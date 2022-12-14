Japan’s Tankan Highlights Manufacturing, Service Firms’ Divide

(Bloomberg) -- Sentiment among Japan’s large manufacturers deteriorated for the fourth consecutive quarter amid uncertainty over the world economy, while service sector firms showed more optimism.

An index of confidence among the country’s biggest manufacturers decreased to 7 in December from 8, according to the Bank of Japan’s quarterly Tankan report released Wednesday. Analysts had forecast a decline to 6. A positive figure means optimists outnumber pessimists.

The fall was largely led by manufacturers of oil and coal products, and chemicals.

Non-manufacturers on the other hand took a much more positive view amid Japan’s reopening of its borders to international visitors and an improved outlook for Covid cases after the summer’s surge. The index for confidence improved to 19 from 14, beating analyst estimates.

The worsened sentiment for goods producers suggests that Japanese manufacturers are on alert for a possible worldwide slowdown of economies. Following the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy, increasingly more voices say the US will likely have a recession next year.

Uncertainty continues to hang over China’s virus-related policies, though it has finally begun a relaxation of restrictions. Data earlier this month showed Japan’s factory output fell more than analysts estimated in October, likely due in part to weaker demand from the world’s second-largest economy.

“Weaker external demand probably weighed on manufacturers. Nationwide travel subsidies and relaxed border restrictions for inbound travelers probably supported the service industry.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

The Tankan showed Japanese companies expect the exchange rate to be 130.75 yen against the dollar this fiscal year, compared with 125.71 in the previous survey.

