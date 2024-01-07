Japan will supply batch of large-scale energy equipment to Ukraine

The Japanese government will supply Ukraine with seven high-voltage autotransformers and five gas turbines.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

Quote: "The autotransformers were purchased specifically with funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and thanks to the efforts of Japan and the UN Development Programme in Ukraine (UNDP), this large-scale power equipment will be supplied to Ukraine.

The gas turbines, acquired by Japan, will be obtained by Ukraine through the mediation and substantial support of the UNDP and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)."

Details: The ministry specifies that the purchase and supply of equipment were announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yōko Kamikawa, during a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

Kamikawa noted that Japan plans to "soon announce the provision of two additional auto transformers through UNDP for the effective and uninterrupted operation of the power grid. "

The Ministry of Energy reports that the equipment provided by Japan will ensure uninterrupted power supply to over 6 million Ukrainians, especially in areas affected by targeted Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

In addition to gas turbines and autotransformers, the Government of Japan and UNDP have already provided 1,200 generators and 1,000 power units to state institutions and emergency services in Ukraine, as well as 500 generators and 6 mobile power supply vehicles through JICA.

Support UP or become our patron!