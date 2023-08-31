Japan to support fishing industry after China's ban

STORY: Japan’s leader pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to support the nation’s fishing industry on Thursday, after China, the biggest importer, slapped a ban on the country’s seafood, following the release of treated radioactive water in Fukushima.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida toured Tokyo’s biggest fish market and sampled seafood from Fukushima prefecture and vowed to overturn China’s ban.

[Fumio Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister]

"On the subject of (China's) import restrictions with no scientific basis, we will make great effort to abolish them."

Last year, about $600 million worth of seafood was exported to China, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports.

Tokyo’s government has now set up two funds worth about $550 million to help develop new sales channels and keep excess fish frozen until they can be sold when demand recovers.

The latest subsidy came despite officials previously denying the possibility of more assistance.

Kishida and other officials have been showcasing themselves eating Fukushima seafood in support of the area.

Tokyo and scientific groups, including the UN’s nuclear watchdog, say the filtered radioactive water being released is safe.

TV Tokyo meanwhile reported that Kishida has asked a lawmaker from his party to visit China to resolve the standoff over the water.

Japan also touted a plan to file a World Trade Organization complaint to make China lift the ban.