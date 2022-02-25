Japan says energy supply secure as it promises more sanctions against Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to include financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that an impact on his resource-poor nation's energy supply is unlikely.

After a similar move by Washington in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, Kishida told a news conference that Tokyo would take aim at Russian financial institutions and individuals with the sanctions, which would be imposed immediately, as well as halt exports of military-use goods such as semiconductors.

Japan's move came after Washington imposed new sanctions after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Kishida also said he hoped coordinated action with other members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations against Russia would send a message to stem any aggression in Asia and other regions.

Rahm Emanuel, ambassador to Japan from the United States - one of Japan's key allies - praised the move.

"Japan's swift response in collaboration with the United States and G7 member, the European Union and Australia to implement financial sanctions against Russian banks, oligarchs and corporate entities, suspend visa issuances, and restrict the exports of semiconductors and high-tech products will impose unprecedented economic costs on Russia for unprecedented action," he said in a statement.

But Russia's ambassador to Japan, Mikhail Galuzin, said he had recently notified a top Japanese official that there would be a response to Japan's actions, terming them a "mutually unbeneficial step."

"I suppose it will be a serious response from us," he told a news conference in Tokyo. "I am confident that, (by) taking such steps, the Japanese government does not contribute to the development of mutual and beneficial friendly relations between our countries."

FUEL PRICES

For Japan, the most immediate impact of the crisis is likely to be seen in rising fuel prices.

Kishida said Japan would do the utmost to limit the economic impact to itself, including by ensuring a stable supply of energy.

Japan has about 240 days' worth of crude oil reserves and reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to last two to three weeks, Kishida said, adding that the government would step up measures to stem a rise in retail fuel prices.

"The economic sanctions against Russia will not directly obstruct energy supply," Kishida said.

Japan will release oil from its national reserves as needed in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and relevant countries, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a separate news conference.

Russia was Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2021, accounting for 3.63% and 8.84% of its total imports, respectively

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Yuka Obayashi and Elaine Lies; Editing by David Dolan, Chris Reese, Gerry Doyle and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine crisis: Families sleep in subway stations as Russian bombs fall

    Vladimir Putin unleashed a second night of bombing on Ukraine, as Ukraine tried to fend off Russian forces

  • UK says Russia plans to take whole of Ukraine but is failing

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver it main objectives on the first day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

  • Goldman Sachs sees risks to European stocks from Ukraine crisis

    Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. The United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union unveiled more sanctions on Moscow on top of penalties announced earlier this week, including a move by Germany to halt an $11 billion gas pipeline from Russia. "In light of the conflict, the rise in risk aversion – some of which will likely linger – and the impact on the growth/inflation mix, we take down our target prices," Goldman Sachs economist Sharon Bell said.

  • Ukraine President Zelensky accuses Russia of targeting civilians

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused Russian forces of launching rocket attacks targeting civilian areas in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.The latest: Zelensky said in a televised address that Russia's claim that it doesn't target civilians is "a lie," per a transcript. "They do not distinguish in which areas to operate," he added. "Russia's attack continues with the expectation that our forces will be tired. But no one is tired."Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Putin facing efforts to isolate him diplomatically as punishment for Ukraine invasion

    Diplomats consider if Russia can be removed as a permanent member of the UN security council Demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag across the street from the United Nations, 24 February. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP An effort is under way to isolate Vladimir Putin diplomatically by challenging Russia’s right to a permanent seat of the UN security council on the grounds that Russia took the seat from the defunct Soviet Union in 1991 without proper authorisation. Diplomats are also looking to see

  • Oil rises as Russia invasion nears Ukraine capital

    The price of oil climbs back above $100 a barrel on renewed fears over supply constraints.

  • Global markets shaken as Russia attacks Ukraine, U.S. dollar spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how markets around the world are reacting to Russia further invading Ukraine.

  • NATO chief condemns Russian attack on Ukraine as ‘blatant violation of international law’

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss global markets as world leaders and investors respond to the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

  • Rouble heads to record low, sell-off hits stocks as Russia invades Ukraine

    The rouble bounced off all-time lows on Thursday as the central bank announced FX interventions and stocks plummeted, bracing for harsh sanctions against Moscow, after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine. No Russian assets were left unscathed as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, after Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. For the first time since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, the central bank said it will support the rouble with foreign currency interventions to shore up financial stability.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Internet Personality Says Social Media Helped Her To Feel Like She ‘Fit In’

    Media consultant, author, and tech expert Shelly Palmer says that the healthiest way to use social media is not to use it at all. He claims that the pervasive use of filters and enhanced imagery online makes it “impossible to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake,” leaving many users with a distorted view of themselves and the world. Social media personality and influencer Violet Benson disagrees. She says that after being bullied, she turned to social media to build her confidence and a successful business. “It was one of the first times in my life where I felt like I fit in - where I felt like people understood me,” she says. Watch the video above to hear more about Violet’s experience. Then, tune in to Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Social Media vs. Reality: Addicted to Likes?” as a panel of experts, influencers, and others discuss the amplification of social media and how it’s impacting our culture. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Tech Expert Claims Social Media Is Bad For Self-Esteem And Body Image TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stake in American Express Is Poised to Hit 20%. That Could Trigger an Accounting Change and Boost Berkshire’s Earnings.

    The rise could prompt an accounting change by Warren Buffett's conglomerate -- one that would boost annual profits by more than $1 billion.

  • Ukraine government websites down in latest cyberattack

    Several Ukrainian government websites were down following a cyberattack on Wednesday, a Ukrainian official confirmed on Telegram, with banks' websites also affected.Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said the disruptions, which began around 4 p.m. local time, were "another mass [distributed denial-of-service] DDoS attack" that targeted several state websites including the parliament, the foreign affairs and defense...

  • Your Daily DogScope for February 25, 2022

    Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.

  • ‘The hardest day will be today’: battle rages northwest of Ukrainian capital Kyiv

    What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine so far.

  • Bush calls Russia war on Ukraine 'gravest security crisis' in Europe since World War II

    President George W. Bush said Thursday that Europe faces the worst threat to its safety and freedom since Hitler as Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine.

  • Russia's key attack targets in Ukraine

    Russian forces stepped up their invasion of Ukraine by pressing the outskirts of Kyiv and attacking other key Ukrainian cities on Friday.The big picture: Russia's assault on Ukraine that's killed dozens of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers and forced tens of thousands to flee the country is coming from the north, east and south, according to multiple reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russian troops moved in from the north toward Kyiv and from Crime

  • Full-scale ground assault against Ukraine likely to begin within hours, U.S. official says

    Full-scale ground assault against Ukraine likely to begin within hours, U.S. official says

  • Russian cyberattacks will target these 3 areas in Ukraine, BlackCloak CEO explains

    BlackCloak CEO Chris Pierson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss possible Russian cyberattacks on the U.S. and Ukraine and cybersecurity stocks.

  • Rewatch: President Joe Biden speaks Thursday afternoon on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    President Joe Biden spoke Thursday afternoon condemning Russia's pre-dawn attack against Ukraine while announcing a new round of sanctions.