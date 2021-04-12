Japan to start releasing Fukushima water to sea in 2 years

TOKYO (AP) — Radioactive water accumulating in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant will be released into the sea in two years after it is treated, Japan's government said Tuesday in a decision long delayed by safety concerns and protests.

Cabinet ministers endorsed the release as the best option for handling the massive amount of water that has been stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 caused reactor meltdowns and leaks of cooling water from the damaged reactors.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says its storage capacity will be full in the fall of 2022.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the Cabinet meeting that the government adopted the release to sea as “most realistic” and that the disposal of the water is “unavoidable in order to achieve Fukushima's recovery.”

TEPCO and government officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other selected radionuclides can be reduced to levels allowed for release. Some scientists say the long-term impact on marine life from low-dose exposure to such large volumes of water is unknown.

Under a report of the basic plan adopted by the ministers Tuesday, TEPCO will start releasing the water in about two years after building a facility under the regulatory authority’s safety requirements.

  • Japan says to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

    Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbours such as South Korea. The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years. The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said, and the whole process is expected to take decades.

  • Japan's plan to release treated Fukushima water into sea sparks concern

    Japan's government has approved a plan to release over one million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday. The release is unlikely to begin for at least two years but has already sparked opposition from local fishing communities and concern in Beijing and Seoul. Japan's government argues that the release will be safe because the water has been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted. It has support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which says the release is similar to processes for disposing of waste water from nuclear plants elsewhere in the world. "The Japanese government has compiled basic policies to release the processed water into the ocean, after ensuring the safety levels of the water... and while the government takes measures to prevent reputational damage," Mr Suga told reporters. Around 1.25 million tonnes of water has accumulated at the site of the nuclear plant, which was crippled after going into meltdown following a tsunami in 2011.

