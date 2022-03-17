Japan spots 4 Russian amphibious transports sailing west

Reuters

Slovakia's defense minister said on Thursday that his country was willing to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defenses if NATO allies find a substitute, but his visiting U.S. counterpart told reporters he had nothing to announce on that. Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defenses to help repel a Russian military onslaught, now in its fourth week. "We have been in discussion with U.S., Ukraine and also other allies on the possibility to deploy, send or give the S-300 to Ukrainians and we are willing to do so," Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told a news conference.