Japan suspects first case of community spread of Omicron

Pedestrians are seen at a shopping district in Osaka
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has found its first suspected instance of community spread infection from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the governor of Osaka prefecture said on Wednesday.

Three cases in the prefecture of Osaka were determined to be the Omicron variant but the infection route was not clear and they did not travel abroad, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a coronavirus policy meeting.

"I believe this counts as a case of community transfer. I think this will become the first in Osaka prefecture, and the first in the country," Yoshimura said.

As Omicron fears grow, the world's third-largest economy has tightened up border restrictions and promised to speed up booster shots.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday said its COVID-19 border controls, some of the strictest in the world, would remain in place for the time being.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Osaka fire suspect might have copied Kyoto Animation attack

    The suspect in a deadly fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka last week might have studied the fatal 2019 Kyoto Animation studio arson while preparing his own attack that killed 25 people, police said Tuesday. Osaka police have identified 61-year-old Morio Tanimoto as the prime suspect in Friday's fire at the clinic on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Osaka’s main business district of Kitashinchi. The blaze also left two people severely injured, including Tanimoto.

  • Suspect of Japan deadly clinic fire bought gasoline in Nov -police

    A 61-year-old man suspected of starting a fire that killed 24 people last week in an Osaka clinic bought 10 litres of gasoline at a petrol station last month, but it was not known whether the fuel was used in the blaze, police said on Monday. Security camera footage from the psychiatry clinic in Osaka, western Japan, shows the fire broke out on Friday morning after the suspect carried two bags of liquid into the clinic and set the liquid on fire, an Osaka police official said.

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people in their 20s

    While COVID-19 can kill people in their 20s, there is no evidence showing vaccines have caused deaths in that age group.

  • Biden White House welcomes new German shepherd puppy

    The White House has a new resident: a German shepherd puppy.

  • Adam Rippon Reunites with Fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala After Years of Long-Distance Dating

    The happy couple is finally living together in Los Angeles after years of traveling back and forth to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala’s home country of Finland

  • 'America's dirty secret' is a public health nightmare for Alabama residents

    "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker takes a deep dive into the overlooked lack of sewage treatment affecting the health of residents in Alabama.

  • Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot offers protection against Omicron

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani explains the latest coronavirus news as Moderna announces the results of its booster vaccine dose against the Omicron variant, COVID-19 cases rise, and Europe braces for lockdowns.

  • ‘Our Parents Have Done Enough’: Cardona Urges Schools to Stay Open

    With the Omicron variant now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and cases spiking, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday urged school leaders not to retreat from in-person learning. ”I don’t think we should be considering remote options,” Cardona said Tuesday in an interview with The 74. “Our students deserve more, not less, and […]

  • California Governor Unveils New Plan to ‘Aggressively Fight and Prevent’ Spiking Retail Crime

    The new legislation includes $255 million in grants for local law enforcement over the next three years in order to increase police presence at retail locations.

  • 'Stop It Now': Biden Rebukes Cable News, Social Media For COVID Vaccine Lies

    "These companies and personalities are making money by peddling lies... that can kill their own customers and their own supporters," he said.

  • Republican senator texted Joe Manchin about joining GOP

    Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Tuesday said he reached out to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to encourage him to join the Republican Party amid backlash over his opposition to the House-passed Build Back Better legislation.Cornyn told KXAN - an Austin-based TV station that is part of Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill - that he texted Manchin, "Joe if they don't want you we do," but hadn't heard back."I don't know what he will decide to do...

  • Opinion: Here's Why Right-Wing Media Is In A Moral Panic Over Crime

    Despite the sensationalist headlines, crime is still trending downwards.

  • Factbox: Biden's new Omicron plan includes 500 million tests, 1,000 military doctors, nurses

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced new actions to combat the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus over the winter. The administration will set up a website that Americans can use to order the tests online, free of charge, and have them delivered to their homes. The administration is deploying six of its currently available COVID-19 Surge Response Teams to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

  • Fox News hosts begged Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence because they knew he started it

    Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity haven't been honest with viewers about Donald Trump's role in Jan. 6 violence.

  • Nickel oxide is a material that can 'learn' like animals and could help further artificial intelligence research

    Nickel oxide, the gray-and-black-striped material, demonstrates unique properties when exposed to hydrogen. Purdue University/Kayla Wiles, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A unique material, nickel oxide demonstrates the ability to learn things about its environment in a way that emulates the most basic learning abilities of animals, as my colleagues and I describe in a new paper. For over half a century, neuroscientists have studied sea sl

  • Arcila becomes first Junior Orange Bowl tennis champ from Colombia after Blanch retires

    Two years ago, Alejandro Arcila lost in the Junior Orange Bowl 12s final to a much smaller opponent, Benjamin Gusic-Wan.

  • California braces for flooding, East Coast may get a warm Christmas

    Along the East Coast, residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the winter so far. The wind chill -- or what temperature it feels like -- plunged to 16 degrees in New York City, 7 in Boston, 17 in Philadelphia and 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Northeast will stay cold through Tuesday morning, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal, before the region warms up for the rest of the week.

  • A Live-Action Nausicaä Movie Could Look Great

    When manga and anime get live-action versions, one of the biggest stumbling blocks is the way things look. On the page or animated, a character and their outfit might appear awesome; however, the real-life interpretation could end up looking awkward or silly. That doesn’t seem to be true for Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Case in point: this reaction of Nausicaä’s Windrider Sea of Corruption outfit. (The photos below were taken by Twitter user Yoshi6054.)

  • Russians face soaring costs and tough choices this New Year

    Walking through a freezing market in Moscow earlier this month, 60-year-old Sergei Borisovich recalled that he rang in the last New Year at a table laden with festive delicacies.

  • Afghanistan resettlement envoy departs with tens of thousands still in limbo

    As President Biden's point person for Afghan refugee resettlement steps aside, advocacy groups are pressing the Biden administration to accelerate its efforts to help the tens of thousands of people still stuck in limbo.Why it matters: Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell (D) is leaving the envoy role after being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The transition comes amid criticism that there hasn't been enough high-level, sustained engag