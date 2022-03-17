Japan spots 4 Russian amphibious transports sailing west

Japan's military says it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands and traveling west. Pictures appear to show military trucks loaded on one of the vessels.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the U.S. and its allies may see China as complicit in facilitating Putin's invasion

    At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia, Ukraine talks continue says Moscow

    STORY: According to Zakharova, the parties are discussing military, political and humanitarian issues."Russia’s demands are extremely simple and understandable, they derive from the special military operation's goals and tasks," she said. "The quicker representatives of the Kyiv regime understand that, the quicker the special operation ends."Moscow says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies believe Russia launched the unprovoked war to subjugate a neighbor President Vladimir Putin calls an artificial state.

  • Doctored Italian TV screenshot shared to discredit Ukraine war coverage

    An image comparing what appears to be an Italian television network's coverage of the war in Ukraine to a shot from a movie has spread online in posts claiming the media is lying about Russia's invasion. But the network's parent company rejected the claim, a word is missing from the TGCOM24 logo used in the posts, and AFP found no evidence of the footage being broadcast on the channel."Don't believe a word they say," says a March 8, 2022 Facebook post. It features two images of the same scene, t

  • Eye Opener: Biden pledges additional military aid for Ukraine

    President Biden promises more&nbsp;military aid for Ukraine as Russia is accused of bombing a theater where civilians were sheltering. Also, oil prices are dropping, but&nbsp;gas prices remain high. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • More than 3 million have fled Ukraine

    Victor Oquendo reports from Warsaw, Poland, on the ongoing humanitarian crisis as more refugees leave war-torn Ukraine and head into neighboring European countries.

  • Can I get a refund on theme park tickets? Not usually, but here's what you can get.

    Theme parks want you to stay home if you have COVID-19. Here's what you can do if you've already paid for park tickets.

  • Hope that many survived Ukraine theater attack as Russia's war stalls

    "The bomb shelter held" one local official said after a theater said to be sheltering more than 1,000 people was reduced to rubble in the port city of Mariupol.

  • Biden's slow response to Zelenskyy 'has cost Ukrainian lives,' top Republican on House intel panel says

    House Intel Republican said Biden's slow response in supplying Ukrainian forces cost lives.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy making his return to Netflix

    Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

  • Ukraine Theater-Turned-Shelter Bombed, Biden Thinks Putin Is a War Criminal

    Ukrainian officials said a Russian bomb destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of residents took refuge; President Biden said he thinks Vladimir Putin is a war criminal; Ukraine forces continued their counteroffensive in key cities as the war entered its fourth week. Photo: Donetsk Regional Administration/Reuters

  • 'Being underpaid doesn't necessarily mean that you're not employed'

    It takes the average woman all of last year through March 15, two and a half months into the new year to earn as much as the average man made last year. For women of color, it takes much longer. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek explores how the wage gap affects women today and what is being done to level the playing - or paying - field.

  • Slovakia says willing to provide Ukraine S-300s if NATO fills gap

    Slovakia's defense minister said on Thursday that his country was willing to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defenses if NATO allies find a substitute, but his visiting U.S. counterpart told reporters he had nothing to announce on that. Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defenses to help repel a Russian military onslaught, now in its fourth week. "We have been in discussion with U.S., Ukraine and also other allies on the possibility to deploy, send or give the S-300 to Ukrainians and we are willing to do so," Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told a news conference.

  • Biden to meet with China’s president Friday

    President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s conversation comes as the United States is warning China against sending aid to Russia.

  • Gardner Cinemas to screen 2014 Ukrainian movie for relief efforts

    "The Guide" was Ukraine's submission to the 2014 Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film consideration

  • Japanese company 3D-prints a house in less than 24 hours

    The 10-square metre house designed by Serendix Partners is estimated to cost only three million yen.

  • Ukrainian orphan refugees celebrate Purim

    STORY: Israel had welcomed 100 orphans from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, on March 6.The children, whose ages range between 2 and 12, flew from Romania after a tiresome journey from Ukraine, local media said, and were escorted across the border.The KKL-JNF (Jewish National Fund) arranged for their hosting and wellbeing in Israel during their first few weeks, the organisation said.The holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia. Israelis celebrate Purim with a festive meal, a reading of the Purim story and dressing up in costumes.

  • Technical fault halts Polish railways, a key Ukraine exit route

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Railways ground to a halt in many places across Poland on Thursday, disrupting an important means of transport for Ukrainian refugees after what the transport minister said was a traffic control system outage impacting several countries. Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said that identical faults in the traffic control systems, which are produced by a unit of French train maker Alstom, had also appeared in India, Singapore and possibly Pakistan. "The cause is still being determined," Adamczyk wrote on Twitter.

  • Want to make the change from gas to electric? Here’s what you need to know

    We weigh the pros and cons of buying an electric vehicle

  • The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

    The 4,000-acre property, known as Willow Creek Ranch, has several guest homes as well as a riding arena and private lake.

  • Darius Slay, Haason Reddick recruiting CB Patrick Peterson to the Eagles

    With #NFL #FreeAgency off to a fast start, Darius #Slay, and Haason #Reddick are recruiting CB Patrick #Peterson to the #Eagles