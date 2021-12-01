Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December as the country further tightens its border controls against a new coronavirus variant, the transportation ministry said Wednesday.

It said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing concern over the spread of the new omicron variant.

Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights may be canceled if there are insufficient passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Transit passengers are also unaffected, it said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia.

The move comes as Japan confirmed a second case of the omicron variant in a person who arrived from Peru, one day after it reported its first case in a Namibian diplomat.

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the new variant. The ban tentatively extends through the end of the year. The government is also requiring Japanese citizens arriving in the country to quarantine for up to 14 days.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over the new variant.

Japan’s initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February and some medical workers who received shots more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible new wave of infections.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

A group of nurses and doctors received booster shots at the Tokyo Medical Center.

“It’s an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of safety,” said hospital chief Kazuhiro Araki.

Even though the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant is still being examined, booster shots are important, Araki said, because the vaccines remain effective against other strains of the virus, including delta, which put heavy pressure on Japan’s health care systems this summer.

Those who received their second shot eight months ago are eligible for a third shot to prevent breakthrough infections. Eligibility may be shortened to six months if there is a resurgence of infections, officials said.

Japan’s vaccination rollout got off to a slow start but surged from late May, and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated — a main reason experts cite for Japan’s steady slowing of infections since September.

Booster shots for elderly people, who received their initial inoculations starting in April, are expected to begin in January.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What's next for Trump's privilege fight?

    The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Following Tuesday's hearing, the appeals court judges will weigh the arguments and documents and issue a ruling.

  • Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

    Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem's Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis. The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

  • UK spy chief lists China, Russia, Iran as top threats

    The United Kingdom's spy chief on Tuesday said China, Russia and Iran are three of the biggest threats to Britain.Richard Moore, the chief of the U.K. Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, said China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism represent the "big four" security issues British spies are currently facing, according to The Associated Press.He said China, an "authoritarian state with different values than ours," dispatches "...

  • Great Carnival of Dakar: Fire-eaters and dancers mark event

    The three-day event is a celebration of Senegalese culture and features an elaborate parade.

  • Japan escalates Omicron emergency as airlines halt reservations, 2nd case found

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's flag airlines halted new reservations on Wednesday and the government widened a travel ban amid escalating alarm over Omicron after a second case of the coronavirus variant was detected in the country. Japan Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc said they were suspending new reservations for international flights to Japan until the end of December. The move came at the request of the transport ministry, which has also requested foreign airlines to halt to all such reservations.

  • Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open

    As the U.S. Supreme Court hears a Mississippi case that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state’s only abortion clinic is busier than ever: Volunteers continue to escort patients into the bright pink building while protesters outside beseech women not to end their pregnancies. In recent years, Jackson Women's Health Organization saw patients two or three days a week. The case being argued before the nation's high court Wednesday is about a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony set for next week

    Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony set for next week

  • Europe, already beset by Delta surges, now confronts Omicron

    Gloom and frustration as already struggling Europe faces down new coronavirus variant Omicron .

  • Weapons-grade enrichment would "imperil" nuclear talks, diplomats warn Iran

    Senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. briefed reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, saying that if Iran starts enriching uranium to 90% purity, the level needed to produce nuclear weapons, it would "seriously imperil" the negotiations.Why it matters: Israel has shared intelligence with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich weapons-grade uranium, as Axios first reported on Monday.Stay

  • France issues arrest warrant over Japan 'parental kidnap'

    Vincent Fichot says his Japanese wife disappeared from the family home with his two children in 2018.

  • BioNTech co-founder: Vaccinated unlikely to become seriously ill from omicron

    BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said in an interview published Tuesday that while the omicron variant may result in more breakthrough cases of COVID-19, most vaccinated individuals will likely experience mild illness from contracting the strain.Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Sahin said, "Our message is: Don't freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot."Although no studies on the new variant...

  • Majority of Americans see China as top threat, concerned about war breaking out: poll

    FIRST ON FOX – Most Americans view China, not Russia or any other country, as the top threat currently facing the U.S., with the majorities of those from both parties being worried about the possibility of the two nations going to war, according to a new poll released by the Ronald Reagan Institute.

  • New rift opens between U.S. House Republicans over racism claims

    A new fault line opened between Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as lawmakers squabbled publicly over accusations of religious bigotry and racism among party conservatives.

  • Chris Cuomo Suspended by CNN

    CNN said it suspended Chris Cuomo “indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” following new disclosures about how he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the midst of a scandal over sexual harassment allegations, a move that leaves the WarnerMedia network without the services of its most-watched anchor. “The New York Attorney General’s office […]

  • Woman searches for New York City apartment as she seeks to move out of her parents' house

    Monica left NYC during the pandemic to live with her parents, and she's hoping to finally find a new spot in the Big Apple.

  • South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 5,000 for first time

    South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacities, health experts have called for officials to reimpose stricter social distancing rules that were eased last month to soften the pandemic’s impact on the economy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said most of the new 5,123 cases reported Wednesday came from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan region, where officials earlier said more than 80% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients were already occupied.

  • EXPLAINER: What are Colombia's ex-FARC splinter groups?

    The Biden administration revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, five years after the rebel group signed a peace deal with the government. The FARC holdouts newly designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army – known by the Spanish acronym of FARC-EP --- and Segunda Marquetalia. HOW DID THE SPLINTER GROUPS ARISE?

  • If You Dream About This, Call Your Doctor Immediately

    As you dream, your brain sifts through your memories, thoughts, and feelings. And while most people are aware that dreams can serve as a window into our cognitive states, fewer realize that they can also shed light onto aspects of our physical health. Experts from the Sleep Cycle Center (SCC) say that in particular, your dreams may be able to alert you to a potentially dangerous disorder that occurs in sleep. That's because as your brain subconsciously processes your physical symptoms, it can co

  • Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies at 64 after contracting Covid

    Marcus Lamb, a co-founder and the CEO of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who vocally opposed Covid-19 vaccines, has died at 64, weeks

  • ‘This is not going to be good’: Moderna CEO on what scientists are telling him about the omicron coronavirus variant

    The CEO of Moderna told the Financial Times there's no world where current vaccines are as effective as against the delta variant.