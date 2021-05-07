Packed trains, drinking: Japanese impatient over virus steps

Commuters wearing face masks walk through a station passageway in Tokyo Friday, May 7, 2021. Japan is set to expand and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31 as the coronavirus continues spreading and uncertainty grows about safely holding the Olympics just 11 weeks away. (Yuta Omori/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Trains packed with commuters returning to work after a weeklong national holiday. Frustrated young people drinking in the streets because bars are closed. Protests planned over a possible visit by the Olympics chief.

As the coronavirus spreads in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in 11 weeks, one of the world’s least vaccinated nations is showing signs of strain, both societal and political.

The government — desperate to show a worried public it is in control of virus efforts even as it pushes a massive sporting event that a growing number of Japanese oppose hosting in a pandemic — is set Friday to expand and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31.

For Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the emergency declaration is both a health measure and a political tightrope walk as domestic criticism rises of Japan's seeming determination to hold the Olympics, at any cost.

Japan has avoided implementing a hard lockdown to curb infections, and past states of emergency have had little teeth, with people and businesses free to ignore the provisions. These measures will be stronger, but they come as citizens show increased impatience and less desire to cooperate, making it possible that the emergency declaration will be less effective.

The current state of emergency in Tokyo and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures in the west is scheduled to end Tuesday. Officials want to extend it in those areas and to expand to Aichi in central Japan and Fukuoka in the south.

Officials in charge of Japan's COVID-19 response are seeking experts' endorsement of the plan, and Suga will announce the measures later Friday.

Tokyo logged 591 new cases of coronavirus infection Thursday, a slight dip from when the state of emergency began in the capital last month, but far above a target of 100 that some experts recommend. Officials believe fewer people may have been tested for the virus during the weeklong “Golden Week” holidays and caution the numbers from the holiday period may not reflect the reality.

The extension deepens uncertainty over a speculated May 17 visit by International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach, and if Japan can safely host the Summer Olympics postponed from last year and scheduled to be held July 23-Aug. 8.

Despite criticism for being slow to take virus measures, Suga has been reluctant to hurt the already pandemic-damaged economy and pledged to keep the state of emergency “short and intensive," though experts said just over two weeks would be too short to effectively slow the infections.

The ongoing emergency is Japan’s third and came only a month after an earlier measure ended in the Tokyo area.

Less stringent, quasi-emergency measures will be expanded to eight prefectures from the current six where bars and restaurants are required to close early.

Japan has about 616,000 cases including about 10,500 deaths since the pandemic began.

Medical systems in hardest-hit Osaka have been under severe pressure from a COVID-19 outbreak there that is hampering ordinary health care, experts say. A number of patients died at home recently after their conditions worsened while waiting for vacancy at hospitals.

Past emergency measures authorized only non-mandatory requests. The government in February toughened a law on anti-virus measures to allow authorities to issue binding orders for nonessential businesses to shorten their hours or close, in exchange for compensation for those who comply and penalties for violators.

Shutdown requirements for bars, karaoke and most entertainment facilities will stay in place until the end of May, but department stores will be allowed to operate for shorter hours.

Wearing masks, staying home and other measures for the general public remain non-mandatory request.

The government has also been criticized over its snail-paced vaccination rollout, which has covered only 2% of the population since inoculations began in mid-February.

___

AP writer Foster Klug contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to extend state of emergency by three weeks to May 31

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is set to extend on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The government had hoped a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain a fourth wave of infection, but new cases in the capital Tokyo and second-city Osaka are still at high levels, said economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of pandemic measures. Extending the state of emergency to May 31 from May 11 will leave a margin of less than two months before the July 23 start of the Games, which were postponed a year due to the pandemic.

  • Tokyo seeks extension of COVID-19 state of emergency until May 31

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's capital on Thursday asked the government to extend until May 31 its state of emergency aimed at curbing coronavirus infections, a move that could spark more questions about its ability to host the Olympics. Japan had hoped a "short and powerful" emergency would contain a fourth wave of infections just under three months before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games from July 23. "Based on the analyses from various angles, my thinking is that we need an extension of the state of emergency," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

  • Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in Japan

    An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has garnered almost 200,000 signatures in the past few days, as public concerns mount over holding the Games in a pandemic. With less than three months to go before the start of the summer Olympics, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus, questions still remain over how Tokyo can hold the global event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from COVID-19. In two days since its launch, an online campaign https://www.change.org/p/cancel-the-tokyo-olympics-to-protect-our-lives-stoptokyoolympic called "Stop Tokyo Olympics" has gathered more than 187,000 signatures, nearing its 200,000 goal and underscoring public concerns over holding the massive sporting event in Japan's capital.

  • China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

    China’s exports surged 32.3% over a year ago in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1%. Exports to the United States rose 30.8% over a year ago to $42 billion despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. China’s global trade surplus narrowed by 5% to $42.8 billion, an indication demand is recovering faster in China than in the rest of the world.

  • How Zen Buddhism Influences Interior Design Today

    Japan’s Zen aesthetic has endured over the centuries and continues to influence modern architects and designers.

  • US Army looks for nontraditional business to tackle robotic vehicle sustainment

    The Army has a history of not planning for or thinking much about sustainment during the development phase of programs, instead attempting to solve how to manage systems after they are fielded.

  • Wide gaps as Iran nuclear deal talks set to resume in Vienna

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S., Iranian and European officials said on Thursday there were wide gaps between Washington and Tehran on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said an accord was possible within weeks if Iran decided it wanted one. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington did not know whether Iran was prepared to make the decisions needed to return to full compliance. Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said there remained a long way to go.

  • WHO experts voice "very low confidence" in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

    WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

  • Mexico metro crash witness recalls horror, silence

    When the power came back minutes later, Ramon, a dentist, saw white smoke rising from the metro, and two orange wagons plunged into a V-shape between the elevated track that had snapped in two.''Everyone was in shock. Nobody could believe what was happening. Suddenly it seemed as though we were dreaming, we couldn't believe it. Then there was a moment of absolute silence, I thought I might hear yells of the people inside, but just the opposite, it was silence.''The two dashed to the scene to offer help, keeping their distance in case the overpass collapsed further.The magnitude of the disaster on Monday night (May 3) began to sink in as Ramon watched some 20 victims carried out on stretchers.Since the metro's inauguration in 2012, Ramon saw the line as a blessing for her community. "Yes, it was hopeful, I felt good about it because it was the nicest metro line and the government had finally done something for all Mexicans.''

  • City of London Firms Back U.K.’s Plan to Rewrite Listing Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the City of London’s biggest firms are backing government proposals designed to attract more business.Bankers, brokers and accountants “largely supported” proposals unveiled earlier this year by the U.K. government to boost London’s listing regime, according to a report Friday by the financial center’s governing body.Interviewees -- including representatives from the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and law firm Linklaters -- back the introduction of weighted voting rights on the premium segment of the London stock exchange to give founders more control over their companies, and lowering the minimum stake that has to be floated in an IPO.The support will be welcome news for the U.K. government after some of London’s biggest investors have expressed concerns that changing standards could weaken investor protections. When Deliveroo Plc listed in March, its dual-class structure was criticized by the likes of Legal & General Investment Management, even though the company is confined to the standard segment of the LSE for now.With over $10 billion of IPOs this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $69 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn $20 billion of listings.“It is crucial that businesses around the globe can access the U.K.’s equity capital markets, said Catherine McGuinness, chair of the policy and resources committee at the City of London Corporation. “We should act now to ensure that the U.K. remains internationally attractive as a listing venue.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Studio Lambert Scores E! Reunion Reality Series As ‘The Circle’ Producer Continues U.S. Push

    E! has ordered a four-part series that brings some of the most celebrated TV casts back together on a roadtrip. The casts of All My Children, Scrubs, A Different World and Queer Eye For The Straight Guy are getting back together for Reunion Road Trip to reminisce and share surprising revelations about their shows. The […]

  • Laurel Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete in Olympics

    New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender Olympian after qualifying for this summer's Tokyo Games.The state of play: Hubbard, 43, has effectively been guaranteed a spot in the women's super heavyweight category after the IOC amended qualifying rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hubbard competed in men's weightlifting until she transitioned in 2012, and she's been eligible to compete as a woman since 2015, when the IOC issued new guidelines.Those guidelines allow transgender athletes to compete as women as long as their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.The backdrop: Hubbard's gold medal wins at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa triggered outrage, and Australia's weightlifting federation unsuccessfully sought to block her from competing in 2018.Earlier this year, American transgender powerlifter JayCee Cooper sued USA Powerlifting after it barred her from competition through policy that was at odds with IOC guidelines.Go deeper: The debate over trans inclusion in federally funded athleticsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The world's oldest person pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay over fears she'd bring COVID-19 back to her nursing home

    Kane Tanaka, 118, and her family "were concerned about spreading the virus at the nursing home," an official said.

  • COVID infections almost four times higher in Yorkshire than South West as regional divide deepens

    Yorkshire has by far the highest number of cases per 100,000 in England.

  • Britain braced for fastest economic recovery since Second World War

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has hailed the fastest recovery in modern times as Britain surges back from the worst recession in over three centuries. The Bank is predicting a 7.25pc jump in growth this year, well ahead of the 5pc it forecast three months ago and the biggest rise since the height of the war effort in 1941. Mr Bailey said: “I don't think we've had a bounceback quite of this nature, certainly in modern times,” Mr Bailey said. The success of the UK's vaccination programme, the extension of the furlough scheme until September and Budget measures such as the Chancellor’s “super-deduction” tax break on investment have limited the economic scarring from Covid, the Bank added. Threadneedle Street also predicted that households will burn through some 10pc of the £200bn saved up during lockdown, twice as big a share as it forecast three months ago, in a spending spree which will further power output. It came as the Bank inched back towards more normal monetary policy as the crisis ebbs away. It held interest rates at their current record low of 0.1pc and kept the size of its money-printing programme unchanged at £895bn.

  • FTSE 100 closes on 14-month high as Britain heads to polls and BOE ups growth forecast

    Local and regional elections got under way across the UK and the Bank of England predicted a bumper year for growth.

  • This Airline Study Ranked Southwest No. 1 in 2020

    The study was based on customer complaints.

  • Report: 4 teams could receive 2-year ban for refusing to disavow Super League

    Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan are reportedly refusing to decommit from the Super League and could face serious discipline.

  • BTS' RM Debuts New Pink Hair Color & Resurrects 'Pink Joon' | Billboard News

    The pink hairdo debuted around the world Thursday (May 6) morning is courtesy of BTS' RM, who showed off his new hair color in a set of candid pictures.

  • Brazil: At least 25 killed in Rio de Janeiro shoot-out

    The shoot-out took place during a police operation in a favela in the Brazilian city.