Japan to Respond to Speculative Yen Moves If Needed, Suzuki Says

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki continued to show readiness to act against speculative moves in the foreign exchange market, following Thursday’s direct actions that triggered major yen gains.

“We’re strongly concerned about speculative moves, and there’s no change in our stance that we’ll respond as needed,” Suzuki told reporters on Monday. “We’ll continue to monitor markets with urgency, and a deep sense of concern.”

Japan intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998 on Thursday. The move came after the yen fell past the key psychological level of 145 against the greenback, after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda showed determination to stick with ultra-low rates for even longer than previously expected.

Suzuki’s comments Monday suggested authorities are still ready to take further action, as the yen has slowly pared back more than half its gains since the intervention took place.

The finance minister also seemed to try and show unity between the government and the BOJ, saying the two share a common sense of understanding.

“Governor Kuroda has commented on the recent rapid weakening of the yen, showing strong concerns,” said Suzuki. “We have shared understanding over this, and will continue to cooperate in responding to this issue.”

“Japan’s first intervention to support the yen since 1998 is likely to stop the currency’s slide -- but only temporarily. The finance ministry appeared to have entered the market without coordinated buying from other nations, meaning the impact will be limited. The MOF cannot sustainably move the market on its own.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

Thursday’s decision from the finance ministry to directly intervene immediately after the BOJ fueled further yen weakness had triggered doubt over the authorities’ unified stance over the yen. Even with the government’s direct intervention, the currency has weakened around 20% this year so far.

While Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced speculative, excessive moves in support of the intervention, earlier in the month he said Japan should take advantage of the yen’s weakness to bring back manufacturing bases to Japan and boost inbound tourism.

The US Treasury stopped short of explicitly endorsing Japan’s action to intervene in the foreign-exchange market Thursday, while saying it understood the move. The lack of US participation in the yen-buying operation is likely to diminish the effectiveness of the move.

The finance ministry is set to report the details of its monthly currency intervention results on Friday.

