Japan spots 4 Russian amphibious transports sailing west

Reuters Videos
STORY: Israel had welcomed 100 orphans from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, on March 6.The children, whose ages range between 2 and 12, flew from Romania after a tiresome journey from Ukraine, local media said, and were escorted across the border.The KKL-JNF (Jewish National Fund) arranged for their hosting and wellbeing in Israel during their first few weeks, the organisation said.The holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia. Israelis celebrate Purim with a festive meal, a reading of the Purim story and dressing up in costumes.