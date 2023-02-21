Japan startup unveils space viewing tour on balloon flight

1
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience.

Company president Keisuke Iwaya told reporters that passengers do not have to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket.

“It’s safe, economical and gentle for people,” Iwaya said. “The idea is to make space tourism for everyone.” He said he wants to “democratize the space."

Iwaya Giken, based in Hokkaido capital Sapporo in northern Japan, has been working on the project since 2012 and says it has since developed a two-seater cabin and a balloon capable of rising up to the altitude of 25 kilometers (15 miles), where the curve of the Earth can be clearly viewed. While passengers won't be in outer space — the balloon only goes up to roughly the middle of the stratosphere — they'll be higher than a jet plane flies and have an unobstructed view of outer space.

The company teamed up with major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp., which announced plans to collaborate on the project when the company is ready for a commercial trip. Initially, a flight would cost some 24 million yen ($180,000), but Iwaya said he aims to eventually bring it down to several million yen (tens of thousands of dollars).

While Japanese space ventures have fallen behind U.S. companies like SpaceX, Iwaya said his aim is to make space more reachable.

SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station in April for $55 million each — the company's first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA.

But unlike a rocket or a hot air balloon, the Iwaya Giken vessel will be lifted by helium that can be largely reused, company officials said, and flights will safely stay above the Japanese territory or airspace. The first trip is planned as early as later this year.

An airtight, two-seater cabin that can carry a pilot and a passenger would take off from a balloon port in Hokkaido, rise for two hours to as high as 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) — part of the stratosphere and the gateway to space, whose definition varies but considered to start around 100 kilometers above the Earth — and stay there for one hour before a one-hour descent. The drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter and has several large windows to allow passengers to see the space above or the blue Earth below, the company said.

Applications for a space viewing ride opened Tuesday through the end of August. The first five passengers selected will be announced in October, company officials said, and flights will be approximately a week apart, depending on the weather.

Recommended Stories

  • Upgrade Your Home Gym With Up To 44% Off Sunny Health & Fitness Machines

    Amazon has a massive Sunny Health & Fitness machine sale, so it’s an excellent time to upgrade that home gym with whatever you’ve been longing for. Seriously, there are so many things on sale that its kind of overwhelming. Because we’d never want you to suffer through a long list of products, we’ve decided to […]

  • Nuclear inspectors in Iran find uranium enriched to 84-percent purity: reports

    Nuclear inspectors in Iran have reportedly discovered uranium in the country that has been enriched to 84 percent purity — just below the level needed to develop nuclear weapons, reports found. Bloomberg first reported that The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is investigating how Iran managed to enrich uranium to 84 percent, which the report says…

  • You're a sucker if you trust ChatGPT

    In today's newsletter: Why chatbots like Google's Bard and ChatGPT are for suckers, and why the stock market has gone upside down.

  • Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by earthquake

    STORY: Panic rang out on the streets of Hatay after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday. The Mayor of Hatay Province said there were reports of people stuck under rubble.At least three people were killed and over 200 injured, according to the interior minister.The fresh earthquake comes just two weeks after Turkey’s worst quake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Monday's quake was caught on live television. Reporters in Hatay were standing next to a collapsed building. Then, as the quake hit, the signal was lost.When back on the air, they could be heard saying: "It trembles. It still continues..." Dust filled the air, and they continued their broadcast wearing masks.Buildings were damaged even more on Monday… leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where the quake was centered. That’s according to two Reuters reporters, who said the tremors were strong and lasting. Emergency workers rushed to help residents… some of whom had been living in temporary tents. One man in Hatay said he felt unstable on his feet: 24-YEAR-OLD TURKAN ASLAN GARACOGLU: "It felt like the ground would tear apart. The ground was shaking. We were very scared. We thought the ground would tear apart." Smaller tremors have jolted the region in the last two weeks but Monday’s quake was the largest since the recent disaster on the Turkey-Syria border.

  • February's new moon makes this a great night to view the Winter Triangle

    The moon will be completely dark tonight as it enters the new moon phase of its 29.5-day cycle.

  • The Royals Will Do Anything to Keep Their Secrets Buried

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.The House of Windsor is a house of secrets. Many secrets. For many decades the royal family has edited the records of its role by rigorously controlling access to its archives and to royal files in Britain’s National Archives. But this mania for secrecy is being seriously challenged for the first time by a

  • America's 'Big Three' passive funds now own more of Tesla than CEO Elon Musk does, report says

    Index fund leaders BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street hold a combined 13.6% stake in Tesla, while Elon Musk has about 13% of the EV maker he leads.

  • SpaceX set for Crew-6 launch to International Space Station this weekend

    NASA and SpaceX are working to send the next crewed rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

  • Magnitude 6.3 Aftershock Rocks Southern Turkey

    One mayor described collapsed buildings and panic in his village near the epicenter of today's quake.

  • Immigrant group threatens to sue over change to asylum policy

    An immigrant advocacy group is threatening to sue the Biden administration over its anticipated plans to change U.S. asylum policy, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, NBC News reported on Monday. If adopted, the new rule would prohibit migrants from seeking asylum in the United States if they did not initially…

  • The £1 jar of pickle that could help you lose weight

    Scientists researching the gut microbiome are beginning to find that, along with many other documented benefits, from improved mood to better brain health, a beneficial side effect to eating fermented foods – among them pickles, miso paste, kimchi (an Asian pickled cabbage), cottage cheese, kombucha (fermented tea) and kefir (a fermented drink, similar to yoghurt) – could be their ability to support weight loss.

  • Hubble telescope captures dazzling stellar duo in Orion Nebula (photo)

    The Hubble Space Telescope captured a dazzling new view of two tempestuous young stars in the nearby Orion Nebula.

  • These 10 super extreme exoplanets are out of this world

    The more we learn about exoplanets, the more we realize the universe is stranger than we ever knew. Spotted in&nbsp;2013&nbsp;and further investigated by the&nbsp;ESPRESSO&nbsp;instrument on the&nbsp;Very Large Telescope&nbsp;in 2020, WASP-76b is a planet that is tidal-locked to its parent star BD+01 316.

  • Mysterious object that shook Texas likely a meteorite: NASA

    The meteor traveled at about 27,000 miles per hour and was likely 1,000 pounds as it hurled toward Earth.

  • California Teenager Makes History By Sequencing Genome of His Pet Fish

    Indeever Madireddy, 17, is an avid fish lover. Not as food, but as pets. The San Jose, California teen meticulously raises his freshwater angelfish from egg to adulthood. But when one of his prized fish died, he was struck with an idea: use the fish for genetic mapping. Indeever says this is important for use […]

  • Elon Musk is about to secure a stranglehold on the space race

    It’s been a big few days for cognitive dissonance in the weird and wonderful world of Elon Musk. The Sunday before last, the techno-preneur shared a box at the Super Bowl with Rupert Murdoch, the living embodiment of the mainstream media that Twitter’s new boss constantly rails against from his public pulpit.

  • Hidden lights on the sun could help crack solar atmosphere mystery

    NASA's NuSTAR telescope has spotted patches of high-energy X-rays radiation across the sun's surface that could explain why the star's atmosphere is mysteriously hot.

  • China to send 2 astronaut crews, 1 cargo ship to Tiangong space station this year

    China plans to launch a pair of crewed missions to its new space station this year, with supplies also heading to orbit on a Tianzhou cargo ship.

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Video: NASA, SpaceX set for Crew-6 launch to space station this weekend

    NASA and SpaceX are working to send the next crewed rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.