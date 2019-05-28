Japan stabbing: Two dead and 16 injured as knifeman attacks children in Kawasaki

This aerial photo shows the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo - Kyodo News

A schoolgirl and a man were killed and 15 other young girls injured when a man attacked a group of children on their way to an elementary school outside Tokyo on Tuesday.

The apparently random attack took place in the city of Kawasaki, just south of the capital, as the children waited with their parents at a bus stop at about 7:45 am.

The suspect, detained at the scene, later died from self-inflicted injuries to his shoulder and neck, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Kiyoshi Matsuda, deputy director of the Nippon Medical School Musashi Kosugi Hospital, told reporters that the 12-year-old schoolgirl and a 39-year-old man had succumbed to their injuries.

Another woman was severely injured along with the 15 other schoolgirls who were hurt, NHK said.

Eyewitnesses report seeing the man, described as being in his 40s or 50s, stabbing the girls with knives in both hands as they waited in line for their school bus.

The girls, aged between 6 and 12, were students at a private Catholic school.

Rescuers work at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo Credit: AP More

"I saw a man holding a knife... I couldn't see clearly, but he apparently stabbed himself in the neck," one eyewitness told NHK.

Police have recovered two knives at the scene, but there have been no reports about a motive for the attack. Police are also still trying to identify the suspect.

"I heard screaming, then I saw a man standing with a knife in each hand," NHK quoted an unidentified witness as saying. "Then he crumbled to the ground."

Images broadcast on Japanese television show police cars, ambulances and fire engines blocking the narrow streets close to the bus stop, in a residential district close to Noborito Station, with large, orange tents set up over the crime scene. Roads around the site have been blocked off.

Police forensic experts are seen at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki Credit: AFP More

"I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding," a male eyewitness, who was not identified, told NHK.

"There is another bus stop near the elementary school and I also saw elementary schoolchildren lying on the ground... It's a quiet neighbourhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.

"It is a very harrowing incident," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters, referring all further questions on the attack to police.

US President Donald Trump, who is visiting the country, said Americans "stand with the people of Japan" after the mass stabbing.