Japan’s Suzuki Steps Up Warning on ‘Rapidly Weakening’ Yen

Yuko Takeo and Komaki Ito
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan stepped up its verbal defense of the yen another notch Tuesday after the currency broke through the 127 mark against the dollar and made clear progress toward 128, setting another string of fresh 20-year lows along the way.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the Japanese currency was weakening rapidly and flagged that the impact of the moves could also be harmful for the economy.

“There are positive aspects to it, but given the current economic climate, strong negative aspects exist,” said Suzuki, referring to the rise in import costs, and damage to firms that can’t pass on increasing costs as a result of the weaker currency. “We are monitoring moves in the foreign exchange market with a strong sense of vigilance.”

Read More: Yen Tumbles in Longest-Ever Losing Streak on BOJ-Fed Contrast

But Suzuki also said it was up to markets to decide currency rates, a comment that suggests there is still no intention on the part of Japan’s monetary authorities to go beyond verbal warnings that are having only a limited effect on market moves.

His stronger remarks on Tuesday morning appeared to have little impact on the yen, as it moved further toward 128 against the dollar.

Japanese officials are facing a tough battle to slow moves in the yen as the stark contrast between the policy positions of the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve invites a wave of bets on the currency weakening further.

Japan’s currency slid for a 13th day against the dollar, the longest run of losses in Bloomberg data starting in 1971, after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 basis points to curb inflation.

Asset managers boosted bearish wagers to a record last week, while leveraged fund net-short positions were just off the highest in more than three years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.

While BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took a firmer stand on yen moves on Monday, his insistence that the central bank will keep stimulus on tap is continuing to fuel the currency moves and complicating the messaging of Japan’s senior policy makers.

Read more: BOJ’s Kuroda Steps Up Yen Warning to Stave Off Stimulus Doubts

Suzuki heads to Washington D.C. later Tuesday to attend Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings in the U.S. and is also looking to hold bilateral meetings.

He said that on currency policy, it’s important to maintain existing G7 and other agreements on foreign exchange markets, and to continue to communicate closely with U.S. and other currency authorities.

