Japan start-up develops 'Gundam'-like robot

STORY: This is ARCHAX, a giant robot from Japan

The 15-foot tall 'Gundam'-like robot is controlled from a cockpit

And it could one day be yours for around $3 million

[Ryo Yoshida, CEO of Tsubame Industries]

"Basically, you can get in and pilot it. It has 26 joints and can be controlled from inside the cockpit."

Location: Yokohama, Japan

ARCHAX was developed over the past two years

Tsubame, the startup that made it, hopes to sell five units

[Ryo Yoshida, CEO of Tsubame Industries]

"The initial reason for creating it was that I wanted to make a new vehicle. In addition, Japan is really strong in the animation, games and robot industries, as well as in automobiles, so I thought it would be great if I could create a product that compressed all these elements into one that says, 'This is Japan.'"

CEO Ryo Yoshida also hopes they could be used for disaster relief or in space