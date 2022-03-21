Japan spots Russian amphibious ships traveling between its islands

Mike Yeo
·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia — Japan says Russian amphibious ships transiting through a narrow strait between its islands could be moving fresh forces from Russia’s far east to Ukraine.

Four landing ship tanks, including one with its deck full of military trucks, were seen sailing in the Pacific Ocean westbound in the middle of last week, according to a news release from the Joint Staff’s Public Affairs office within Japan’s Defense Ministry.

The hull numbers on the Russian ships, shown in photographs released by Japan, suggests the ships were the Alligator IV-class Nikolay Vilkov; the Ropucha I-class Oslyabya and Admiral Nevelskov; and the Ropucha II-class Peresvet. All four belong to the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet and make up the entirety of its major amphibious units.

The ships were traveling in two groups. One was comprised of Nikolay Vilkov and Oslyabya, first seen heading west in the evening of March 15, 70 kilometers (38 nautical miles) northeast of Cape Shiryazaki on the northern tip of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

Photos released by the ministry showed the top deck of the Nikolay Vilkov packed with at least 17 military trucks. All four ships also have internal holds capable of carrying various cargo or troops.

The Admiral Nevelskov and Peresvet were then detected by Japan on the morning of March 16, 220 kilometers northeast of Cape Shiryazaki.

The ships then proceeded through the narrow Tsugaru Strait, which separates Honshu from Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido. The vessels were watched from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s destroyer JS Shiranui and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft.

Japanese media reported the ministry believes the ships were bringing additional units from Russia’s far east to shore up its forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry backed up this claim, saying March 18 that the Russian 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade, based in the port city of Vladivostok, and the 40th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade, out of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, were heading west to “make up for the losses” suffered in Ukraine.

Both naval infantry units are assigned to the Russian military’s Eastern Military District.

The route taken by the Russian ships appears to suggest they were heading from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Kamchakta Peninsula to Vladivostok, where they will most likely be loaded onto westbound trains if they are indeed bound for Ukraine.

Japan has designated the Tsugaru Strait an international waterway, allowing foreign ships to transit through it. The country claims territorial waters in the strait that extend 3 nautical miles from its coast, significantly less than the maximum of 12 nautical miles allowed under international law.

Recommended Stories

  • Not all Italian lawmakers plan to watch Ukrainian president's address

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to address the Italian parliament on Tuesday, but a small number of lawmakers say they will shun the speech, arguing that his appearance will not help restore peace. Unusually for a Western nation, Italy had strong links with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and these ties improved during President Vladimir Putin's long rule, making the country one of Russia's closest allies within the European Union. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has redressed the balance since taking office in 2021, promoting a vigorous, pro-NATO line, and all the major parties have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even those that had an especially close relationship with Moscow -- Forza Italia, the 5-Star Movement and the League.

  • Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall taken out of Ukraine after being seriously injured

    Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been taken out of Ukraine after being seriously injured while traveling outside of Kyiv.

  • Kremlin summons U.S. ambassador amid threat of ‘breach’ in bilateral relations

    Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the U.S. ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden referred to Putin last week as a “war criminal” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia tells U.S. envoy ties close to rupture after Biden's comments

    President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. "Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the ministry said in a statement.

  • Girl, 10, Born Without Arms Used to Eat Lunch Alone — Now a New Invention Lets Her Eat With Friends

    A robotic meal assistant created by Jon Dekar enables 10-year-old Tenley Stoker to eat with independence and dignity

  • Cleaning staff find body of missing 19-year-old under pile of clothes, Ohio cops say

    The young woman had reportedly been missing since July 2021.

  • Virginia’s annual Pappy Van Winkle bourbon lottery is back

    Good news bourbon lovers: Virginia’s annual Pappy Van Winkle lottery is back — this year with two types of Van Winkles — and folks can enter to win a chance to buy once the lottery opens up on Wednesday.🥃 Why it matters: Kentucky’s celebrated Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery releases its stock only once a year, and there isn't much to go around. So bourbon drinkers across the country snap up the bottles as quickly as possible, often to resell at a huge markup. Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

    “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this.’”

  • UK aid worker asks why she was left in Iran for six years

    LONDON (Reuters) -Aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe accused Britain and Iran on Monday of treating her like a political pawn, saying it should not have taken six years for London to secure her release from detention in Tehran. Appearing at a news conference in parliament in London, the 44-year-old said she would always be haunted by her time in prison but would slowly work to rebuild her life with her daughter, 7, and husband away from the spotlight. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who holds both British and Iranian citizenship, returned to Britain last week from Iran, where she was held for six years after being convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Wall Street slides after Powell's hawkish comments

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments sparked bets of more aggressive interest rate hikes, adding to investor concerns as the Ukraine conflict rages on. The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel, Powell said in his remarks prepared for delivery to a National Association of Business Economics conference, adding it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed. Traders now see a 60.7% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed's May meeting, up from about 52% before Powell's comments.

  • Ukraine war: Holocaust survivor, 96, shot dead in his home

    Boris Romanchenko was killed amid a relentless bombing campaign at the hands of Russian forces.

  • Meet Tetyana, Ukrainian missile operator

    STORY: This is Tetyana Chornovol. A former nationalist member of parliament, who is now fighting in frontline trenches.Working as an anti-tank guided missile operator, just north of Kyiv.Here, she describes her most recent hit."I switched it on and saw tanks on the screen. They just entered within the range of my missile. I took aim and destroyed the first tank. Interestingly, the rocket was flying for quite some time. Perhaps the tanks registered the rocket's launch and managed to turn back but I shot it right at the fuel tanks and the ammunition load has detonated. The tank literally flew off the road and now it is somewhere in the road ditch in the forest. After that we came under fire, not for long, all during this time Russian military vehicles were turning back and escaping. So one destroyed tank was enough to stop the attack, for the column to turn back and run away.”A high profile anti-corruption campaigner, Tetyana, who is also a former journalist, was one of the leaders in the Euromaidan protests.She turned to politics in 2014 and was elected a member of the nationalist and conservative People’s Front party.But now she’s part of a unit tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks and armoured vehicles to stop its approach on the Ukrainian capital. Tetyana is a war widow herself. Her husband, Mykola Berezovyi, served as a volunteer fighter in the right wing paramilitary Azov Battalion.He was killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

  • Ukraine releases powerful video showing devastation of Russian invasion

    Zelenskyy speaks in English in the video, vowing to rebuild what has been destroyed by Russian weapons

  • Afghanistan's last finance minister who now drives for Uber said America's fight for democracy and human rights in his home country was a 'pretense'

    "Maybe there were good intentions initially, but the United States probably didn't mean this," Afghanistan's former finance minister told the Washington Post.

  • Blake Lively Went Out In A Torso-Baring Cut Out Dress to the Gem Awards

    On Friday night in New York City, Blake Lively headed to the Gem Awards at Cipriani on 42nd wearing a cut out dress from Sergio Hudson's Fall 2021 collection.

  • Justin Herbert and the Chargers get another talented pass-catcher in free agency

    It appears that talented pass-catchers are showing a desire to play with Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers.

  • Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

    The 22-year-old’s performance brought Katy Perry to her feet.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Permanent daylight saving time is not a great idea. Congress, move on.

    Why can’t the Senate act this quickly to pass anything else? | Opinion

  • Ukraine could lose $6 billion in grain exports with ports blocked

    Ukraine faces a possible grain revenue loss of $6 billion as the blockade of its ports by Russian forces prevents it from selling millions of tonnes of wheat and corn that had been earmarked for export by June, a senior industry official said. Ukraine, a major producer of grain and oilseeds, exports 98% of its cereals through its ports and only a fraction by rail, where costs are higher. The country was the world's fourth largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season while Russia ranked third, International Grains Council data shows.