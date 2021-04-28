Japan sets June trial for Americans accused in Ghosn escape

  • FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn attends a press conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK), north of Beirut, Lebanon. The trial of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan while out on bail will open on June 14, the Tokyo District Court said Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, a man who appears to be Michael Taylor, arrives at Narita Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo. The trial of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan while out on bail will open on June 14, the Tokyo District Court said Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File)
1 / 2

Japan Nissan Ghosn

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn attends a press conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK), north of Beirut, Lebanon. The trial of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan while out on bail will open on June 14, the Tokyo District Court said Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — The trial of two Americans accused of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan while out on bail will open on June 14, the Tokyo District Court said Wednesday.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter are accused of hiding Ghosn in a music box so he could flee to Lebanon in late 2019. The Taylors have been denied bail at the Tokyo Detention Center and not available for comment.

Ghosn, arrested in 2018, was awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations, including underreporting his compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain, when he fled. He says he is innocent.

Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, but has one with the U.S., which extradited the Taylors last month after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected their appeal.

Michael Taylor, with the help of another man, George-Antoine Zayek, hid Ghosn in a large box, which passed through airport security in Osaka, central Japan, and was loaded onto a private jet that flew to Turkey, according to Japanese authorities.

Peter Taylor is accused of meeting with Ghosn and helping carry out the escape. The Taylors were paid at least $1.3 million, authorities say.

The Taylors argued in the U.S. courts they did not commit a crime because jumping bail is technically not a crime in Japan.

Tokyo prosecutors have said they are accused of helping a criminal escape and violating immigration regulations. They face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Although prospects for Ghosn facing trial in Japan are dim, Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive and an American, is standing trial in Tokyo on charges of underreporting Ghosn’s compensation. He has denied the charges.

Ghosn, credited with successfully leading Nissan for two decades, was worried about a possible public reaction to his income and had taken a big pay cut in 2010, when disclosure of such executive salaries became required in Japan.

The focus of Kelly’s trial is on whether the various ideas on paying Ghosn after retirement should have been included in the annual securities report, as well as how much Kelly knew of the plans. Kelly has said he was only looking into legal ways to pay Ghosn because he believed it was in Nissan’s interests to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival company.

Japanese executives typically don’t get the big paychecks and stock options some of their American counterparts receive.

During Kelly's trial, Nissan officials have said they went to the prosecutors to get Ghosn arrested because they were worried Nissan's French alliance partner Renault would gain more power and effectively swallow up the Japanese automaker. Ghosn was sent in by Renault in 1999 to salvage Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 billion tax, donate art

    The family of late Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay more than 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance taxes for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on Oct. 25 with an estate valued at around 26 trillion won. The Lee family's handling of the hefty inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in Korea and globally - has been closely watched as it could have resulted in the dilution of the family's controlling stake in Samsung.

  • Homeland Security launches review of extremism within agency

    The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an internal review to assess the threat of violent extremism from within the agency, part of a broader administration focus on domestic threats following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Senior DHS officials will immediately begin the review, which is aimed at preventing, detecting and responding to extremism within the ranks of a sprawling agency that includes the Coast Guard and the nation's immigration enforcement organizations, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the effort. DHS, which was formed in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, calls domestic violent extremism the “most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat” facing the nation following a series of deadly incidents in recent years.

  • 10 Simple Ways to Start Living Sustainably Right Now

    Designed by pediatrician Harvey Karp and virtuoso Yves Behar, each baby bed is made from all organic cotton. Get it now! Humanscale claims its chair is the most sustainable in the world. The Kria Shell Jacket was constructed using leftover pieces from last season’s fabric.

  • U.S. Truck Boom Shows Why Oil’s Demand Comeback Is Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- For a look at how dramatically U.S. oil consumption is roaring back, consider this: Bennie Baucham, a trucker for four decades, hasn’t been this busy in years.Baucham is making three round trips a night with containers from the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports to warehouses in Southern California’s Inland Empire, up from two a night during more normal times. The drive is an hour each way. He’s got to fill the tank on his 65-foot-long 18-wheeler every other day for all the shoes, clothing and electronics he’s moving.“Sometimes I wonder where we’re going to put it all,” said Baucham, 66.Whether it’s champagne, Harley-Davidson motorcycles or new TVs, Americans keep buying more stuff, and all of it needs to get hauled to warehouses, storefronts and doorsteps in trucks that typically run on diesel.Robust diesel consumption was a saving grace for the refining industry when demand plummeted for just about every other oil product during the first part of the pandemic. Now that gasoline use is surging and jet fuel for U.S. travel is showing signs of life, the staying power for diesel adds more heft to the idea that oil’s demand comeback is here to stay.Stuck-at-home Americans rushed to online ordering in the last year, draining warehouses of their inventories. The surge never really let up. Retailers are now rushing to rebuild stockpiles in what’s being dubbed “The Great Restocking,” and diesel consumption is expected to stay strong into 2022.“It is getting easier to see freight shipments continue at their peak-season-like levels through 2021 because U.S. consumers seem capable of sustaining the current demand for goods, even as our wallet share begins to shift toward services.” said Matthew Muenster, head economist at fuels consultant Breakthrough in Green Bay, Wisconsin.‘Unprecedented Levels’Restocking is a key factor driving increased confidence among truckers. The latest Bloomberg Intelligence/Truckstop.com truckload survey of owner operators show that 71% anticipate load growth over the next six months, up from 50% during the fourth quarter of 2020.“Over-the-road truckload demand is at unprecedented levels and expected to continue into 2022,” Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, the largest U.S. long-haul trucking company, said in a slide during an earnings presentation on April 21.On top of the truck demand, diesel use to haul goods by rail looks strong. CSX Corp. has said it expects sales to rise 10% or more this year from 2020 as the economy recovers. Union Pacific Corp. is also optimistic.“At this point, there is plenty of demand left to fill shelves,” Lance Fritz, Union Pacific’s chief executive officer, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on April 22.Diesel prices often see a seasonal lull at this time of year, when demand for heating fuel dips and truck traffic is typically lower after the holiday rush. But futures are instead on the rise. The contract for May delivery is up about 6% since the end of March, settling at $1.8785 a gallon on Monday in New York.The outlook is also positive. The December 2021 Nymex contract for diesel was trading above $1.90 a gallon in the past week and was up almost 11 cents since March 31, showing that traders are pricing in continued strength.Already, diesel stockpiles are running low.U.S. diesel inventory is at about 142 million barrels, down from the nearly 180 million barrels seen last summer -- “a huge reduction,” said Thomas Finlon, chief operating officer at Brownsville GTR, a trading and logistics firm in Houston.While domestic diesel demand is a bright spot, there are concerns over the pace of exports, said Debnil Chowdhury, head of Americas refining at IHS Markit. Europe historically has been a strong customer of U.S. diesel, and the region’s slow vaccine roll out has limited its economic recovery and demand for fuel.Another potential stumbling block lies in Texas, Chowdhury said. Crude production in the state hasn’t yet returned to full swing. Pumps and rigs used by the industry are powered by diesel.Seasonal demand lifts will start kicking in later this year though, adding to the surge in trucking.Diesel will be used to power crop-harvesting equipment throughout the Midwest starting in late August and early September. That coincides with the time that demand for heat in homes starts creeping up again.In the meantime, jammed port traffic along the U.S. West Coast points to the flood of goods that truck drivers like Baucham will have to keep moving.“There are a lot of stocks coming and a lot of ships to work,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Leaked interview with Iran's foreign minister may undermine nuclear negotiations

    In a leaked audiotape that was part of an oral history project documenting the work of the current Iranian administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that his diplomatic efforts are often hamstrung by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which really calls the shots in Iran, The New York Times reports. "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy," Zarif reportedly said in the recording, later adding that he has often been left in the dark about the government's actions. The leak may have some far-reaching consequences at a critical juncture for Tehran, which is renegotiating a nuclear pact with Washington and other governments and is gearing up for presidential elections in June. Zarif is associated with Iran's reformist political movement, which generally favors at least some form of engagement and deal-making with countries like the U.S. Zarif's supporters are now worried that his comments could reinforce "voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge," the Times says, making it difficult for their preferred candidates to hold off hardliners in the upcoming contest. Plus, the tape could directly affect the nuclear talks themselves. "This ties the hands of the negotiators," Sina Azodi, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council who focuses on Iran, told the Times. "It represents Zarif as someone who is not trustworthy domestically, and overall paints a picture that Iran's foreign policy is dictated by theater policies of the military and Zarif is a nobody." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battleDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • 2022 Hyundai Kona N revealed with 276 hp, unique DCT and 'Ring-tuned suspension

    Here it is, the second full-fledged Hyundai N model to be fully revealed for America (the Elantra N has still been hiding in camouflage). The 2022 Hyundai Kona N is pretty much what you'd expect: a Kona with the heart of the Veloster N and some visual flair. Powering the Kona N is Hyundai's familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • Minnesota AG reveals he 'felt a little bad' for Derek Chauvin after guilty verdict: 'He's a human being'

    Besides showing compassion for Derek Chauvin, Keith Ellison also revealed that he was unsure of what the verdicts would be up until the moment they were read.

  • Mom reveals reasoning behind her regrettable tattoo decision: ‘I thought my son drew this’

    A new TikTok trend has users sharing some of their worst tattoos ever.

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves heads to governor

    The Idaho House on Tuesday approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors and expand methods to kill wolves roaming Idaho — a measure that could cut the wolf population by 90%. Lawmakers voted 58-11 to send the agriculture industry-backed bill to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Backers said changes to Idaho law could help reduce the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150, alleviating wolf attacks on cattle, sheep and wildlife.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • Thai Princess Shuts Down Koh Samui Beach For Private Vacation as COVID Surges

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty ImagesIt’s a lovely time of year in Thailand, and Princess Sirivannavari, daughter of the unpredictable King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is determined to enjoy it.With less than impeccable timing, Sirivannavari has decided it’s time for a diving vacation.King of Thailand Allegedly Ruling His Nation From German Ski Resort With a Retinue of ConcubinesHer alleged jaunt to the island paradise of Koh Samui comes as the country reels under a virulent third wave of the coronavirus, a disastrous vaccine rollout marred by cronyism, a complete shutdown of the pivotal international tourist trade, and a political crisis that has resulted in a jailed anti-monarchy and pro-democracy campaigner being desperately ill after a 42-day hunger strike.Most of the kingdom is tightening travel restrictions and imposing quarantine requirements, but Sirivannavari has been gaily sharing images from the holiday on her private Instagram account, which have been published by subscription newsletter Secret Siam.Secret Siam, which has become a go-to source for those interested in the day to day abuses of power by Thailand’s elite, is authored by Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a former Reuters bureau chief in Bangkok, who is free to quote his Thai sources without fear of the country’s draconian censorship laws as he no longer lives in Asia.MacGregor Marshall says that orange flags bearing Sirivannavari’s royal crest have been raised around the island and that there is a heavy security presence with five naval vessels anchored off local beauty spot Crystal Bay. Sail Rock, between Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, widely regarded as the best dive site in the Gulf of Thailand, has been completely closed to all other boats, with local diving companies told to stay away during her trip.MacGregor Marshall suggests that Sirivannavari’s holiday may be to celebrate the publication of her latest book, The Princess’ Dog Diary 2, about her beloved Yorkshire terrier Perfume, which was launched at the Mandarin Oriental on April 17.The behavior is wearyingly familiar to observers of the corrupt Thai royal family: a trip to Phuket and surrounding islands with a large entourage of high-society friends at New Year in 2020 caused chaos with fishing boats, ferries, and tourist cruises banned from large swaths of the ocean.The Thai royal family does not typically respond to press inquiries but a request for comment was sent to the Thai embassy in London. In comparison with her father’s peccadilloes, Sirivannavari’s vacation habits are small beer. The king’s transgressions include bigamy, allegedly breaking his sisters’ ankles by jumping on her legs when she complained about the bigamy, maintaining a harem of 20 concubines in Germany, building up an extraordinary fleet of 38 jets and helicopters for the exclusive use of the Thai royal family, and expropriating the country’s $30 billion sovereign wealth fund for his personal use, making him the world’s richest monarch.A video leaked on the internet of a birthday party being held—in Caligula-esque style—on behalf of his dog, a white poodle named Foo Foo, gave global insight into the king’s unorthodox lifestyle. The video, which the Thai authorities have never been able to fully suppress, shows his then-wife, Princess Srirasmi, wearing a G-string and feeding cake to the dog as courtiers crawl on the floor around them. Foo Foo was also the unintended star of a 2007 reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Ralph “Skip” Boyce. “Foo Foo was... dressed in formal evening attire complete with paw mitts, and at one point during the band’s second number, he jumped up onto the head table and began lapping from the guests’ water glasses,” Boyce wrote, according to a WikiLeaks document.Another note written by the U.S. ambassador to Thailand in 2009, Eric John, and published in the Wikileaks cable dump, stated: “Vajiralongkorn is believed to be suffering from a blood-related medical condition (varying sources claim he is either: HIV-positive; has hepatitis C; is afflicted by a rare form of ‘blood cancer’ or some combination which leads to regular blood transfusions).”The Thai authorities have never commented on the allegations.Even with the high bar of her father’s eccentricities, the princess’ high-handed insistence on ordering large areas of the sea to be closed so she can enjoy herself far from the prying eyes of commoners cannot help but mark a sharp contrast to the devastation sweeping the country. Having successfully managed the first wave of the pandemic with relatively few cases, Thailand has been hit hard by a new wave of coronavirus.There were 2,048 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 8 deaths, local media reported.The country has stumbled badly on vaccines, with the government handing the contract for domestic production of 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a royal-owned company, Siam Bioscience, in an attempt to boost the royal family’s popularity. The results have been a predictably slow rollout of vaccines. This has not stopped the royalist Prime Minister, and leader of Thailand’s 2014 coup, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, from praising the palace and promoting royal propaganda on live TV addresses.Pushing back is dangerous: Thai police on Tuesday charged banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit with defaming the monarchy after he said the government had mishandled the vaccine campaign and had given an unfair advantage to the king’s company on a Facebook live stream.Juangroongruangkit is just the latest to fall afoul of strict laws preventing direct criticism of the monarch, his household, and even his pets.Last year there was a mood of open defiance and a series of student-led protests unnerved the government. Opponents of the commanding position and privilege of the Thai royal family were briefly emboldened as rallies by student protesters against the establishment grew.However, the leaders of the protests were subsequently rounded up and jailed, most notably Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak.Chiwarak has now been on a hunger strike for more than 42 days.In recent court appearances, Chiwarak has been extremely weak and used a wheelchair.When Princess Sirivannavari returns from her vacation, it is believed her attention will turn to her horses as part of her ongoing campaign to represent Thailand in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill Gates disagreed with sharing 'the recipe' for the coronavirus vaccines, but it doesn't mean he's refusing to expand production in developing nations

    Bill Gates is being accused of refusing to share COVID vaccine formulas with developing nations after a recent interview was taken out of context.

  • Trump angrily reviews the 2021 Oscars

    Former President Donald Trump is once again mad about the Oscars — and not just for the reasons you might think. On Tuesday, Trump released a statement complaining about Sunday's Academy Awards, and he seemed surprisingly hung up on the show being referred to as the Oscars. "What used to be called The Academy Awards" now is "called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name," he wrote. While producers in 2013 re-branded the awards ceremony as just the Oscars in advertising, the two terms are still used interchangeably, and the Academy's official website referenced this year's show as the "93rd Academy Awards." The ceremony is also often called the Academy Awards during the telecast, and the "Oscar" nickname itself dates back to the 1930s. Trump, who has long offered his negative reviews of the Oscars including while in office, also gleefully pointed out the show's ratings plummeted to an all-time low this year while demanding the Academy "go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right." Fifteen years ago would be the 2006 Oscars, so perhaps he's just a big fan of Crash. Either way, after an Oscars that did draw heavy criticism all around for its disastrous ending, one of Trump's top complaints apparently being the actual name of the ceremony was certainly an unexpected take. Still, he certainly wasn't the first person to slam this year's show as being a bit "boring," and he offered at least one reasonably popular take: "ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST." Trump, though, may have a particular person in mind. "The Academy Awards last night were absolutely terrible — boring, ugly sets, everything," Trump said back in 2015. "I have the perfect host for next year: me." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battleDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting