37 House members made at least 1,358 transactions.Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Dunks on Newly Elected QAnon Queen, Marjorie Taylor Greene Crenshaw’s name did not make it into those media reports, however, because he hadn’t disclosed his purchases. The STOCK Act, a 2012 law intended to deter federal elected officials from trading on inside knowledge, requires congress to post all transactions within 45 days. Not only did Crenshaw fail to disclose the transactions at the time, he didn’t include them in his annual disclosure, filed in August. And while that filing shows that Crenshaw holds the new assets, the form also requires members to list the transactions, including the dates, which Crenshaw left blank. They only appeared when the Lone Star Republican filed an amended annual report in December.Crenshaw’s spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the Harvard alum and former Navy SEAL had filed that amendment “to fix clerical issues in his report like making sure dates were correct.”At the time of the transactions, congress was scrambling to put together the CARES Act, a monumental emergency relief package that cost more than $2 trillion, and which Crenshaw supported. The Republican-led Senate approved the bill on March 25, the day Crenshaw bought stock in SPX and the S&P 500 fund. The package passed the House the next day, when Crenshaw scooped up Southwest and Kinder Morgan, and was signed into law by Trump on March 27, the day that Crenshaw acquired his stake Boeing.At the time, Crenshaw sat on the House committees for Budget and Homeland Security. Boeing in particular lobbied heavily, and successfully, for a piece of the CARES Act, asking at first for $60 billion and later hoping to receive a $17 billion slice that lawmakers set aside for “businesses critical to maintaining national security.” The nonpartisan Institute on Tax and Economic Policy said at the time that it was “generally understood that the bill’s authors want much, if not all, of this $17 billion to go to a single company: Boeing.” But in late April, the manufacturer passed on the deal, opting instead to raise $25 billion in private investment thanks to moves that the Federal Reserve made independently of the CARES Act. The day that Crenshaw bought Boeing, markets snapped their brief positive burst, and the company led the boards that day in losses. His investment has now grown more than 38%. Boeing’s employee PAC gave $3,000 to Crenshaw’s 2020 campaign.All of Crenshaw’s purchases have shown returns, with the biggest yields from Boeing, Amazon and Southwest Airlines. Amazon bounced up from about $1,820 a share on March 12 to $2,979 today, and Southwest Airlines rose from around $41 to a little over $60.“It’s not hard to see that airlines would be among the hardest-hit stocks in a global pandemic that restricted air travel,” Edwards said. “So the short-term is that they’re going to get hammered, but in the long term, the sky is going to be busy again.” That calculation includes the likelihood that the federal government would pitch in to keep the industry aloft, and in mid-April the airlines got their $25 billion bailout.Edwards said that while the limited available information makes it impossible to know why Crenshaw and other officials make specific trades, new reforms introduced in response to the trading scandal would make such transactions impossible.“Some of the proposals for limiting stock purchases would really cut back on activity like this. For instance, Senator Warren’s plan would prohibit buying and selling individual stocks, and just allowing members to track markets through index funds,” he said. “Another proposal is to require lawmakers to disclose their trading plans in advance, which executives of publicly traded companies already do. That would reduce the likelihood or suspicion that they’re using private information or their own legislative powers to their advantage.”Kedric Payne, senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast in November that lawmakers in the public’s trust shouldn’t risk even the appearance of having a personal financial stake in their government work."It is nearly impossible to make decisions affecting an industry and then receive a personal financial benefit without appearing to have a conflict of interest," Payne said. "Even if officials rely on financial advisors to make trading decisions on their behalf, the perception of conflicts of interest remains, because the public does not know if there are winks and nods prompting the trades."Last week, Business Insider reported that Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), an advocate for transparency, had failed to disclose dozens of stock transactions over the course of 2020. Malinowski, who like Perdue — but unlike Crenshaw — claims that a third-party financial adviser independently executes his trades, said that his time in the barrell sharpened his appetite for reform.“This does reinforce my view that members of Congress should not be invested in the stock market or, if they are, they should not have any visibility into the stocks they own,” Malinowski later told NJ.com. “Inevitably, even if the decisions are made by an investment firm with no input from the member of Congress, there can be this perception of influence because what we do in Congress affects every aspect of the economy.”Crenshaw doesn’t own many individual stocks, currently. Beyond the trades in March, he only holds shares in Starbucks, Alphabet — Google’s parent company — and a small stake in Schlumberger, a global oilfield services provider primarily based in Europe, with a branch in Houston. The energy-dependent metropolis also hosts Kinder Morgan, but the offices of both companies are located just outside the lines of Crenshaw’s gerrymandered district.The trades intersect with Crenshaw’s government work, specifically in energy. The oil and gas industry contributed a total $453,247 to his 2020 re-election efforts, and was his largest industry patron in terms of PAC donations. And while this may not have posed a direct conflict of interest last year, that may no longer be the case: On Jan. 21, House Republican leadership took Crenshaw off of his Homeland Security and Budget committee assignments and moved him to the Committee on Energy and Commerce.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Papa John's founder says he's been working to get the N-word out of his vocabulary for the 'last 20 months'

    The former CEO of Papa John's is assuring the public he's been working on not using racist language, an effort that has apparently been ongoing for nearly two years. John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder who in 2018 stepped down as chairman after admitting he used the N-word during a conference call, told One America News Network the pizza chain's board has painted him "as a racist" when "they know he's not a racist," per Mediaite. From there, Schnatter described his "goals," evidently including no longer saying racial slurs. "We've had three goals for the last 20 months," Schnatter said. "To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it's just not true, figure out how they did this, and get on with my life." The former pizza boss also told OANN he "used to lay in bed" after his ouster wondering "how did they do this," and he called on Papa John's to come out and declare that it "didn't follow proper due diligence" and that he actually "has no history of racism." Schnatter stepped down as Papa John's chair after Forbes reported that he "used the N-word on a conference call" that had been "designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus." He apologized at the time, saying "racism has no place in our society." Shortly after, though, Schnatter said he resigned because the board asked him to "without apparently doing any investigation" and that he now regrets doing so. Later, Schnatter would vow that a "day of reckoning" would come in a bizarre 2019 interview, in which he also famously declared he's eaten "over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." Update: In a statement on Monday, Schnatter said he has been seeking to eliminate "false perceptions in the media" and that "on OANN, I tried to say, 'Get rid of this n-word in (the) vocabulary and dictionary (of the news media), and everything else because it's just not true,' – reflecting my commitment to correct the false and malicious reporting by the news media about the conference call." Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyBiden administration offers temporary protected status to VenezuelansBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.