Japan’s Smaller Economic Contraction Shows Consumer Resilience

Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy contracted less than initially estimated at the beginning of this year, as consumer spending held up better than expected in the first quarter of the year even as the country suffered from its worst outbreak of the pandemic yet.

Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 0.5% in the three months through March, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. Consumption continued to grow in the quarter despite a raft of omicron-related restrictions on business operating hours during a large part of the period.

Economists had expected a 1.1% decrease, compared with an initial reading of -1%. A revision in inventories was the largest factor helping narrow the contraction, though that points to unsold goods and materials that could weigh on growth this quarter.

“Consumption picked up somewhat, but inflation will weigh on it from here as I don’t think people are getting tolerant of price hikes,” said economist Takeshi Minami at Norinchukin Research Institute. “I think the recovery will be modest in the second quarter. We will see the impact of China’s lockdowns on exports.”

Net exports numbers remained unchanged for the first quarter, while capital expenditure was revised down after a report last week showed companies invested at a slower pace in the first three months of the year.

For now, analysts are expecting the economy to return to modest growth in the second quarter, as consumers regain confidence in venturing out to spend money following the lifting of the omicron wave restrictions. Japan needs a strong rebound in consumption to bring its economy back to pre-pandemic levels, a milestone that other major economies have already reached.

The updated report on the economy Wednesday comes with the main downside risks having largely shifted from the pandemic to cost-push inflation exacerbated by a sliding currency. Continued fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s slowdown are other causes for concern.

Data released Tuesday showed pent-up demand outweighed concerns over the impact of inflation on real incomes in April. But analysts warn that once that demand runs out, price gains may cool consumption if wage gains fail to keep up with rising living costs.

The yen’s drop to fresh 20-year lows is amplifying some of the higher prices. While a cheaper currency is expected to be a boon for exporters and overseas tourists as Japan gradually reopens its borders, it makes imports of food and energy more expensive and pushes up basic living costs.

So far, the Bank of Japan is sticking with its dovish policy stance of ultra-low rates to support the economy, while its peers raise interest rates to cool inflation. That policy difference with the US is helping the yen weaken further.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect GDP to rebound in 2Q on pent-up consumer demand after virus-related restrictions were lifted in March. But there are downside risks. Higher import prices are squeezing household budgets.”

-- The Asia economist team

For the full report, click here.

The outcry among price-sensitive consumers has been growing over inflation levels that aren’t that high compared with many advanced economies. That sensitivity was hammered home this week, when Kuroda had to walk back comments saying he’s seeing growing tolerance of rising prices.

To ease the price pain for households and businesses, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida put together a raft of measures in April, and his “new capitalism” agenda calls for larger wage gains.

